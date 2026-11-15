There’s a particular kind of winter dressing that only really makes sense when you picture the setting: a crisp morning in the Alps, a long weekend somewhere in the Swedish countryside, or a country house surrounded by bare trees and the promise of a very good lunch. Perhaps even a hot toddy. It’s cosy, but never overly casual; practical for the cold, but with an air of polish that makes even a pair of straight-leg jeans and ankle boots feel considered.
And that aesthetic is having a real moment. We’ve seen the appetite for country dressing grow steadily, from heritage-inspired pieces and equestrian details to the wider Balmoral-in-your-Barbour mood that has been filtering into wardrobes this season. There’s something particularly appealing about clothes that feel as though they belong to a beautiful place—the kind of pieces that can transport you to the mountains, the countryside or a chic European ski town without having to go anywhere.
Which brings me to the jacket I keep spotting in exactly those sorts of settings. Sézane’s Gaia has that slightly nostalgic, chicly European quality that makes it feel right at home against a backdrop of snowy mountains or Scandinavian countryside. Part cardigan, part jacket, it’s crafted in a chunky, fluffy woollen texture with a cable-knit finish and adorned with contrasting tortoiseshell-style buttons. As soon as I saw it, I knew we had a new bestseller on our hands.
Sézane has, of course, built its reputation on these kinds of quietly chic wardrobe staples—pieces that feel timeless rather than trend-led—and the Gaia has all the ingredients of another fashion-person favourite. In fact, it already is. I've seen it on stylish people in these exact locations in both cream and taupe, and I doubt it'll be long before the olive colourway is also snapped up by someone noteworthy.
With jeans and boots, over a simple dress or layered into an everyday winter outfit, it’s the kind of piece that gives even the most straightforward look that I just happen to spend my weekends somewhere very beautiful feeling. I don't know about you but this is something I'm very much into.
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Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.