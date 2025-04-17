I Love My Jeans—But I Can’t Look Past This Pretty Trouser Trend Right Now

I like to keep my summer styling simple and unfussy—relying heavily on jeans, skirts and dresses to see me through the warmest months. But recently, the broderie anglaise trouser trend has shaken up my capsule wardrobe in the best possible way.

Feminine, fresh and entirely summer-ready, this emerging style has swiftly become my go-to. With the same casual ease as classic linen trousers but elevated by intricate embroidery, delicate eyelet cut-outs and romantic patterning, they’re light and breathable—ideal for warm weather—but bring a sense of elegance that makes even the simplest outfit feel considered.

Often cut in relaxed, straight-leg silhouettes, they drape beautifully without clinging, making them just as easy to style as your favourite everyday trousers. I’ve been pairing mine with the same tees and blouses I’d usually reach for, and the effect feels even more elevated.

While their breezy detailing makes them a natural fit for beach escapes and coastal holidays, they’re just as suited to city styling. For a more grounded, everyday look, try them with a navy knit and classic loafers. Alternatively, lean into their summer charm and wear them with a breezy shirt for an outfit that feels polished and put together.

Scroll on to discover the best broderie anglaise trousers to wear this season.

SHOP BRODIER ANGLAISE TROUSERS:

H&M Broderie Anglaise Trousers £65 SHOP NOW Style with the matching vest or wear these with a simple tee.

Anthropologie Linen Lace Pull-On Trousers £130 SHOP NOW The linen composition ensures a comfortable, breezy fit.

Rixo Iveta Trouser Buttermilk £195 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

Asos Wide Leg Trouser With Cutwork £42 £30 SHOP NOW Shop these while they're on sale.

COS Broderie Anglaise Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock for long.

AllSaints Charli Embroidered Straight Fit Trousers £169 SHOP NOW Style with strappy sandals or wear with mary janes.

LA DoubleJ Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Blend Poplin Straight-Leg Pants £690 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your summer wardrobe.