The sun is setting earlier, and the breeze has gotten crisp, which means it’s time to start looking for fall outfits. While I live in NYC now, I’m from a small Southern town, so we only had one season year-round, and it’s my favorite one: summer. The adjustment to layering clothing when getting dressed is still not fully there for me, but I’m slowly becoming a connoisseur of fall outfits. Since dressing for fall didn’t come naturally, I looked to others online in the fashion crowd to steer me in the right direction.
The outfits that fashion people are putting together lately are inspiring me to be intentional about what I wear during the fall. Each outfit I’ve saved on Instagram is expensive-looking but laid-back, a mix of outfit ingredients I always enjoy seeing. One other tricky thing about dressing for fall is the price tag on said expensive-looking items, but fear not: I have not just outfit ideas to offer but fashion pieces that are under $250 for a full look. I’m on a budget for the rest of the year, and if you are too, keep scrolling to find the fall outfits that are copy-worthy and the similar items to shop for a fraction of the price.
Black Leather Jacket + Black Dress + Tan Sandals
Dresses and leather jackets are a match made in heaven. The brown and black color combination persists even in the face of a dated fashion rule. Fashion people everywhere are embracing the color-mixing trend for fall.
Get the Look
ZARA
Faux Leather Jacket
Vitamin A
Daybreak Essential Midi Dress
Tony Bianco
Trance Sandals
Navy Quarter-Zip Fleece Jacket + Baggy Jeans + Snakeskin Heels
Keeping your main pieces simple and making your shoes the pop of pizzazz on your outfit is the best styling trick. The look below included snakeskin, pointed-toe heels instead of plain black ones, making it into a rich, sophisticated, and playful outfit.
Get the Look
H&M
Half-Zip Teddy Fleece Jacket
ZARA
Trf Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans
ZARA
Animal Print Slingbacks
Cream Knit Sweater + Black Trousers + Black Pointed-Toe Heels + Mini Tote Bag
Sometimes, sticking to the basics is all you need to make your outfit look expensive. A simple color palette of black and white plus clean lines signals quiet luxury in the best way.
Get the Look
MANGO
Crewneck Raglan Sleeve Sweater
Lioness
La Quinta Pants
ZARA
Slingback Heels
H&M
Strap-Detail Tote Bag
Gray Blazer + Yellow Striped Button-Down + Black Trousers + Blue Suede Sneakers
This outfit uses the “wrong” shoe and shirt styling trick. Aysha Sow paired her striped yellow button-down and blue suede sneakers with a professional-looking gray blazer and black trousers, which was a whimsical approach to getting dressed. This is the type of outfit I want to wear all fall.
Get the Look
ZARA
Double Breasted Blazer With Shoulder Pads
ZARA
Striped Oversized Poplin Shirt
ZARA
Pleated Wide Leg Pants
Adidas
Tokyo Shoes
Tan Trench Coat + Gray Crewneck Sweater + White Jeans + Butter-Yellow Sneakers
This look is the epitome of fall. The layers are simple but still look elevated and elegant. This ensemble includes all the key essentials you need this fall.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.