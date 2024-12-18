I Asked a Petite Fashion Expert What Winter Trends Work If You're Under 5'3''—She Said These 6
Time and again, I’ve heard my petite friends share just how frustrating shopping can be. Even now, with more options than ever, being shorter than average adds an extra challenge when it comes to building a wardrobe. Petites often have to rely on tailoring services, but regular trips to the seamstress can quickly add up, making already pricey clothing even more costly.
Considering all of this, I can only imagine how disheartening it must be to navigate the ever-changing trend cycle as a petite person. Falling in love with a new trend means not only searching for a petite-friendly version but also battling the outdated “rules” the industry imposes on anyone under 5'4". Don’t wear oversized pieces. Avoid prints. Standing at 5'6", even I find these so-called rules redundant.
I firmly believe that anyone can wear anything they want—you’ll never catch me calling something a fashion “faux pas” or suggesting a particular body type avoid a certain style altogether. That said, I wanted to hear from someone with firsthand experience shopping for a petite frame. Not just that: someone who also guides others through the process.
Enter Eleanor Barkes, a personal stylist and expert in petite fashion. In her Instagram series Petite and Chic Over 40, Eleanor showcases her knack for creating timeless outfits that make mastering petite fashion feel effortless. Below, she shares her insights into her most-loved winter looks—plus some tips to keep in mind when adding to your cold-weather wardrobe.
SEE THE BEST WINTER FASHION TRENDS FOR PETITES:
1. Tonal Dressing
Style Notes: “A monochrome look always works on petites as it creates an elongated and lengthening frame. My suggestion would be to try this with a trending shade such as burgundy or brown to infuse current colour trends with a truly classic way of dressing.”
Shop the look:
Abercrombie has plenty of petite-friendly gems.
2. Longline Silhouettes
Style Notes: “Longer dresses and skirts are definitely more popular this year. For petite women, I recommend pairing them with heeled ankle or knee-high boots. Bonus points if the boots are pointed and if the skirts can sit high on the waist, it's even better! Never say never, but the only trend piece I'm not a fan of for petite women is the bubble skirt—all that extra fabric seems to engulf our short frames and leads to an unbalanced look.”
Shop the look:
Proof you should ignore the advice not to wear bold prints if you're under 5'4".
3. Tailored Outerwear
Style Notes: “I recommend opting for a coat with a streamlined, almost straight silhouette as it won't make you feel swamped. Tailored pieces in fabrics such as wool or corduroy are perfect for petites in winter. Alternatively, opt for a belted coat: the cinched-in waist will remove any bulk from the coat and balance out your proportions. Think of belted denim jackets, wool jackets or even leather.”
Shop the look:
4. Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: “A common misconception is that petite women can't wear wide-leg trousers. This is absolutely not true. The key to making them work is by ensuring that they're not so long that they end up bunching up at the ankles and dragging on the floor. Have them fall to just above the ground-level and if they'll end up looking incredibly chic and effortless.”
Shop the look:
Heed Eleanor's advice and incorporate some burgundy into your winter wardrobe.
5. Relaxed Cuts
Style Notes: “Contrary to popular belief, petite women can absolutely wear oversized clothing if they want. I'd simply suggest to balance out all the excess fabric by either cinching in the waist or showing a bit of skin on other body parts—think ankles, wrists, chest—so you don't feel like you're being swallowed up by lots of material.”
Shop the look:
Who can say no to a simple striped jumper—especially one with such a reasonable price tag?
6. Micro Prints
Style Notes: “Another misconception is that we can't wear any print. Of course we can! Rather than avoiding pattern altogether, I'd say be mindful of the size of the print and perhaps select a smaller print. But overall, think about how you feel in the clothes rather than following a hard and fast rule.”
Shop the look:
A classic layer you'll reach for season after season.
This might be a larger check, but there's no rulebook.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
-
