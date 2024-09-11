Sabrina Carpenter Just Wore Madonna's 1991 Oscars Dress to the VMAs

It's been a busy summer for Sabrina Carpenter. After a blowout Coachella performance and a highly celebrated sophomore album, Short n' Sweet, Carpenter has been having a moment. Now that the "Espresso" singer (and Who What Wear cover star) is nominated for six awards tonight at the MTV Video Music Awards, we knew she had to turn a look.

Carpenter stunned on the VMAs red carpet in a jaw-dropping vintage Bob Mackie look that was previously worn by Madonna at the 1991 Academy Awards. The dress was purchased from TAB Vintage and styled by Jared Ellner. Carpenter's sultry, bubbly pop-girl style has garnered a legion of fans over the last several months, with her street style and Short n' Sweet era reigning supreme. But this iconic '90s reference takes the cake for her best look of the year.

Below, scroll to see Sabrina Carpenter's full VMAs red carpet look from every angle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sabrina Carpenter: Bob Mackie vintage dress from TAB Vintage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
