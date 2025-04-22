I Want to Look Expensive This Summer—This Is the Elegant Sandal for the Job
More relaxed than a glossy leather heel, but more formal than a simple ballet flat, suede heeled sandals are the elegant summer shoes set to dominate this summer.
Where glossy, pointed-toe heels often feel too formal for everyday wear and ballet flats can veer towards too casual, I’ve been on the hunt for a shoe that's polished enough for smarter engagements, yet relaxed enough to suit summer’s laid-back energy. In suede heeled sandals, I've found just that.
With their soft texture, flattering heel height and open-toe design, suede heeled sandals bring a quiet elegance to an outfit. The supple finish offers a more refined, elevated look than matte or glossy leather, while still feeling easy and wearable.
This season, the suede revival has been paving the way for this shoe trend to take off. From buttery-soft jackets to slouchy suede bags, designers and high-street brands are falling for the tactile appeal of this rich material. And with this resurgence, suede heeled sandals have found their place amongst the season's most noteworthy buys.
What makes them so appealing is their impressive versatility. While black leather heels can sometimes feel too stark and ballet flats a little slouchy, suede heeled sandals fill the gap that my wardrobe has been missing. Pairing beautifully with the dresses and skirts you might usually reserve for formal footwear, this shoe trend looks equally polished styled with relaxed tailoring as well as jeans. The softer fabrication also loans itself well to being worn with more lightweight materials, such as linen and cotton, which many of us live in in the summer months.
Chic, wearable, with an expensive-looking energy no matter how much you spend, read on to shop our edit of the best suede heeled sandals below.
SHOP SUEDE HEELED SANDALS:
Brown mules will pair beautifully with a neutral palette of creams and pale yellows.
The thick strap detailing ensures a secure finish and a comfortable stride.
The short block heels makes these ideal for all-day styling.
The warm, neutral shade of the tan sandals makes these so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Tick off another major shoe trend this season with a lace-up pair.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
