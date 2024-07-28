I'm A Fashion Designer in My 50s—This Is How I Built An Anti-Trend Capsule Wardrobe
As a fashion editor I'm often asked for pointers on the latest trends so that readers can feel "up to date", but in my experience I've found that the best outfits are often the timeless classics that flatter everyone, and not just flash-in-the-pan aesthetics. For me, and so many other women, I feel my most confident when I look my best, and putting together outfits to boost confidence is a fine skill, so when it comes to discussing the best buys for a reader over 50, my advice is exactly the same as it would be for anyone else: start with wardrobe staples and investment pieces. How you choose to express yourself through fashion doesn't come down to age, but it does pay to build a capsule wardrobe that will see you through any season and still look good years down the line. So where do you begin when assembling a well-curated closet I hear you ask? I turned to an expert for advice.
Designer and founder of WYSE London, Marielle Wyse, knows a thing or two about styling women of any age. Scrolling through Instagram, I couldn't help but notice how Marielle's sound style tips and easy-to-recreate looks apply to women in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond, and if you were expecting ankle skirts and twin-sets, I'll stop you there. Her comprehensive jeans collection, affinity for leg-baring hemlines, and penchant for minimalist accessorising are all nods to her French heritage—and at Who What Wear we have learned a lot from stylish Parisians.
Whether you're looking for trending buys, investment pieces, or hoping to streamline a chaotic wardrobe, keep scrolling to see 7 ways to build a capsule from one of the best in the industry, and to shop the key pieces that are anti-trend failsafes.
1. THE WHITE SHIRT
Style Notes: Sorry t-shirts, when it comes to layering pieces, a classic Oxford shirt wins out for it's polished finish. Marielle's choice? The perfect white shirt of course–especially with a looser, laidback fit. "A relaxed white shirt gives me a Katherine Hepburn feel. Especially with when it has a relaxed shape and a stiff collar that can stay “popped”.
Shop White Shirts:
With Nothing Underneath's bestselling boyfriend shirt comes in so many different colours.
2. THE CASHMERE KNIT
Style Notes: It might be summer, but a fine knit is a versatile wonder you'll be glad to have in your wardrobe as soon as the temperatures get cooler. "I founded Wyse with cashmere jumpers and they are still a staple of our collection," notes Wyse. "I believe you can wear them year-round, from chilly evenings on your summer holidays all the way to Christmas." Take tips from Marielle and pair a light cashmere knit with shorts and skirts in summer, and layer them up over t-shirts and dresses for autumn and winter.
Shop Cashmere Knits:
3. THE FLARED JEANS
Style Notes: Straight jeans might be still be trending, but when it comes to a shape that flatters every figure (and looks great dressed up or down), flared jeans are a reliable choice. "A flared jean is a shape that makes me feel good all day," says Wyse. "Its such a classic shape, but feels immediately modern in a dark wash, or with a carpenter pocket detail. I like to add a French twist to a lot of our pieces being half French myself, and I love the distinctly Parisian edge a flare gives to an outfit."
Shop Flared Jeans:
4. TONAL LAYERING
Style Notes: Colour-blocking has always been the fashion insiders secret to looking expensive, but Marielle uses head-to-toe hues to play with proportions too. "I’m not the tallest, so tonal dressing is my special secret to elongate the body," she advises. "I like playing with interesting unexpected colours too like this beautiful green, so I don't always have to rely on monochrome."
Shop Tonal Dressing:
Just when I thought I had enough striped shirts in my collection, this just changed my mind.
5. THE SILK DRESS
Style Notes: Dresses are the instant outfit we turn to for just about any occasion, but on the days you have to meet a more formal dress code, Marielle's go-to is a silk dress in particular. "Fabric is so important to me, and I think it can make or break an outfit. A silk dress always makes me feel special and gives me a boost of confidence throughout the day. Plus, it help that it’s the perfect day to night dressing option."
Shop Silk Dresses:
6. THE JUMPSUIT
Style Notes: Not into dresses? Fear not, jumpsuits have all of the ease of dresses but with the added practically of trousers. Did we mention they're also just as versatile? "I love effortless dressing and a jumpsuit does just that—they’re just so easy to dress up with heels or down with flats or trainers for sport chic. I always make sure we have a jumpsuit in our collections as they are so versatile, and they're especially good for Autumn dressing when you don’t know what the weather will be doing."
Shop Jumpsuits:
7. THE KNIT TANK
Style Notes: In transitional weather, it's easy to find outfit planning tricky. When it's too warm for a jumper but too chilly for t-shirts, try a sleeveless knit for peak comfort. "I love this staple for transitional seasons," notes Marielle. "You can wear a knitted tank with bare arms, over a dress to change up the look, or layered up over a shirt." The possibilities are endless, and just think of the cost per wear...
Shop Knit Tank Tops:
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.