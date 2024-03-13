Celine Skipped Paris Fashion Week and Just Dropped a Soon-to-be-Viral Short Film Instead

By Drew Elovitz
published

Celine winter 2024

(Image credit: Celine)

Beyoncé has proven that she can break the internet more than once. But, can a fashion brand pull off the same feat? Celine may have done just that with the release of their gorgeous Women’s Winter 24 collection as a 12-minute video, which debuted earlier today in Paris and is now viewable worldwide on Celine.com, Instagram, and YouTube.

The short film, directed by Heidi Slimane, showcases the brand's latest collection which he designed in July of 2023. The footage was captured in December of last year and emphasizes the '60s motifs that reflect the origins of the celebrated French fashion house, and is also a tribute to Slimane's friend and mentor, the esteemed photographer Richard Avedon.

The film also includes numerous historical references and nods to Celine’s heritage via the collection, the iconic Triomphe emblem, and the historical Art Deco Parisian locations including La Maison De La Chimie, where Slimane showed his first show in 1997 for Yves Saint Laurent.

Watch the beautiful video in its entirety below, then keep scrolling to shop for a selection of new pieces from the brand.

Watch the Video

Shop New Arrivals from Celine

Celine, Tank Top with Sequin Embroidery
Celine
Tank Top with Sequin Embroidery

Celine, Chelsea Jacket with Jewel Embroidery
Celine
Chelsea Jacket with Jewel Embroidery

Celine, Embroidered Mini Skirt
Celine
Embroidered Mini Skirt

Celine, Embroidered Crop Top
Celine
Embroidered Crop Top

CELINE PARIS LOOSE T-SHIRT
Celine
Celine Paris Loose T-Shirt

Celine, Vivienne Trench Coat
Celine
Vivienne Trench Coat

Celine, Chelsea Jacket
Celine
Chelsea Jacket

Celine 2 BUTTON NOTCH COLLAR GARÇON JACKET WITH ELBOW PATCHES
Celine
2 Button Notch Collar Garcon Jacket

Celine, VAREUSE SWEATER

Celine
Varuse Sweater

Celine, Triomphe Triangle Bra
Celine
Triomphe Triangle Bra

Celine, TRAPEZE MINI DRESS

Celine
Trapeze Mini Dress

Drew Elovitz
Drew Elovitz
Director of Content Strategy

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly.

