Just In: The Very European Spring Jacket Trend Everyone's Clicking on at Zara, M&S and Prada

Brittany Davy's avatar
By
published
in News

Spring may have only just begun, but if past years are anything to go by, the weather will be up and down for a while. True to its unpredictable nature, the temperature here in the UK has been switching from icy breezes to bursts of sunshine on a day-to-day basis. This means that I've often found myself leaving the house in multiple layers in the morning and gradually peeling them off as the day progresses. While this can be frustrating, this type of weather perfectly lends itself to investing in a fresh jacketcolour trend that I've been seeing everywhere recently.

Enter the beige lightweight jacket, which has spent the last few weeks dominating my Instagram feed as well as online retailers.

@nlmarilyn

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

As someone who works in fashion, I'm always keeping my eye on emerging trends and stand-out products, and the data speaks for itself—beige lightweight jackets are officially having a moment. Searches for the pared-back jacket style have spiked, proving that the style is once again back in the mainstream for spring 2025.

@maryljean

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Often available in lightweight, breathable fabrications like cotton and linen, this effortlessly chic jacket style makes the perfect layering piece for the current weather. Wear it on top of a chunkier knit on chillier days or with a simple tank or tee when it's slightly warmer outside.

Beyond the practicality of the jacket, the colour is extremely versatile, pairing well with both other neutrals and bolder hues as well as incredibly timeless, with the ability to remain an anti-trend staple for many years to come. And the best part is that there are currently plenty of natural-fibre compositions across the high street at an affordable price right now, making it easier than ever to invest in a staple that's not only stylish but adaptable to the spring, summer and autumn seasons.

@poppyalmond

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

Scroll on to shop our edit of the best beige lightweight jackets for the current spring season and beyond.

@_meganstorey for Who What Wear UK

Social Media Editor, Megan Storey wears a beige lightweight jacket

(Image credit: @_meganstorey for Who What Wear UK)

Shop the Best Beige Lightweight Jackets for Spring 2025:

Cotton Rich Lightweight Jacket
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Lightweight Jacket

This looks way more expensive than its high-street price tag.

Low Volume Jacket
ZARA
Low Volume Jacket

Another great high-street find.

Panama Cotton Blouson Jacket
Prada
Panama Cotton Blouson Jacket

This went straight to the top of my spring wishlist.

Loewe, Balloon Jacket in Cotton
Loewe
Balloon Jacket in Cotton

How cool is the balloon silhouette?

Cropped Wool Jacket
& Other Stories
Cropped Wool Jacket

The striped iteration is perfect to throw over more formal looks.

Oversized Cotton-Blend Bomber Jacket
Magda Butrym
Oversized Cotton-Blend Bomber Jacket

The shoulder pads give this such an edgy feel.

Neutral Linen Blend Bomber Jacket
Next
Neutral Linen Blend Bomber Jacket

Simple, timeless and extremely elegant.

Cropped Cotton Jacket
Acne Studios
Cropped Cotton Jacket

I love the golden undertone of this jacket.

Frayed Linen and Silk Bomber Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Frayed Linen and Silk Bomber Jacket

I'd style mine exactly like this.

Organic Cotton Jacket
Weekend Max Mara
Organic Cotton Jacket

This lighter shade of beige will pair so well with white or cream.

weekday, LOOSE FIT COTTON TWILL ZIP JACKET
weekday
LOOSE FIT COTTON TWILL ZIP JACKET

Wear with jeans, skirts and dresses alike.

Knitted Cotton Jacket – Dark Beige – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Knitted Cotton Jacket

This knitted iteration is ideal for chillier spring days.

Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket
COS
Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket

The funnel-neck is so chic.

Explore More:
Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸