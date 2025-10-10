As soon as the cool breeze of fall hits, I'm climbing into my neutrals, but after surveying the scene at fashion month, the idea of introducing something that feels just a bit different this season sounds enticing. One morning this week, I threw on a striped sweater instead of my usual cream knit in a rush to get dressed and felt something inside of me shift. It instantly made my outfit feel more alive—as if I'd spent more time getting ready even though I truly hadn't. It's been the easiest way I've upgraded a simple look so far this season.
Stripes are having a major moment this season on and off the runways, but not in the obvious way you might expect. Sleek knits, unexpected color combinations, and even crisp shirting have given this classic print a grown-up twist. Here's why I've fully converted and how you can fall in love with stripes too.
This rugby-inspired sweater paired with tailored shorts is a master class in transitional dressing. It's equal parts sporty and chic, making it ideal for those unpredictable in-between days.
It doesn't get more classic than this. A cozy striped knit, straight-leg jeans, and kitten heels create that perfect mix of relaxed and polished. It's the kind of outfit you throw on for a Central Park day and somehow look impossibly chic.
This look highlights my favorite way to wear stripes this season—with a mix of punchy colors. The combination of yellow stripes and cherry red feels fresh and retro at once. The ideal color palette would always be this fun.
Layering a bold red corset over a classic striped long-sleeve tee is the kind of styling twist that instantly wakes up your wardrobe. It's playful, unexpected, and proof that stripes can be just as statement making as they are timeless.
Stripes get an office-to-outing upgrade with a crisp button-down layered over a wrap skirt or sleek leather trousers. It's giving "fashion editor dashes out to lunch" energy in the best way.
Shop my favorite striped pieces:
Staud
Phare Top
Ordering this while it's still warm enough to wear it.
j.crew
New Premium-Weight Classic Rugby Shirt
I love a polo.
Le Bop
Eloise Striped Tee
I'm obsessed with this color combination.
La Ligne
Mini Marin Sweater
It's the bell sleeves for me.
MANGO
Stripe Cotton T-Shirt
The definition of retro.
j.crew
Refined Rib Long-Sleeve T-Shirt With Button Cuffs in Stripe
The ultimate layering piece.
Faherty
Stripe Sunwashed Organic Cotton Top
This top and jeans are all you need to look cool.
Seven Wonders
Donna Long Sleeve Knit Top
I love a matching set.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Stripe Cable Cardigan
All the vintage vibes.
Moon River
Striped Collar Pullover Sweater
This polo might be the best thing I've seen all day.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Lene Striped Twill Tie
Throwing in a tie here because why not?
Wales Bonner
Reflect Polo
The corduroy collar is a nice touch.
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Oversized Striped Wool-Blend Sweater
My dream sweater, cute.
j.crew
Featherweight Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater
This tied around the waist would be perfection.
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Embroidered Striped Ribbed-Knit Cotton Sweater
Valentino knows how to do a good knit.
Veronica Beard
Kearney Stripe Stretch Cotton Rib Polo
I'd wear this from the office to dinner and everywhere in between.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.