I Swapped My Go-To Neutrals for Stripes This Fall—Here's Why You Should Too

Woman wearing striped shirt styled with a baseball hat and jeans.
(Image credit: @lefevrediary)
Sierra Mayhew's avatar
By
published
in Features

As soon as the cool breeze of fall hits, I'm climbing into my neutrals, but after surveying the scene at fashion month, the idea of introducing something that feels just a bit different this season sounds enticing. One morning this week, I threw on a striped sweater instead of my usual cream knit in a rush to get dressed and felt something inside of me shift. It instantly made my outfit feel more alive—as if I'd spent more time getting ready even though I truly hadn't. It's been the easiest way I've upgraded a simple look so far this season.

Stripes are having a major moment this season on and off the runways, but not in the obvious way you might expect. Sleek knits, unexpected color combinations, and even crisp shirting have given this classic print a grown-up twist. Here's why I've fully converted and how you can fall in love with stripes too.

Ellie Delphine in striped polo.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

This rugby-inspired sweater paired with tailored shorts is a master class in transitional dressing. It's equal parts sporty and chic, making it ideal for those unpredictable in-between days.

Sara in a striped sweater.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

It doesn't get more classic than this. A cozy striped knit, straight-leg jeans, and kitten heels create that perfect mix of relaxed and polished. It's the kind of outfit you throw on for a Central Park day and somehow look impossibly chic.

Amy Lefevre in stripes.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

This look highlights my favorite way to wear stripes this season—with a mix of punchy colors. The combination of yellow stripes and cherry red feels fresh and retro at once. The ideal color palette would always be this fun.

Emili in stripes.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Layering a bold red corset over a classic striped long-sleeve tee is the kind of styling twist that instantly wakes up your wardrobe. It's playful, unexpected, and proof that stripes can be just as statement making as they are timeless.

Nikki Chwatt wearing a striped sweater.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

Stripes get an office-to-outing upgrade with a crisp button-down layered over a wrap skirt or sleek leather trousers. It's giving "fashion editor dashes out to lunch" energy in the best way.

Shop my favorite striped pieces:

Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸