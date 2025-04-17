I Love My Jeans—But I Can’t Look Past This Pretty Trouser Trend Right Now
Jeans will always be an important part of my wardrobe, but this summer I can't look beyond the elegant broderie anglaise trouser trend. Discover the chicest styles below.
I like to keep my summer styling simple and unfussy—relying heavily on jeans, skirts and dresses to see me through the warmest months. But recently, the broderie anglaise trouser trend has shaken up my capsule wardrobe in the best possible way.
Feminine, fresh and entirely summer-ready, this emerging style has swiftly become my go-to. With the same casual ease as classic linen trousers but elevated by intricate embroidery, delicate eyelet cut-outs and romantic patterning, they’re light and breathable—ideal for warm weather—but bring a sense of elegance that makes even the simplest outfit feel considered.
Often cut in relaxed, straight-leg silhouettes, they drape beautifully without clinging, making them just as easy to style as your favourite everyday trousers. I’ve been pairing mine with the same tees and blouses I’d usually reach for, and the effect feels even more elevated.
While their breezy detailing makes them a natural fit for beach escapes and coastal holidays, they’re just as suited to city styling. For a more grounded, everyday look, try them with a navy knit and classic loafers. Alternatively, lean into their summer charm and wear them with a breezy shirt for an outfit that feels polished and put together.
Scroll on to discover the best broderie anglaise trousers to wear this season.
SHOP BRODIER ANGLAISE TROUSERS:
Style with strappy sandals or wear with mary janes.
Add a pop of colour to your summer wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
-
If The Row, Khaite, and Toteme Feel Too Expensive, Here Are 33 Pieces to Try Instead
Bring on the luxe-looking outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Paige DeSorbo's World: Her New Book, Favorite Zara Item, and What She Loves in Her Dream Apartment
Everything going on in this It girl's universe.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
If The Row, Khaite, and Toteme Feel Too Expensive, Here Are 33 Pieces to Try Instead
Bring on the luxe-looking outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
It's Already Summer at Zara—50 Incredibly Chic Items Destined to Sell Out Before June 1
Poplin dresses, woven sandals, butter-yellow pieces, and more.
By Judith Jones
-
10 Spring Outfit Ideas That Will Make Anyone Look Like a Fashion Person
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Burberry Bikini Is About to Go Viral
Kick-starting summer style.
By Drew Elovitz
-
The Anti-Trend Pant Style Set to Upend Black, Blue, *and* White Jeans This Spring
It's probably not what you think.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
It's Officially Linen Season—48 Fashion Editor–Approved Styles to Wear Throughout 2025
All your linen dreams come true.
By Chichi Offor
-
The 21 Swimsuits That'll Be on Every Editor's, Stylist's, and Celebrity's Wish List This Summer
The first swimwear drop of 2025 is here.
By Eliza Huber
-
H&M's $25 Linen Pants Are Back—and They're One of the Chicest Pairs You Need This Season
Add to cart before they sell out.
By Judith Jones