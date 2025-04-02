Just In: The Very European Spring Jacket Trend Everyone's Clicking on at Zara, M&S and Prada

Spring may have only just begun, but if past years are anything to go by, the weather will be up and down for a while. True to its unpredictable nature, the temperature here in the UK has been switching from icy breezes to bursts of sunshine on a day-to-day basis. This means that I've often found myself leaving the house in multiple layers in the morning and gradually peeling them off as the day progresses. While this can be frustrating, this type of weather perfectly lends itself to investing in a fresh jacketcolour trend that I've been seeing everywhere recently.



Enter the beige lightweight jacket, which has spent the last few weeks dominating my Instagram feed as well as online retailers.

As someone who works in fashion, I'm always keeping my eye on emerging trends and stand-out products, and the data speaks for itself—beige lightweight jackets are officially having a moment. Searches for the pared-back jacket style have spiked, proving that the style is once again back in the mainstream for spring 2025.

Often available in lightweight, breathable fabrications like cotton and linen, this effortlessly chic jacket style makes the perfect layering piece for the current weather. Wear it on top of a chunkier knit on chillier days or with a simple tank or tee when it's slightly warmer outside.

Beyond the practicality of the jacket, the colour is extremely versatile, pairing well with both other neutrals and bolder hues as well as incredibly timeless, with the ability to remain an anti-trend staple for many years to come. And the best part is that there are currently plenty of natural-fibre compositions across the high street at an affordable price right now, making it easier than ever to invest in a staple that's not only stylish but adaptable to the spring, summer and autumn seasons.

Scroll on to shop our edit of the best beige lightweight jackets for the current spring season and beyond.

Social Media Editor, Megan Storey wears a beige lightweight jacket (Image credit: @ _meganstorey for Who What Wear UK)

Shop the Best Beige Lightweight Jackets for Spring 2025:

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Lightweight Jacket £59 SHOP NOW This looks way more expensive than its high-street price tag.

ZARA Low Volume Jacket £50 SHOP NOW Another great high-street find.

Prada Panama Cotton Blouson Jacket £2000 SHOP NOW This went straight to the top of my spring wishlist.

Loewe Balloon Jacket in Cotton £1950 SHOP NOW How cool is the balloon silhouette?

& Other Stories Cropped Wool Jacket £175 SHOP NOW The striped iteration is perfect to throw over more formal looks.

Magda Butrym Oversized Cotton-Blend Bomber Jacket £1875 SHOP NOW The shoulder pads give this such an edgy feel.

Next Neutral Linen Blend Bomber Jacket £69 SHOP NOW Simple, timeless and extremely elegant.

Acne Studios Cropped Cotton Jacket £650 SHOP NOW I love the golden undertone of this jacket.

Massimo Dutti Frayed Linen and Silk Bomber Jacket £129 SHOP NOW I'd style mine exactly like this.

Weekend Max Mara Organic Cotton Jacket £290 SHOP NOW This lighter shade of beige will pair so well with white or cream.

weekday LOOSE FIT COTTON TWILL ZIP JACKET £59 SHOP NOW Wear with jeans, skirts and dresses alike.

ARKET Knitted Cotton Jacket £119 SHOP NOW This knitted iteration is ideal for chillier spring days.

COS Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket £115 SHOP NOW The funnel-neck is so chic.