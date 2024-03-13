Celine Skipped Paris Fashion Week and Just Dropped a Soon-to-be-Viral Short Film Instead

(Image credit: Celine)

Beyoncé has proven that she can break the internet more than once. But, can a fashion brand pull off the same feat? Celine may have done just that with the release of their gorgeous Women’s Winter 24 collection as a 12-minute video, which debuted earlier today in Paris and is now viewable worldwide on Celine.com, Instagram, and YouTube.

The short film, directed by Heidi Slimane, showcases the brand's latest collection which he designed in July of 2023. The footage was captured in December of last year and emphasizes the '60s motifs that reflect the origins of the celebrated French fashion house, and is also a tribute to Slimane's friend and mentor, the esteemed photographer Richard Avedon.

The film also includes numerous historical references and nods to Celine’s heritage via the collection, the iconic Triomphe emblem, and the historical Art Deco Parisian locations including La Maison De La Chimie, where Slimane showed his first show in 1997 for Yves Saint Laurent.

Watch the beautiful video in its entirety below, then keep scrolling to shop for a selection of new pieces from the brand.

Watch the Video

Shop New Arrivals from Celine

Celine Tank Top with Sequin Embroidery $3400 SHOP NOW

Celine Chelsea Jacket with Jewel Embroidery $7900 SHOP NOW

Celine Embroidered Mini Skirt $4750 SHOP NOW

Celine Embroidered Crop Top $5300 SHOP NOW

Celine Celine Paris Loose T-Shirt $640 SHOP NOW

Celine Vivienne Trench Coat $3950 SHOP NOW

Celine Chelsea Jacket $4750 SHOP NOW

Celine 2 Button Notch Collar Garcon Jacket $3400 SHOP NOW

Celine Varuse Sweater $2450 SHOP NOW

Celine Triomphe Triangle Bra $582 SHOP NOW