Sabrina Carpenter Just Wore Fall's Next Viral Designer Bag
It's Sabrina Carpenter's world, and we're just living in it. We're less than three weeks away from the beginning of her highly anticipated Short n' Sweet Tour, so prepare to see even more of her on your social feeds. Her first concert will be on September 23 in Columbus, Ohio, followed by an additional 32 shows in North America and 14 shows in Europe. That reminds me: I don't have tickets yet. Who wants to invite me?
Given her extremely dedicated fan base and knack for generating headlines, I have a feeling her newest outfit is going to spark some serious envy. She was just photographed wearing a brand-new It bag with major viral potential—Versace's Kleio Shoulder Bag ($2390). Featuring the Italian house's signature Medusa lock closure, the bag can be worn on the shoulder or crossbody. Now that it has Carpenter's stamp of approval, I wouldn't be surprised if it sold out in record time. That's the power of America's favorite five-foot-tall pop star.
