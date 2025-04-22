I Want to Look Expensive This Summer—This Is the Elegant Sandal for the Job

More relaxed than a glossy leather heel, but more formal than a simple ballet flat, suede heeled sandals are the elegant summer shoes set to dominate this summer.

Where glossy, pointed-toe heels often feel too formal for everyday wear and ballet flats can veer towards too casual, I’ve been on the hunt for a shoe that's polished enough for smarter engagements, yet relaxed enough to suit summer’s laid-back energy. In suede heeled sandals, I've found just that.

With their soft texture, flattering heel height and open-toe design, suede heeled sandals bring a quiet elegance to an outfit. The supple finish offers a more refined, elevated look than matte or glossy leather, while still feeling easy and wearable.

This season, the suede revival has been paving the way for this shoe trend to take off. From buttery-soft jackets to slouchy suede bags, designers and high-street brands are falling for the tactile appeal of this rich material. And with this resurgence, suede heeled sandals have found their place amongst the season's most noteworthy buys.

What makes them so appealing is their impressive versatility. While black leather heels can sometimes feel too stark and ballet flats a little slouchy, suede heeled sandals fill the gap that my wardrobe has been missing. Pairing beautifully with the dresses and skirts you might usually reserve for formal footwear, this shoe trend looks equally polished styled with relaxed tailoring as well as jeans. The softer fabrication also loans itself well to being worn with more lightweight materials, such as linen and cotton, which many of us live in in the summer months.

Chic, wearable, with an expensive-looking energy no matter how much you spend, read on to shop our edit of the best suede heeled sandals below.

SHOP SUEDE HEELED SANDALS:

Split Leather Strappy Sandals
Zara
Split Leather Strappy Sandals

Style with a minidress or pair with straight-leg jeans.

Kitten Heel Leather Sandals
& Other Stories
Kitten Heel Leather Sandals

Be quick—these won't stay in stock for long.

Latour 75 Suede Sandals
Aquazzura
Latour 75 Suede Sandals

Red pairs feel especially 2025.

Strappy Block Heel Sandals
& Other Stories
Strappy Block Heel Sandals

These also come in four other shades.

Lara 50 Suede Mules
Paris Texas
Lara 50 Suede Mules

Brown mules will pair beautifully with a neutral palette of creams and pale yellows.

Soft Strappy Sandals
Massimo Dutti
Soft Strappy Sandals

The thick strap detailing ensures a secure finish and a comfortable stride.

Suede Slingback Sandals
Toteme
Suede Slingback Sandals

The delicate strap wraps so elegantly around the foot.

Split Suede Strappy Heeled Sandals
Zara
Split Suede Strappy Heeled Sandals

The short block heels makes these ideal for all-day styling.

Mavi - Red
RIXO
Mavi Suede Heeled Shoes

These also come in classic black and tan.

Split Suede Heeled Sandals
Zara
Split Suede Heeled Sandals

The warm, neutral shade of the tan sandals makes these so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Suede Strappy Heeled Sandals in Black
Reiss
Suede Strappy Heeled Sandals in Black

Tick off another major shoe trend this season with a lace-up pair.

Elsy 70
Jimmy Choo
Elsy 70 Heels

These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.

