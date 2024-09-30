Hedi Slimane's Celine Gives a Nostalgic Lesson in French Elegance for Spring 2025

A woman wearing a black headband, pink blazer, ruffle blouse, and pink skirt for Celine's spring/summer 2025 collection.

(Image credit: Celine)

Yesterday, Celine's S/S 25 collection, Un Été Français, made a remarkable debut. Deviating from the traditional runway showcase, Celine's Hedi Slimane opted again to convey the essence of his latest designs through a captivating YouTube video.

For spring 2025, Slimane drew inspiration from Françoise Sagan’s 1965 novel La Chamade, which delves into the theme of lost love. The presentation was set against the opulent backdrop of the historic Château de Compiègne, providing a grand and fitting environment for Celine's latest offerings.

A woman wears a black and white blazer and skirt set, gold chain necklaces, a white top, and black slingbacks.

(Image credit: Celine)

Slimane showcased a fusion of nostalgic Parisian elegance with a modern twist, incorporating luxurious fabrics, tailored silhouettes, and understated yet impactful details. From pleated miniskirts to snakeskin-printed pencil skirts, sequin cardigans, and bead-embellished minidresses, the range offers a diverse and sophisticated array of options for the modern woman. The collection also features prim and proper blazer skirt sets, crafted in lightweight summer cashmere or hand-embroidered, exuding timeless sophistication.

The accessories in the collection are equally stunning, including delicate silk scarves elegantly tied around models' necks, logo-embossed headbands, and a variety of exquisite lacquered leather slingbacks. Notably, Celine introduced a new standout piece, the Teen Bag Joséphine, featuring a timeless and minimalist design with an extended curved handle, exemplifying the brand's attention to detail and craftsmanship.

A woman wears a pink sequin cardigan, snakeskin pencil skirt, a bunch of gold necklaces, and black pointed toe slingbacks

(Image credit: Celine)

Watch the video below, and then keep scrolling to shop for a selection of new pieces from the brand.

