I Asked a Petite Fashion Expert What Winter Trends Work If You're Under 5'3''—She Said These 6

Time and again, I’ve heard my petite friends share just how frustrating shopping can be. Even now, with more options than ever, being shorter than average adds an extra challenge when it comes to building a wardrobe. Petites often have to rely on tailoring services, but regular trips to the seamstress can quickly add up, making already pricey clothing even more costly.

Considering all of this, I can only imagine how disheartening it must be to navigate the ever-changing trend cycle as a petite person. Falling in love with a new trend means not only searching for a petite-friendly version but also battling the outdated “rules” the industry imposes on anyone under 5'4". Don’t wear oversized pieces. Avoid prints. Standing at 5'6", even I find these so-called rules redundant.

I firmly believe that anyone can wear anything they want—you’ll never catch me calling something a fashion “faux pas” or suggesting a particular body type avoid a certain style altogether. That said, I wanted to hear from someone with firsthand experience shopping for a petite frame. Not just that: someone who also guides others through the process.

Enter Eleanor Barkes, a personal stylist and expert in petite fashion. In her Instagram series Petite and Chic Over 40, Eleanor showcases her knack for creating timeless outfits that make mastering petite fashion feel effortless. Below, she shares her insights into her most-loved winter looks—plus some tips to keep in mind when adding to your cold-weather wardrobe.

1. Tonal Dressing

Best winter fashion trends for petites: @eleanorbarkes wears a brown monochrome outfit

(Image credit: @eleanorbarkes)

Style Notes: “A monochrome look always works on petites as it creates an elongated and lengthening frame. My suggestion would be to try this with a trending shade such as burgundy or brown to infuse current colour trends with a truly classic way of dressing.”

Shop the look:

Petites Lucas Coat
Reformation
Petites Lucas Coat

This style is popular, so grab it before it sells out.

A&f Harper Tailored Premium Crepe Ultra-Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Harper Tailored Premium Crepe Ultra-Wide Leg Pant

Abercrombie has plenty of petite-friendly gems.

Everyday
Russell & Bromley
Everyday Oversized Shoulder Bag

So luxurious.

2. Longline Silhouettes

Best winter trends for petites: @eleanorbarkes wears a burgundy dress from Reformation

(Image credit: @eleanorbarkes)

Style Notes: “Longer dresses and skirts are definitely more popular this year. For petite women, I recommend pairing them with heeled ankle or knee-high boots. Bonus points if the boots are pointed and if the skirts can sit high on the waist, it's even better! Never say never, but the only trend piece I'm not a fan of for petite women is the bubble skirt—all that extra fabric seems to engulf our short frames and leads to an unbalanced look.”

Shop the look:

New Look Petite Long Sleeve Mesh Midi Dress in Red Rose Print
New Look Petite
Petite Long Sleeve Mesh Midi Dress in Red Rose Print

Proof you should ignore the advice not to wear bold prints if you're under 5'4".

Petites Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Petites Lucy Skirt

This is a winter must-have.

Black Petite Rachel Patent Leather Skirt
Whistles
Black Petite Rachel Patent Leather Skirt

Prepare for compliments everywhere you go.

3. Tailored Outerwear

Best winter fashion trends for petites: @eleanorbarkes wears a black trench coat

(Image credit: @eleanorbarkes)

Style Notes: “I recommend opting for a coat with a streamlined, almost straight silhouette as it won't make you feel swamped. Tailored pieces in fabrics such as wool or corduroy are perfect for petites in winter. Alternatively, opt for a belted coat: the cinched-in waist will remove any bulk from the coat and balance out your proportions. Think of belted denim jackets, wool jackets or even leather.”

Shop the look:

Multicolour Petite Cosette Funnel Neck Coat
Whistles
Multicolour Petite Cosette Funnel Neck Coat

The ultimate finishing touch to every outfit.

Wool-Blend Tailored Topcoat
Abercrombie & Fitch
Wool-Blend Tailored Topcoat

Sleek and understated.

Wool-Blend Trench Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch
Wool-Blend Trench Coat

Everyone needs a camel coat.

4. Wide-Leg Trousers

Best fashion trends for petites: @eleanorbarkes wears wide-leg trousers

(Image credit: @eleanorbarkes)

Style Notes: “A common misconception is that petite women can't wear wide-leg trousers. This is absolutely not true. The key to making them work is by ensuring that they're not so long that they end up bunching up at the ankles and dragging on the floor. Have them fall to just above the ground-level and if they'll end up looking incredibly chic and effortless.”

Shop the look:

Petites Mason Pant
Reformation
Petites Mason Pant

These trousers come highly recommended by the Who What Wear team.

Grey Marl Petite Camilla Wide Leg Trouser
Whistles
Grey Marl Petite Camilla Wide Leg Trouser

If you prefer a cropped leg.

Red Wide Leg Trousers
River Island
Red Wide Leg Trousers

Heed Eleanor's advice and incorporate some burgundy into your winter wardrobe.

5. Relaxed Cuts

Best winter fashion trends for petites: @eleanorbarkes wears a blazer and slip dress

(Image credit: @eleanorbarkes)

Style Notes: “Contrary to popular belief, petite women can absolutely wear oversized clothing if they want. I'd simply suggest to balance out all the excess fabric by either cinching in the waist or showing a bit of skin on other body parts—think ankles, wrists, chest—so you don't feel like you're being swallowed up by lots of material.”

Shop the look:

Petite Brown Crew Neck Striped Jumper
New Look
Petite Brown Crew Neck Striped Jumper

Who can say no to a simple striped jumper—especially one with such a reasonable price tag?

Black Petite Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
Whistles
Black Petite Clean Bonded Leather Jacket

This looks like it could be designer.

Mid Blue Print Oversized Denim 100% Cotton Shirt
Next
Mid Blue Print Oversized Denim 100% Cotton Shirt

Slot this into a cool denim-on-denim look.

6. Micro Prints

Best winter fashion trends for petites: @eleanorbarkes wears a micro-check blazer

(Image credit: @eleanorbarkes)

Style Notes: “Another misconception is that we can't wear any print. Of course we can! Rather than avoiding pattern altogether, I'd say be mindful of the size of the print and perhaps select a smaller print. But overall, think about how you feel in the clothes rather than following a hard and fast rule.”

Shop the look:

Petite Wool Dogtooth Double Breasted Blazer in Black/white
Reiss
Petite Wool Dogtooth Double Breasted Blazer in Black/white

A classic layer you'll reach for season after season.

Animal Print Tie Neck Mini Shift Dress
M&S Collection
Animal Print Tie Neck Mini Shift Dress

Leopard is the print of the moment.

Miss Selfridge Petite Check Maxi Skirt in Pink Check
Miss Selfridge Petite
Miss Selfridge Petite Check Maxi Skirt in Pink Check

This might be a larger check, but there's no rulebook.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

