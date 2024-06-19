When It's Too Hot for Jeans, Stylish Women Immediately Start Wearing This Classic Trouser

To say we haven’t had much of a summer yet would be an understatement, but with the promise of more sunshine to come, it's time to start thinking about the easy yet elegant basics I want to incorporate into my hot-weather wardrobe. Most years, I opt for dresses or skirts to get me through the warmer months, but for 2024 I’m all about the comfort of trousers.

For all of spring, jeans were my go-to low-effort bottoms, usually worn with a blouse and mules, however now that it’s officially summer and warmer days finally seem here to stay, I’m turning my attention to linen as a lighter option to keep me cool.

It looks like everyone else is doing the same, with my Instagram feed flooded with floaty linen trousers in all shades and styles. There is, however, one iteration coming to the fore as the style to invest in in 2024, and that's striped linen trousers. A classy alternative to plain-coloured pairs, striped trousers are easy to dress down for casual days or up for more formal occasions.

The best bit? The styling options are endless. Whether you choose to pair them with a waistcoat, matching linen button-down or a simple tee, striped trousers are a foolproof way to look polished this summer. Not to mention both linen and stripes are totally timeless, so these trousers will remain in your wardrobe for years to come.

Scroll on to see how fashion people are styling their striped linen trousers and then have a look through the styles that I’m seriously considering adding to my own wardrobe, from Reformation to more affordable brands such as Mango and H&M.

How to Style Striped Linen Trousers

Style Notes: Chiara Perera proves that striped trousers can elevate even the simplest outfits by pairing them with a plain white tee. This combo is one I'll be wearing on repeat.

Style Notes: If you think striped linen trousers are only for casual days, think again. Adding a linen waistcoat and sleek heeled sandals will instantly take your trousers from casual to formal.

Style Notes: Knowing the unpredictable UK weather, the temperature can drop as quickly as it rises. On those cooler days throw on a big, boxy blazer to keep the outfit looking polished.

Style Notes: Lucy Williams shows us that opting for a pop of colour can look just as chic. This particular pair can easily take you from day to night on holiday.

Style Notes: I've been seeing this shade of green everywhere recently, and I love it with the untraditional stripes on these trousers. Stripes don't have to be boring!

Shop Striped Linen Trousers:

Arket Linen Drawstring Trousers in Blue/White £57 £40 SHOP NOW Our editors swear by Arket's linen.

Boden Westbourne Linen Trousers £90 SHOP NOW The perfect English coastal staycation outfit.

H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers in Cream/Striped £13 SHOP NOW A great affordable option.

Reformation Carter Linen Mid Rise Pant in Antibes Stripe £198 SHOP NOW When it comes to linen, Reformation does not disappoint.

ANOTHER TOMORROW + Net Sustain Pleated Pinstriped Linen Wide-Leg Pants £467 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this whole look.

EILEEN FISHER Striped Wide-Leg Linen Trousers £190 SHOP NOW Dress up your linen with a sleek pair of mules.

Reformation Fernando Wide Leg Linen Pant in Antibes Stripe £178 SHOP NOW Another great pair from Reformation.