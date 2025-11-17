I'm a Fashion Editor With Expensive Taste—5 Anti-Trend Outfits I Rely on Wear When I Want to Look Rich

As much as I love spotting new-season trends, they aren’t always pieces that can be easily incorporated into every wardrobe. It can also be hard—even as a fashion editor—to know which ones will stick around and which will disappear as quickly as they arrive.
I’ve always gravitated towards a more classic, timeless style, building my wardrobe around core pieces that stand the test of time. I’m a minimalist dresser at heart, favouring neutrals and muted tones over bright colours and bold prints. And, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve also adopted a more sustainable approach to shopping: I only buy pieces I can style in at least five different outfits and that I know I’ll reach for year after year.
But that doesn’t mean designer is always better. I rarely make big splurges on investment items (also because my wallet won’t allow it!) and tend to stick to the high-street brands I know and love when adding to my capsule collection. The high street has come a long way in recent years and, more often than not, its pieces look far more expensive than they actually are. Plus, with proper care, they can last for years—which is exactly what our clothes should be doing.
To prove that timeless, anti-trend looks don’t need to break the bank, I’ve scoured Instagram and rounded up five of my favourite classic, expensive-looking outfits—and then recreated them using affordable high-street finds. You (and your purse) can thank me later!
5 Anti-Trend, Expensive-Looking Outfits to Copy This Winter:
1. Crew Neck Jumper + Jeans + Pointed Boots
Style Notes: When it comes to winter, I live in a basic crew-neck jumper. They go with so many different outfits and are such an easy thing to throw on to look instantly put together. I love how Lison has matched her l boots to it for a cohesive finish.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Knitted Jumper
This looks so much more expensive than it is.
Mint Velvet
Indigo Polished Straight Jeans
The deep blue wash is such a versatile style.
MANGO
Leather Pointed Ankle Boots
A pointed boot is so sleek.
Massimo Dutti
Split Suede Leather West Satchel Bag
A designer dupe at a fraction of the cost.
2. Basic T-Shirt + Jeans + Wool Coat
Style Notes: Simple doesn’t have to mean boring, and Marianne’s outfit is the epitome of that. A basic white tee paired with jeans is just so effortlessly chic, and this winter wool coats are a firm favourite to add on top.
Shop the Look:
Hush
Meridah Italian Wool Coat
This would be a coat you'd bring out year after year.
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
All of my basics are from COS.
Massimo Dutti
High-Waist Straight-Leg Cropped Comfort Jeans
I love this whole look.
Russell & Bromley
Dartmoor Loafers
The distressed leather give such a cool finish to a look.
3. Oversized Shirt + Wide-Leg Jeans + Boots
Style Notes: An oversized shirt is one of those capsule wardrobe staples that will see you through the seasons. For the colder days, simply add a knitted vest on top, or wear alone with a wide-leg jean and boots for a quick go-to outfit.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Poplin Shirt
Zara is one of my go-to brands for shirts.
H&M
Wide High Jeans
These come in 14 different washes.
Topshop
Pippa Point Toe Stretch Ankle Boot
So sleek.
MANGO
Oval Shoulder Bag
Such a sleek every day style.
4. V-Neck Jumper + Straight-Leg Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: A v-neck jumper is a new found favourite of mine. Worn alone or layered over a t-shirt, I tend to opt for a more oversized shape and pair with a straight-leg jean to even out the dimensions of the overall look.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
I've had my eye on this jumper for a while now, and while it is on the pricier end of the high street, I still think it is much better value than some of the ones that are £1000+!
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
Some of my favourite jeans are from Cos.
New Look
Truffle Brown Faux Suede Loafer
Such an affordable pair.
M&S
Slouchy Top Handle Shoulder Bag
I love everything about this.
5. Plain T-Shirt + Black Skirt + Pointed Flat Shoes
Style Notes: Skirts don’t have to be reserved for summer and Taffy’s outfit is a prime example. Keeping it simple with monochrome colours allows you to easily transition it through the seasons. Pair with a sleek pointed shoe, or on the colder days, add a knee-high boot.
Shop the Look:
Uniqlo
Crew Neck T-Shirt
Uniqlo have so many good basics at such a great price.
ARKET
Full Circle Wool Skirt
A wool skirt is a go-to in winter for those colder days.
& Other Stories
T-Bar Leather Ballet Flats
So versatile.
Daisy London Jewellery
Amulet T Bar Necklace 18ct Gold Plate
A simple gold necklace gives a finishing touch to a look.