I Thought White Jeans Were Just a Summer Staple, But Then These 5 Chic Winter-Ready Outfits Proved Me Wrong

Usually associated with the warmer months, I want to show you how your favourite white jeans can work hard in your wardrobe all year round. Get ready to have your head turned like mine was!

(Image credit: @georgia_3.0 @darjabarannik @theindiaedit)
As we all know all too well, finding the perfect pair of jeans is the trickiest shopping task any person has to face. The right fit, length and style can become a minefield. But do you know what’s even harder than finding the perfect shape? Finding the best white jeans. I’ve been trying for years to find the best pair for me (of course, they’re all down to personal preference) and after going to all the fashion editor favourite, including Arket, COS, Agolde and Reformation, I just couldn’t find a pair that didn’t bunch up in all the wrong places. That was until I tried a straight-leg style by London-label Bell St, and I can finally say I’ve found a pair that fit me better than any I’ve tried before. And this year must just be my lucky year when it comes to decoding the white jean search, because I’ve also found a pair from H&M that I also love—both are of course, available to shop below.

With it being autumn, I thought it may be too late to crack out the white jeans, but as so many stylish women have proven on Instagram, they’re an all-year-round staple that can work hard in your wardrobe across seasons. Music to my ears, considering I now have two pairs to play around with. There’s of course the weather at this time of year that can be slightly problematic (puddle splashes are bound to happen), but if you can check the forecast before leaving the house, I would say you can easily avoid this. So whether you want to keep the look tonal with a creamy colour palette or mix in warm chocolate tones and check prints, I want to share with you the white jean outfits that can work across autumn/winter. Because it just so happens they’re the best base to all the chicest of looks, so I’ll be copying these from here on out.

How to Wear White Jeans in Winter:

1. Trench Coat + Jumper + White Jeans

Darja wearing white jeans

(Image credit: @darjabarannik)

Style Notes: If in doubt, stick to a neutral colour palette. Darja shows how white jeans with a cream knit and tonal trench just feels seasonally-appropriate, yet chic. When temperatures truly start to dip, you can easily switch the loafers to a pair of sturdy chunky ankle boots.

2. Barn Jacket + White Jeans + Studded Belt

India wearing white jeans

(Image credit: @theindiaedit)

Style Notes: For a transeasonal look, take note from India. I love how she has added some unexpected tones to her look with a zesty lime T-shirt and orange sunglasses. And, yes, the barn jacket is still one of the most-loved items of 2025 so if you haven’t already got one, now is the time.

3. Heritage Blazer + White Jeans + Riding Boots

Georgia wearing white jeans

(Image credit: @georgia_3.0)

Style Notes: Heritage chic is an aesthetic to get to know this season. Illustrating the look to perfection, Georgia shows how you can add a country-girl vibe to your classic white jeans. Grab a slim or straight-leg pair, tuck into glossy rider boots and don’t forget the checked blazer to pull it all together.

4. Leather Bomber + White Jeans + Ankle Boots

Ingrid wearing white jeans

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: The fact is, black and brown work so well together. So when teamed with timeless white, of course it just works. The leather bomber is a hero piece to not sit on this season so make like Ingrid and get one to wear with your sleek jeans and ankle boots pairing.

5. Puffer Coat + White Jeans + Chunky Boots

Lois wearing white jeans

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: When it gets to under-10 degrees, it’s time to pull out the puffer. As someone who is on the petite side, like Lois, I always prefer a cropped style. Plus, this length will show off your new white barrel-leg jeans. Just add hidden thermal layers and chunky socks to complete the winter-ready look.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.

