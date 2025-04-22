I Want to Look Expensive This Summer—This Is the Elegant Sandal for the Job

Where glossy, pointed-toe heels often feel too formal for everyday wear and ballet flats can veer towards too casual, I’ve been on the hunt for a shoe that's polished enough for smarter engagements, yet relaxed enough to suit summer’s laid-back energy. In suede heeled sandals, I've found just that.

With their soft texture, flattering heel height and open-toe design, suede heeled sandals bring a quiet elegance to an outfit. The supple finish offers a more refined, elevated look than matte or glossy leather, while still feeling easy and wearable.

This season, the suede revival has been paving the way for this shoe trend to take off. From buttery-soft jackets to slouchy suede bags, designers and high-street brands are falling for the tactile appeal of this rich material. And with this resurgence, suede heeled sandals have found their place amongst the season's most noteworthy buys.

What makes them so appealing is their impressive versatility. While black leather heels can sometimes feel too stark and ballet flats a little slouchy, suede heeled sandals fill the gap that my wardrobe has been missing. Pairing beautifully with the dresses and skirts you might usually reserve for formal footwear, this shoe trend looks equally polished styled with relaxed tailoring as well as jeans. The softer fabrication also loans itself well to being worn with more lightweight materials, such as linen and cotton, which many of us live in in the summer months.

Chic, wearable, with an expensive-looking energy no matter how much you spend, read on to shop our edit of the best suede heeled sandals below.

SHOP SUEDE HEELED SANDALS:

Zara Split Leather Strappy Sandals £60 SHOP NOW Style with a minidress or pair with straight-leg jeans.

& Other Stories Kitten Heel Leather Sandals £115 SHOP NOW Be quick—these won't stay in stock for long.

Aquazzura Latour 75 Suede Sandals £645 SHOP NOW Red pairs feel especially 2025.

& Other Stories Strappy Block Heel Sandals £97 SHOP NOW These also come in four other shades.

Paris Texas Lara 50 Suede Mules £445 SHOP NOW Brown mules will pair beautifully with a neutral palette of creams and pale yellows.

Massimo Dutti Soft Strappy Sandals £100 SHOP NOW The thick strap detailing ensures a secure finish and a comfortable stride.

Toteme Suede Slingback Sandals £450 SHOP NOW The delicate strap wraps so elegantly around the foot.

Zara Split Suede Strappy Heeled Sandals £50 SHOP NOW The short block heels makes these ideal for all-day styling.

RIXO Mavi Suede Heeled Shoes £235 SHOP NOW These also come in classic black and tan.

Zara Split Suede Heeled Sandals £40 SHOP NOW The warm, neutral shade of the tan sandals makes these so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Reiss Suede Strappy Heeled Sandals in Black £178 SHOP NOW Tick off another major shoe trend this season with a lace-up pair.