Instead of Jeans, Fashion People Are Turning Their Attention to This Classy Pants Trend

By Natalie Munro
In my time as a fashion editor, I’ve come to rely upon a few styling tricks to help make the winter-to-spring transition a little easier on my wardrobe. Up there with swapping my raincoat for a relaxed quilted jacket and exchanging my boots for colorful sneakers, each season, I reintroduce a pair of cream pants back into my rotation as an easy way to instantly brighten up some of my wardrobe staples.

Influencer styles cream trousers with a black cardigan and ballet flats.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Though similar to the white pants that often come to the fore for many of us in summer, I find the cream pants trend slightly more relaxed and far more versatile. Yes, bright white shades work perfectly with other statement tones such as cobalt blue, fuchsia pink and letterbox red, but cream pants wear so well with the in-between shades that dominate most wardrobes.

Influencer styles cream trousers with a cream blouse and a burgundy bag.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Offering a fresh alternative to denim, these lightweight pants move beautifully as you walk, creating a breezy and relaxed silhouette. Wearing well with the deep navy, dark grey and rich burgundy colors that are pillars in my wardrobe, cream pants help add lightness and dimension to a darker palette. When summer comes around, I love to wear them to anchor my looks, styling them with light peach, butter yellow and earthy colors—there really isn't anything they won't go with.

Influencer wears cream trousers with a grey jumper.

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Luckily for me, plenty of luxury and affordable brands have caught on to the enduring appeal of the cream trouser trend for spring 2024. Often designed in wide-leg cuts, there are pairs in so many of my favorite stores right now. Read on to discover the cream pants we're shopping this season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CREAM PANTS:

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

Reformation's Mason Pants are some of the best on the market.

Flowy Satin Pants - Women
mango
Flowy Satin Pants

At under $70, these are some of the most affordable silk pants on the market.

cream trousers
The Effortless Pant
The Effortless Pant

Aritzia's Effortless Pants are an editor favorite.

Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers in Cream

These also come in black and terracotta.

Flowy Pleated Pants
ZARA
Flowy Pleated Pants

Style with the matching vest.

Rufos Pleated Cotton Wide-Leg Pants
THE ROW
Rufos Pleated Cotton Wide-Leg Pants

These puddle at the hem for a relaxed and casual silhouette.

Straight Trousers With Openings - Women
Mango
Straight Trousers With Openings

The side-slit hems look great with kitten heels.

cream trousers
Sézane
Matheo Trousers in Ecru

These also come in eight other colors.

Essential Pant in City Twill
Abercrombie & Fitch
Essential Pant in City Twill

Work perfect pants for under $100.

Lanai Cady Wide-Leg Pants
NANUSHKA
Lanai Cady Wide-Leg Pants

Wear with the matching jacket for an easy, elevated outfit.

Linen-Blend Pull-On Pants
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Pants

Cool linen pants at a great price point.

Tunis Belted Pleated Cotton-Sateen Wide-Leg Pants
JOSEPH
Tunis Belted Pleated Cotton-Sateen Wide-Leg Pants

The pleat details add volume to the elegant trousers.

Double Pleat Wide Leg Pants
Nordstrom
Double Pleat Wide Leg Pants

The perfect addition to your work wardrobe.

Darted Linen Blend Trousers
Massimo Dutti
Darted Linen Blend Trousers

Elegant and easy.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

