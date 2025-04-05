The Fall 2025 Runways Were All About Big Feminine Energy

Conversations throughout fashion month centered on ideas about femininity in fashion. This came up both in terms of the clothes on the runways as well as the collections we saw from female creative directors. "What does femininity mean today?" read the show notes at Prada as Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons set out to examine the archetypes of female dressing and poke holes in the notion of feminine perfection. The concept was explored at Miu Miu as well with a show titled Femininities that was "an evaluation of the feminine" as expressed through clothing—a theme that carried across the collections this season. Prada and stylist Lotta Volkova explored different notions of femininity throughout the show, including emblems such as brooches, stoles, and bullet bras.

For her debut collection at Givenchy , Sarah Burton paid homage to the atelier's origins through a distinctly female point of view, reinterpreting iconic silhouettes from the archives such as hourglass shapes and evening gowns. At Schiaparelli , too, the collection was centered on women, and Daniel Roseberry reimagined Old Hollywood glamour through a female lens. Overall, there was a sense of big feminine energy that was palpable. Ahead, see how this took shape in the fall 2025 collections, and shop key pieces that embody the feminine fashion we saw on the runways.

Slip Skirts

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Fendi)

Lace-trimmed slip skirts are already a piece fashion insiders are gravitating toward now but are set to be even bigger this fall.

j.crew Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt $60 SHOP NOW

Reformation Carolina Silk Skirt $218 SHOP NOW

Top-Handle Bags

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Miu Miu)

The essential bag silhouette to own in 2025? A top-handle bag, whether in a shrunken version or bigger tote style.

SAVETTE Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote $1390 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Small Berkeley Top-Handle Bag $143 SHOP NOW

Car Coats

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Gucci)

Single-breasted car coats are at once polished and practical. They harken back to '50s and '60s style yet also feel incredibly modern.

COS Cotton Car Coat $190 SHOP NOW

Reformation Veda Celine Jacket $698 SHOP NOW

Pastels

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Prada)

The recent wave of minimalism has inspired neutral palettes. We're seeing a shift now, though, toward more color with an emphasis on soft pastel shades.

Del Core Ruched Satin Midi Dress $2300 SHOP NOW

COS Oversized Voluminous Car Coat $250 SHOP NOW

Sheer Tights

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Tory Burch)

Sheer tights are the easy styling trick we saw throughout fashion month. Stylists especially opted for shades like beige, white, and cream.

Falke Pure Matte 20 Denier Sheer Tghts $33 SHOP NOW

Bows

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Givenchy)

Bows are set to come back with a vengeance. On the Givenchy runway, they appeared in dramatic skirt versions, but we are also seeing them appear on the market in subtler ways.

Valentino Garavani Shantung Jacket $4800 SHOP NOW

BERNADETTE Bernard Taffeta Maxi Skirt $650 SHOP NOW

Skirt Suits

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Fendi)

Celebrities including Kendall Jenner have already been embracing the skirt suit this year. With its presence on the runway, we expect the style to get even more popular.

aritzia Standout Blazer $248 SHOP NOW