I Asked a Petite Fashion Expert What Winter Trends Work If You're Under 5'3''—She Said These 6

Time and again, I’ve heard my petite friends share just how frustrating shopping can be. Even now, with more options than ever, being shorter than average adds an extra challenge when it comes to building a wardrobe. Petites often have to rely on tailoring services, but regular trips to the seamstress can quickly add up, making already pricey clothing even more costly.

Considering all of this, I can only imagine how disheartening it must be to navigate the ever-changing trend cycle as a petite person. Falling in love with a new trend means not only searching for a petite-friendly version but also battling the outdated “rules” the industry imposes on anyone under 5'4". Don’t wear oversized pieces. Avoid prints. Standing at 5'6", even I find these so-called rules redundant.

I firmly believe that anyone can wear anything they want—you’ll never catch me calling something a fashion “faux pas” or suggesting a particular body type avoid a certain style altogether. That said, I wanted to hear from someone with firsthand experience shopping for a petite frame. Not just that: someone who also guides others through the process.

Enter Eleanor Barkes, a personal stylist and expert in petite fashion. In her Instagram series Petite and Chic Over 40, Eleanor showcases her knack for creating timeless outfits that make mastering petite fashion feel effortless. Below, she shares her insights into her most-loved winter looks—plus some tips to keep in mind when adding to your cold-weather wardrobe.

SEE THE BEST WINTER FASHION TRENDS FOR PETITES:

1. Tonal Dressing

Style Notes: “A monochrome look always works on petites as it creates an elongated and lengthening frame. My suggestion would be to try this with a trending shade such as burgundy or brown to infuse current colour trends with a truly classic way of dressing.”

Shop the look:

Reformation Petites Lucas Coat £428 SHOP NOW This style is popular, so grab it before it sells out.

Abercrombie & Fitch Harper Tailored Premium Crepe Ultra-Wide Leg Pant £72 SHOP NOW Abercrombie has plenty of petite-friendly gems.

Russell & Bromley Everyday Oversized Shoulder Bag £295 SHOP NOW So luxurious.

2. Longline Silhouettes

Style Notes: “Longer dresses and skirts are definitely more popular this year. For petite women, I recommend pairing them with heeled ankle or knee-high boots. Bonus points if the boots are pointed and if the skirts can sit high on the waist, it's even better! Never say never, but the only trend piece I'm not a fan of for petite women is the bubble skirt—all that extra fabric seems to engulf our short frames and leads to an unbalanced look.”

Shop the look:

New Look Petite Petite Long Sleeve Mesh Midi Dress in Red Rose Print £32 SHOP NOW Proof you should ignore the advice not to wear bold prints if you're under 5'4".

Reformation Petites Lucy Skirt £248 SHOP NOW This is a winter must-have.

Whistles Black Petite Rachel Patent Leather Skirt £299 SHOP NOW Prepare for compliments everywhere you go.

3. Tailored Outerwear

Style Notes: “I recommend opting for a coat with a streamlined, almost straight silhouette as it won't make you feel swamped. Tailored pieces in fabrics such as wool or corduroy are perfect for petites in winter. Alternatively, opt for a belted coat: the cinched-in waist will remove any bulk from the coat and balance out your proportions. Think of belted denim jackets, wool jackets or even leather.”

Shop the look:

Whistles Multicolour Petite Cosette Funnel Neck Coat £329 SHOP NOW The ultimate finishing touch to every outfit.

Abercrombie & Fitch Wool-Blend Tailored Topcoat £170 SHOP NOW Sleek and understated.

Abercrombie & Fitch Wool-Blend Trench Coat £170 SHOP NOW Everyone needs a camel coat.

4. Wide-Leg Trousers

Style Notes: “A common misconception is that petite women can't wear wide-leg trousers. This is absolutely not true. The key to making them work is by ensuring that they're not so long that they end up bunching up at the ankles and dragging on the floor. Have them fall to just above the ground-level and if they'll end up looking incredibly chic and effortless.”

Shop the look:

Reformation Petites Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW These trousers come highly recommended by the Who What Wear team.

Whistles Grey Marl Petite Camilla Wide Leg Trouser £95 SHOP NOW If you prefer a cropped leg.

River Island Red Wide Leg Trousers £40 SHOP NOW Heed Eleanor's advice and incorporate some burgundy into your winter wardrobe.

5. Relaxed Cuts

Style Notes: “Contrary to popular belief, petite women can absolutely wear oversized clothing if they want. I'd simply suggest to balance out all the excess fabric by either cinching in the waist or showing a bit of skin on other body parts—think ankles, wrists, chest—so you don't feel like you're being swallowed up by lots of material.”

Shop the look:

New Look Petite Brown Crew Neck Striped Jumper £18 SHOP NOW Who can say no to a simple striped jumper—especially one with such a reasonable price tag?

Whistles Black Petite Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW This looks like it could be designer.

Next Mid Blue Print Oversized Denim 100% Cotton Shirt £29 SHOP NOW Slot this into a cool denim-on-denim look.

6. Micro Prints

Style Notes: “Another misconception is that we can't wear any print. Of course we can! Rather than avoiding pattern altogether, I'd say be mindful of the size of the print and perhaps select a smaller print. But overall, think about how you feel in the clothes rather than following a hard and fast rule.”

Shop the look:

Reiss Petite Wool Dogtooth Double Breasted Blazer in Black/white £278 SHOP NOW A classic layer you'll reach for season after season.

M&S Collection Animal Print Tie Neck Mini Shift Dress £45 SHOP NOW Leopard is the print of the moment.

Miss Selfridge Petite Miss Selfridge Petite Check Maxi Skirt in Pink Check £33 SHOP NOW This might be a larger check, but there's no rulebook.