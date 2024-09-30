Hedi Slimane's Celine Gives a Nostalgic Lesson in French Elegance for Spring 2025
Yesterday, Celine's S/S 25 collection, Un Été Français, made a remarkable debut. Deviating from the traditional runway showcase, Celine's Hedi Slimane opted again to convey the essence of his latest designs through a captivating YouTube video.
For spring 2025, Slimane drew inspiration from Françoise Sagan’s 1965 novel La Chamade, which delves into the theme of lost love. The presentation was set against the opulent backdrop of the historic Château de Compiègne, providing a grand and fitting environment for Celine's latest offerings.
Slimane showcased a fusion of nostalgic Parisian elegance with a modern twist, incorporating luxurious fabrics, tailored silhouettes, and understated yet impactful details. From pleated miniskirts to snakeskin-printed pencil skirts, sequin cardigans, and bead-embellished minidresses, the range offers a diverse and sophisticated array of options for the modern woman. The collection also features prim and proper blazer skirt sets, crafted in lightweight summer cashmere or hand-embroidered, exuding timeless sophistication.
The accessories in the collection are equally stunning, including delicate silk scarves elegantly tied around models' necks, logo-embossed headbands, and a variety of exquisite lacquered leather slingbacks. Notably, Celine introduced a new standout piece, the Teen Bag Joséphine, featuring a timeless and minimalist design with an extended curved handle, exemplifying the brand's attention to detail and craftsmanship.
Watch the video below, and then keep scrolling to shop for a selection of new pieces from the brand.
Watch the Video
Shop New Arrivals From Celine
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
