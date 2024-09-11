Sabrina Carpenter Just Wore Madonna's 1991 Oscars Dress to the VMAs
It's been a busy summer for Sabrina Carpenter. After a blowout Coachella performance and a highly celebrated sophomore album, Short n' Sweet, Carpenter has been having a moment. Now that the "Espresso" singer (and Who What Wear cover star) is nominated for six awards tonight at the MTV Video Music Awards, we knew she had to turn a look.
Carpenter stunned on the VMAs red carpet in a jaw-dropping vintage Bob Mackie look that was previously worn by Madonna at the 1991 Academy Awards. The dress was purchased from TAB Vintage and styled by Jared Ellner. Carpenter's sultry, bubbly pop-girl style has garnered a legion of fans over the last several months, with her street style and Short n' Sweet era reigning supreme. But this iconic '90s reference takes the cake for her best look of the year.
Below, scroll to see Sabrina Carpenter's full VMAs red carpet look from every angle.
On Sabrina Carpenter: Bob Mackie vintage dress from TAB Vintage
