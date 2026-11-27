Sophisticated, cool and genuinely practical for winter styling, velvet trousers are suddenly fashion's favourite pant. More and more, I'm spotting people swapping jeans out of their evening rotation in favour of this sumptuous trouser trend.
Wearing well with leather jackets for a considered mix of winter textures, velvet trousers are also a natural match for the season's other rich fabrications. Think satin, silk, tassels and faux fur—all of which make this an easy trend to work into your winter night-out wardrobe.
Whilst velvet trousers are a natural pairing for your favourite winter blouses, offering an elevated alternative to jeans, they work just as well with the season's most-wanted footwear. Tucked into tall boots, they take on a practical yet polished feel; draped over sky-high pointed-toe heels, they look elegant and evening-ready. For a smarter everyday outfit, meanwhile, try wearing yours with a pair of glossy black loafers.
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With the trend gaining momentum this winter, I've spotted brands across the high street and designer market embracing the look. From H&M's sumptuous offerings to Victoria Beckham's elegant iterations, there's no shortage of velvet trousers worth adding to your wardrobe.
Read on to shop the styles I'm recommending.
Shop Velvet Trousers:
H&M
Straight Velvet Trousers
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Velvet Straight Leg Trousers
Style these with the matching blazer or pair them with a satin top.
Mango
Flared Velvet Trousers
These come in sizes XXS—4XL.
COS
Plisse Velvet Trousers
I'm banking these in time for party season.
Marks & Spencer
Velvet Pull on Wide Leg Trousers
These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Massimo Dutti
Velvet Skinny Flare Fit Pants
The flared finish gives these a cool, '70s feel.
H&M
Wide Velvet Trousers
Style these with loafers or dress them up with a pointed-toe heel.
Victoria Beckham
Betsy Trousers
The long-line cut gives these such an elegant finish.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.