Instead of Jeans, Fashion People Are Turning Their Attention to This Classy Pants Trend

In my time as a fashion editor, I’ve come to rely upon a few styling tricks to help make the winter-to-spring transition a little easier on my wardrobe. Up there with swapping my raincoat for a relaxed quilted jacket and exchanging my boots for colorful sneakers, each season, I reintroduce a pair of cream pants back into my rotation as an easy way to instantly brighten up some of my wardrobe staples.

Though similar to the white pants that often come to the fore for many of us in summer, I find the cream pants trend slightly more relaxed and far more versatile. Yes, bright white shades work perfectly with other statement tones such as cobalt blue, fuchsia pink and letterbox red, but cream pants wear so well with the in-between shades that dominate most wardrobes.

Offering a fresh alternative to denim, these lightweight pants move beautifully as you walk, creating a breezy and relaxed silhouette. Wearing well with the deep navy, dark grey and rich burgundy colors that are pillars in my wardrobe, cream pants help add lightness and dimension to a darker palette. When summer comes around, I love to wear them to anchor my looks, styling them with light peach, butter yellow and earthy colors—there really isn't anything they won't go with.

Luckily for me, plenty of luxury and affordable brands have caught on to the enduring appeal of the cream trouser trend for spring 2024. Often designed in wide-leg cuts, there are pairs in so many of my favorite stores right now. Read on to discover the cream pants we're shopping this season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CREAM PANTS:

Reformation Mason Pant $178 SHOP NOW Reformation's Mason Pants are some of the best on the market.

mango Flowy Satin Pants $70 SHOP NOW At under $70, these are some of the most affordable silk pants on the market.

The Effortless Pant The Effortless Pant $148 SHOP NOW Aritzia's Effortless Pants are an editor favorite.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers in Cream $120 SHOP NOW These also come in black and terracotta.

ZARA Flowy Pleated Pants $50 SHOP NOW Style with the matching vest.

THE ROW Rufos Pleated Cotton Wide-Leg Pants $1850 SHOP NOW These puddle at the hem for a relaxed and casual silhouette.

Mango Straight Trousers With Openings $90 SHOP NOW The side-slit hems look great with kitten heels.

Sézane Matheo Trousers in Ecru $175 SHOP NOW These also come in eight other colors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Pant in City Twill $95 SHOP NOW Work perfect pants for under $100.

NANUSHKA Lanai Cady Wide-Leg Pants $595 SHOP NOW Wear with the matching jacket for an easy, elevated outfit.

H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Pants $20 SHOP NOW Cool linen pants at a great price point.

JOSEPH Tunis Belted Pleated Cotton-Sateen Wide-Leg Pants $675 SHOP NOW The pleat details add volume to the elegant trousers.

Nordstrom Double Pleat Wide Leg Pants $119 SHOP NOW The perfect addition to your work wardrobe.

Massimo Dutti Darted Linen Blend Trousers $150 $100 SHOP NOW Elegant and easy.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.