Though we’re well into the season of warm wool coats and voluminous puffers, there is plenty of opportunity left to wear trench coats. This classic is typically categorised as a spring and autumn staple, but I find that slightly unfair. With the right layers and outfit components, you can still wear your beloved trench long into the depths of winter. It's more than just a transitional piece—it's a versatile layer that integrates seamlessly into your winter capsule wardrobe, too. It's just about becoming a little more strategic with how you wear it.
When you're sourcing classic winter pieces, a trench may not be top of mind. Yet its iconic silhouette and long-running history are reason enough to keep it within your rotation. With roomier sleeves and a woven construction, it's one of the easiest outerwear pieces to wear over plush wool jumpers or several layers of knits. And because it's lighter, you won't feel nearly as overwhelmed by layers as you do when you're wrapped in a multitude of shirts and jumpers, plus a heavy down coat on top. That said, there are also trench coats that lend themselves to winter aesthetics. Leather, suede and silk finishes all meld together nicely with your other winter staples, from embellished trousers to extra-long scarves.
So if you're looking for an alternative to your black coats and classic winter outerwear choices, the answer is already likely in front of you. But what does a winter trench coat outfit entail exactly? It's a layer or two on top or beneath that takes it from autumnal to winterised. For instance, a cashmere scarf tied over top or a knit you can wear beneath are essential. Then a considered ensemble underneath. When you arrive at wherever you're going and take off your trench cocoon, it's always nice to feel confident about what's underneath. Monochrome outfits, sleek loafers and ballet flats and knitwear layers are all what the most fashionable people reach for when they're styling a trench into their winter rotation.
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It's proof that thinking outside the box always garners the best results and shows that clothes often transcend seasonality. For more inspiration, scroll on for six trench coat winter outfit ideas.
6 Chic Trench Coat Outfits to Try This Winter
1. Silk Trench + Jeans + Print Trainers
Style Notes: The sheen of a silk trench always brings a luxurious element to your outfit, whether you choose a loose and fluid style or a more structured version. With a matching turtleneck and jeans, you have the foundation of an outfit you can wear all winter—just vary your accessories. Consider statement trainers, animal print handbags, long earrings or combinations of scarves and hats to personalise it. A shinier trench coat also looks nice with party-ready attire, such as dresses and tailoring.
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2. Leather Trench + Scarf + Boots
Style Notes: One of the most fashion-forward ways to warm up a trench coat outfit for winter is by adding a scarf over top, which brings in extra colour and texture, too. If you're also finding your usual gabardine trench isn't the right layer, a leather trench is a thicker alternative. Pair your trench with a monochrome, all-black look underneath, including boots in the same shade. This gives a base for the scarf and trench to stand out from.
Style Notes: The volume of wide-leg trousers and gathered detailing from shoes like ballet flats or loafers always looks chic underneath a trench coat. It's also helpful to opt for colours that differ from your outerwear so they don't get lost. When actually choosing from your selection of trench coats, the best winter options are those that look unique on their own. This could be a trench coat with a flared hem, an extra-long trench, or one with a cape component draped across your back. Coats with these small but interesting details make it easier to feel styled when everything has to be buttoned or belted up.
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Róhe
Classic Trench
You can wear the collar down or high as a funnel-neck.
COS
Relaxed Wool-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
This pair will become a staple of your winter capsule wardrobe thanks to the wool blend.
sezane
Irina Low Ballet Flats
Gathered stitching gives classic ballet flats a more modern look.
4. Trench Coat + Jumper + Loafers
Style Notes: Winter is the season when the art of layering becomes even more important. Through the right layers, you get functionality and comfort, but you also signal your sense of style. You're not beholden to a specific method of layering either—for instance, you can tie an extra knit around your waist for warmth and to play with proportions or wear two jumpers in contrasting colours to pop out from a beige trench. A scarf can go underneath your trench, but can also be draped over top or tied over top like a triangle. There are many creative options for creating layered outfits with trenches in the winter; you just have to find what suits you.
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Sézane
Jonas Coat
White jeans pair so well with both classic and print trench coats.
COS
Rounded Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
Perfect for wearing as is or tying around your waist or shoulders.
MANGO
Leather Penny Loafers
5. Suede Trench + Tailored Trousers + Heels
Style Notes: Like a leather trench, a suede trench coat can give you a thicker layer than others. Its velvet, tactile finish also gives a softened and textured look to your outfits—more so than your average puffer or technical jacket. When your coat is already contributing this much to your outfit, you can lean toward minimalism with the rest. Black tailored trousers and a simple button-down or cashmere jumper is an excellent duo. Oh, and a polished hat really completes the look.
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Massimo Dutti
Long Suede Trench Coat
A rich beige is such a flexible shade and fits neatly in an autumn, winter or spring wardrobe.
Reformation
Mason Pant Es
The Mason Pant is a long-standing editor and fashion person favourite when it comes to top-tier tailored trousers.
THE ROW
Lia 55 Suede Pumps
Run, don't walk, as this pair from The Row is still in stock in nearly every size. The micro, angled heel is such a chic addition.
6. Trench Coat + Scarf + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: As previously mentioned, a scarf can bring so much. For a fashion-set-approved outfit, drape a long black scarf over your trench and pair it with a matching knit, trousers and ballet flats. Together, it's proof of just how effective simplicity can be. You can always add extra colour or visual dimension through a print scarf or boldly coloured shoes if you'd like, but either way it's a solid winter outfit featuring a trench coat.
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ALIGNE
Giselle Trench Coat
This trench comes with a detachable faux fur collar for more styling variations.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Cashmere Scarf
Cashmere looks so polished and will keep you warm all winter.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.