Daisy Edgar-Jones’s Wardrobe Is Up for Grabs—Everything You Need to Know About eBay’s Endless Runway

Any fashion fan knows that little else can get the heart racing quite like tracking down a rare, pre-loved piece. Between the hunting, the bidding and the winning, few thrills come close. Translating this intimate moment, so often confined to shopper and screen, eBay’s Endless Runway brought the scroll to the streets, showcasing an edit of archival pieces plucked straight from the wardrobes of some of fashion’s most influential dressers.
Back for its third year, eBay’s live shoppable runway arrived at London Fashion Week with a cast of fashion and cultural creatives, each drawing from their own wardrobes and creative worlds to respond to this year’s theme, ‘Forever’. The question was simple: what deserves to live forever? The answers came in the form of pre-loved pieces with stories, history and plenty of mileage still left in them.
If anyone can get a party started, it’s Raven Smith, who took to the microphone to host the live, shoppable show. Contributing a pair of Auralee Leather Trousers (£200) himself, costume designer Sandy Powell CBE offered up a vintage nightgown once worn by Scarlett Johansson in The Other Boleyn Girl. Elsewhere, Daisy Edgar-Jones put an Acne Studios Red Crochet Dress (£120) up for grabs, while Harry Lambert contributed a Prada S/S 12 shirt and Jean Paul Gaultier’s Mona Lisa mesh top.
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Model wears a vintage nightgown once worn by Scarlett Johansson in The Other Boleyn Girl.
Styled by eBay’s Pre-Loved Styling Team, archival finds were paired with contemporary pieces, shattering conceptions that pre-loved pieces ought to be treated as museum artefacts. Powder pink, one of the season’s key colour trends, appeared throughout; meanwhile, Chanel tweed floated down the runway alongside denim.
Model wears an Acne Studios Crochet Dress, contributed by Daisy Edgar-Jones.
Tapping into the thrill of the find, eBay skirted the usual months and months of waiting for these looks to reach stores, allowing viewers to shop each look in real time through eBay Live as it appeared on the catwalk.
In a fashion landscape obsessed with what’s next, eBay continues to look at what’s already out there: pieces that have survived seasons, wardrobes and trends, only to feel exciting all over again.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.