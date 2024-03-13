Celine Skipped Paris Fashion Week and Just Dropped a Soon-to-be-Viral Short Film Instead
Beyoncé has proven that she can break the internet more than once. But, can a fashion brand pull off the same feat? Celine may have done just that with the release of their gorgeous Women’s Winter 24 collection as a 12-minute video, which debuted earlier today in Paris and is now viewable worldwide on Celine.com, Instagram, and YouTube.
The short film, directed by Heidi Slimane, showcases the brand's latest collection which he designed in July of 2023. The footage was captured in December of last year and emphasizes the '60s motifs that reflect the origins of the celebrated French fashion house, and is also a tribute to Slimane's friend and mentor, the esteemed photographer Richard Avedon.
The film also includes numerous historical references and nods to Celine’s heritage via the collection, the iconic Triomphe emblem, and the historical Art Deco Parisian locations including La Maison De La Chimie, where Slimane showed his first show in 1997 for Yves Saint Laurent.
Watch the beautiful video in its entirety below, then keep scrolling to shop for a selection of new pieces from the brand.
Watch the Video
Shop New Arrivals from Celine
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.
