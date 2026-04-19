Being in fashion, I'm all too familiar with the dizzying speed at which the trend cycle runs. No garment or accessory is safe, but it's almost instantaneous with shoes. The moment you latch onto a footwear trend, it quickly feels dated. However, I'm of the belief that you can stretch the timelessness of a shoe and make it feel relevant once more with the right outfit.
That's specifically the case with the Birkenstock's beloved shoes. The clunkier shape may have once been polarising, but with shiny buckles, oiled leather and sleek colours (not to mention their incomparable comfort), they've become a closet staple. Like any shoe caught up in hype and trends, Birkenstocks are vulnerable to feeling dated. Luckily, there are plenty of Birkenstock outfits you can put together that feel fresh. And if you're specifically after Birkenstock and jeans outfits, this compilation was made just for you.
Birkenstock shoes work with so many outfits, from dresses to leggings. That said, I think they work wonders alongside of denim. Different pairs of jeans can completely change the look of a Birkenstock. It's possible to dress them up, either with a chic cashmere jumper and white jeans or an off-the-shoulder blouse. They're also key pieces for laidback ensembles, whether you style them with light-wash denim or with a cute pair of dungarees.
So, if your Birkenstocks have been left too long on the shelf, the following five outfits will reignite inspiration for wearing these all throughout the season.
Jeans and Birkenstock Outfits That Look So Chic:
1. Jumper + White Jeans + Birkenstocks
Style Notes: For a flawless spring combination, consider pairing neutral Birkenstock clogs with butter yellow and white jeans. As Alice's look shows, this combination feels so elegant and light—two things the best spring outfits have in common. Tying a shirt around your waist or adding a handbag also adds a nice splash of colour.
Shop the Look:
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
The Varsity Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater
Made of buttery soft cashmere.
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Rise Balloon Fit Jeans
Balloon jeans sit up there with barrel and stovepipe as the trendiest denim cuts this year.
With Nothing Underneath
The Oversized: Thick Brushed, Blue and Green Check
Wear as a top with jeans and Birkenstocks or tie around your waist for a look like Alice's.
Birkenstock
Boston Big Buckle Natural Leather Oiled
A big buckle gives your Birkenstocks a fashionable edge.
2. Off-the-Shoulder Top + Jeans + Birkenstocks
Style Notes: We're welcoming in vest and off-the-shoulder season with open arms. Paired with Birkenstock's Arizona sandal and light-wash denim, this outfit feels fresh for 2026. Liv's cosy touch of wearing socks with hers is ideal for the unpredictable weather of spring, too.
Shop the Look:
Melissa Odabash
Ruth Broderie Anglaise Cotton Crop Top in White
Broderie anglaise is such a summery texture and pattern.
Reformation
Belle Knit Top
Another pretty off-the-shoulder option.
MANGO
High-Waisted Barrel Jeans
Like white denim, light-wash jeans are a must for your capsule wardrobe for warmer seasons.