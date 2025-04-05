The Fall 2025 Runways Were All About Big Feminine Energy

Feminine style on the fall/winter 2025 runway
(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Gucci; Givenchy)
Conversations throughout fashion month centered on ideas about femininity in fashion. This came up both in terms of the clothes on the runways as well as the collections we saw from female creative directors. "What does femininity mean today?" read the show notes at Prada as Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons set out to examine the archetypes of female dressing and poke holes in the notion of feminine perfection. The concept was explored at Miu Miu as well with a show titled Femininities that was "an evaluation of the feminine" as expressed through clothing—a theme that carried across the collections this season. Prada and stylist Lotta Volkova explored different notions of femininity throughout the show, including emblems such as brooches, stoles, and bullet bras.

For her debut collection at Givenchy, Sarah Burton paid homage to the atelier's origins through a distinctly female point of view, reinterpreting iconic silhouettes from the archives such as hourglass shapes and evening gowns. At Schiaparelli, too, the collection was centered on women, and Daniel Roseberry reimagined Old Hollywood glamour through a female lens. Overall, there was a sense of big feminine energy that was palpable. Ahead, see how this took shape in the fall 2025 collections, and shop key pieces that embody the feminine fashion we saw on the runways.

Slip Skirts

Feminine fashion on the fall/winter 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Fendi)

Lace-trimmed slip skirts are already a piece fashion insiders are gravitating toward now but are set to be even bigger this fall.

Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin
j.crew
Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt

Carolina Silk Skirt
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt

Top-Handle Bags

Feminine fashion on the fall/winter 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Miu Miu)

The essential bag silhouette to own in 2025? A top-handle bag, whether in a shrunken version or bigger tote style.

Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote
SAVETTE
Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote

Small Berkeley Top-Handle Bag in Suede and Leather
J.Crew
Small Berkeley Top-Handle Bag

Car Coats

Feminine fashion on the fall/winter 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Gucci)

Single-breasted car coats are at once polished and practical. They harken back to '50s and '60s style yet also feel incredibly modern.

Cotton Car Coat
COS
Cotton Car Coat

Veda Celine Jacket
Reformation
Veda Celine Jacket

Pastels

Feminine fashion on the fall/winter 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Prada)

The recent wave of minimalism has inspired neutral palettes. We're seeing a shift now, though, toward more color with an emphasis on soft pastel shades.

Ruched Satin Midi Dress
Del Core
Ruched Satin Midi Dress

Oversized Voluminous Car Coat
COS
Oversized Voluminous Car Coat

Sheer Tights

Feminine fashion on the fall/winter 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Tory Burch)

Sheer tights are the easy styling trick we saw throughout fashion month. Stylists especially opted for shades like beige, white, and cream.

Pure Matte 20 Denier Sheer Tghts
Falke
Pure Matte 20 Denier Sheer Tghts

Pure Matte 20 Denier Sheer Tghts
Falke
Pure Matte 20 Denier Sheer Tghts

Bows

Feminine fashion on the fall/winter 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Givenchy)

Bows are set to come back with a vengeance. On the Givenchy runway, they appeared in dramatic skirt versions, but we are also seeing them appear on the market in subtler ways.

Shantung Jacket
Valentino Garavani
Shantung Jacket

Bernard Taffeta Maxi Skirt
BERNADETTE
Bernard Taffeta Maxi Skirt

Skirt Suits

Feminine style on the fall/winter 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Fendi)

Celebrities including Kendall Jenner have already been embracing the skirt suit this year. With its presence on the runway, we expect the style to get even more popular.

aritzia,

aritzia
Standout Blazer

aritzia,

aritzia
Nora Skirt

Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.

