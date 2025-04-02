Just In: The Very European Spring Jacket Trend Everyone's Clicking on at Zara, M&S and Prada
Spring may have only just begun, but if past years are anything to go by, the weather will be up and down for a while. True to its unpredictable nature, the temperature here in the UK has been switching from icy breezes to bursts of sunshine on a day-to-day basis. This means that I've often found myself leaving the house in multiple layers in the morning and gradually peeling them off as the day progresses. While this can be frustrating, this type of weather perfectly lends itself to investing in a fresh jacketcolour trend that I've been seeing everywhere recently.
Enter the beige lightweight jacket, which has spent the last few weeks dominating my Instagram feed as well as online retailers.
As someone who works in fashion, I'm always keeping my eye on emerging trends and stand-out products, and the data speaks for itself—beige lightweight jackets are officially having a moment. Searches for the pared-back jacket style have spiked, proving that the style is once again back in the mainstream for spring 2025.
Often available in lightweight, breathable fabrications like cotton and linen, this effortlessly chic jacket style makes the perfect layering piece for the current weather. Wear it on top of a chunkier knit on chillier days or with a simple tank or tee when it's slightly warmer outside.
Beyond the practicality of the jacket, the colour is extremely versatile, pairing well with both other neutrals and bolder hues as well as incredibly timeless, with the ability to remain an anti-trend staple for many years to come. And the best part is that there are currently plenty of natural-fibre compositions across the high street at an affordable price right now, making it easier than ever to invest in a staple that's not only stylish but adaptable to the spring, summer and autumn seasons.
Scroll on to shop our edit of the best beige lightweight jackets for the current spring season and beyond.
Shop the Best Beige Lightweight Jackets for Spring 2025:
This looks way more expensive than its high-street price tag.
The striped iteration is perfect to throw over more formal looks.
This lighter shade of beige will pair so well with white or cream.
-
6 Chic Pieces That I Swear Take My Spring Outfits From Subpar to Sophisticated
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Need More Color in My Wardrobe—These 32 Zara Finds Are Just Gorgeous
Mood boosters.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
I Have Proof—These Are the Shoes New Yorkers Always Wear With Trench Coats
It's NYC's spring uniform.
By Natalie Cantell
-
It's True: This Pretty Dress Trend Is Officially Back From the Dead
Call it a revival.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
The Expensive Way Chic Women Will Be Wearing This $10 Accessory Come Spring
A stylish trick.
By Eliza Huber
-
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale—31 Chic Finds Not to Miss
So good even Levi's jeans are on sale.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sporty, Unexpected, and Unquestionably Cool—The Outerwear Trend That Will Supercharge Your Spring Wardrobe
Who doesn't love a comfy way to be on-trend?
By Judith Jones
-
Classic Style Is My Default, But I'm Buying These 7 Trendy Items Anyway
Call me curious.
By Allyson Payer