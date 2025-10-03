I Thought White Jeans Were Just a Summer Staple, But Then These 5 Chic Winter-Ready Outfits Proved Me Wrong

As we all know all too well, finding the perfect pair of jeans is the trickiest shopping task any person has to face. The right fit, length and style can become a minefield. But do you know what’s even harder than finding the perfect shape? Finding the best white jeans. I’ve been trying for years to find the best pair for me (of course, they’re all down to personal preference) and after going to all the fashion editor favourite, including Arket, COS, Agolde and Reformation, I just couldn’t find a pair that didn’t bunch up in all the wrong places. That was until I tried a straight-leg style by London-label Bell St, and I can finally say I’ve found a pair that fit me better than any I’ve tried before. And this year must just be my lucky year when it comes to decoding the white jean search, because I’ve also found a pair from H&M that I also love—both are of course, available to shop below.
With it being autumn, I thought it may be too late to crack out the white jeans, but as so many stylish women have proven on Instagram, they’re an all-year-round staple that can work hard in your wardrobe across seasons. Music to my ears, considering I now have two pairs to play around with. There’s of course the weather at this time of year that can be slightly problematic (puddle splashes are bound to happen), but if you can check the forecast before leaving the house, I would say you can easily avoid this. So whether you want to keep the look tonal with a creamy colour palette or mix in warm chocolate tones and check prints, I want to share with you the white jean outfits that can work across autumn/winter. Because it just so happens they’re the best base to all the chicest of looks, so I’ll be copying these from here on out.
How to Wear White Jeans in Winter:
1. Trench Coat + Jumper + White Jeans
Style Notes: If in doubt, stick to a neutral colour palette. Darja shows how white jeans with a cream knit and tonal trench just feels seasonally-appropriate, yet chic. When temperatures truly start to dip, you can easily switch the loafers to a pair of sturdy chunky ankle boots.
The Frankie Shop
Mavis Oversized Trench Coat
This is firmly on my wish list.
JAEGER
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
I would size up for that slightly slouchy fit.
ARKET
Snow Straight Jeans
A fashion editor hero item.
Free People
Liv Loafers
These look very designer, don't they?
2. Barn Jacket + White Jeans + Studded Belt
Style Notes: For a transeasonal look, take note from India. I love how she has added some unexpected tones to her look with a zesty lime T-shirt and orange sunglasses. And, yes, the barn jacket is still one of the most-loved items of 2025 so if you haven’t already got one, now is the time.
TOTEME
Corduroy-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Jacket
You can't beat a Toteme jacket.
H&M
Straight High Jeans
When it comes to denim, I always rate H&M.
Whistles
Green Emily Ultimate T-Shirt
A classic.
Khaite
The Benny Studded Leather Belt
Yep, the Khaite belt is still going strong so it's not too late to get it.
3. Heritage Blazer + White Jeans + Riding Boots
Style Notes: Heritage chic is an aesthetic to get to know this season. Illustrating the look to perfection, Georgia shows how you can add a country-girl vibe to your classic white jeans. Grab a slim or straight-leg pair, tuck into glossy rider boots and don’t forget the checked blazer to pull it all together.
Sézane
Christie Jacket Brown Houndstooth Recycled Wool
Oh, Sézane.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Exaggerated Cuff: Fine Poplin, White
The white shirt to rival all other white shirts.
Bell St
Lafont Jeans
The pair I can't stop wearing.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Riding Boots
Ready for those autumnal walks.
4. Leather Bomber + White Jeans + Ankle Boots
Style Notes: The fact is, black and brown work so well together. So when teamed with timeless white, of course it just works. The leather bomber is a hero piece to not sit on this season so make like Ingrid and get one to wear with your sleek jeans and ankle boots pairing.
Reformation
Veda Harrison Leather Oversized Bomber
The funnel neck is ticking even more boxes.
Reiss
Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Reiss jeans have got so good lately.
Free People
Liora Kitten Heel Boots
The perfect heel height to run around in.
Massimo Dutti
Oval Sunglasses
These are so fun.
5. Puffer Coat + White Jeans + Chunky Boots
Style Notes: When it gets to under-10 degrees, it’s time to pull out the puffer. As someone who is on the petite side, like Lois, I always prefer a cropped style. Plus, this length will show off your new white barrel-leg jeans. Just add hidden thermal layers and chunky socks to complete the winter-ready look.
Uniqlo
Seamless Down Parka
We can always trust Uniqlo technology to keep us warm.
