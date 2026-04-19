These 5 Outfits Prove That Fashion's Favourite "Ugly" Shoe Looks So Stylish with Denim

Jeans and Birkenstocks are the perfect pairing for those in-between-season days. See five looks I've bookmarked below.

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Three ways to wear Birkenstock shoes and jeans
(Image credit: @emswells, @_livmadeline, @smythsisters)
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Being in fashion, I'm all too familiar with the dizzying speed at which the trend cycle runs. No garment or accessory is safe, but it's almost instantaneous with shoes. The moment you latch onto a footwear trend, it quickly feels dated. However, I'm of the belief that you can stretch the timelessness of a shoe and make it feel relevant once more with the right outfit.

That's specifically the case with the Birkenstock's beloved shoes. The clunkier shape may have once been polarising, but with shiny buckles, oiled leather and sleek colours (not to mention their incomparable comfort), they've become a closet staple. Like any shoe caught up in hype and trends, Birkenstocks are vulnerable to feeling dated. Luckily, there are plenty of Birkenstock outfits you can put together that feel fresh. And if you're specifically after Birkenstock and jeans outfits, this compilation was made just for you.

Marianne in light wash jeans and Birkenstock clogs

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Birkenstock shoes work with so many outfits, from dresses to leggings. That said, I think they work wonders alongside of denim. Different pairs of jeans can completely change the look of a Birkenstock. It's possible to dress them up, either with a chic cashmere jumper and white jeans or an off-the-shoulder blouse. They're also key pieces for laidback ensembles, whether you style them with light-wash denim or with a cute pair of dungarees.

So, if your Birkenstocks have been left too long on the shelf, the following five outfits will reignite inspiration for wearing these all throughout the season.

Jeans and Birkenstock Outfits That Look So Chic:

1. Jumper + White Jeans + Birkenstocks

Alice in jumper, jeans and Birkenstocks

(Image credit: @thealiceedit)

Style Notes: For a flawless spring combination, consider pairing neutral Birkenstock clogs with butter yellow and white jeans. As Alice's look shows, this combination feels so elegant and light—two things the best spring outfits have in common. Tying a shirt around your waist or adding a handbag also adds a nice splash of colour.

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2. Off-the-Shoulder Top + Jeans + Birkenstocks

Liv in off-the-shoulder top, jeans and Birk sandals

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: We're welcoming in vest and off-the-shoulder season with open arms. Paired with Birkenstock's Arizona sandal and light-wash denim, this outfit feels fresh for 2026. Liv's cosy touch of wearing socks with hers is ideal for the unpredictable weather of spring, too.

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