Instead of Jeans, Fashion People Are Turning Their Attention to This Classy Pants Trend
In my time as a fashion editor, I’ve come to rely upon a few styling tricks to help make the winter-to-spring transition a little easier on my wardrobe. Up there with swapping my raincoat for a relaxed quilted jacket and exchanging my boots for colorful sneakers, each season, I reintroduce a pair of cream pants back into my rotation as an easy way to instantly brighten up some of my wardrobe staples.
Though similar to the white pants that often come to the fore for many of us in summer, I find the cream pants trend slightly more relaxed and far more versatile. Yes, bright white shades work perfectly with other statement tones such as cobalt blue, fuchsia pink and letterbox red, but cream pants wear so well with the in-between shades that dominate most wardrobes.
Offering a fresh alternative to denim, these lightweight pants move beautifully as you walk, creating a breezy and relaxed silhouette. Wearing well with the deep navy, dark grey and rich burgundy colors that are pillars in my wardrobe, cream pants help add lightness and dimension to a darker palette. When summer comes around, I love to wear them to anchor my looks, styling them with light peach, butter yellow and earthy colors—there really isn't anything they won't go with.
Luckily for me, plenty of luxury and affordable brands have caught on to the enduring appeal of the cream trouser trend for spring 2024. Often designed in wide-leg cuts, there are pairs in so many of my favorite stores right now. Read on to discover the cream pants we're shopping this season.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CREAM PANTS:
At under $70, these are some of the most affordable silk pants on the market.
These puddle at the hem for a relaxed and casual silhouette.
The pleat details add volume to the elegant trousers.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
