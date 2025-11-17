I'm a Fashion Editor With Expensive Taste—5 Anti-Trend Outfits I Rely on Wear When I Want to Look Rich

From tees and skirts to classic crew-neck jumpers and jeans, these are the timeless, anti-trend outfits I wear on repeat, when I want to look rich and expensive, without breaking the bank.

(Image credit: @taffymsipa, @lisonseb, @smythsisters)
As much as I love spotting new-season trends, they aren’t always pieces that can be easily incorporated into every wardrobe. It can also be hard—even as a fashion editor—to know which ones will stick around and which will disappear as quickly as they arrive.

I’ve always gravitated towards a more classic, timeless style, building my wardrobe around core pieces that stand the test of time. I’m a minimalist dresser at heart, favouring neutrals and muted tones over bright colours and bold prints. And, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve also adopted a more sustainable approach to shopping: I only buy pieces I can style in at least five different outfits and that I know I’ll reach for year after year.

But that doesn’t mean designer is always better. I rarely make big splurges on investment items (also because my wallet won’t allow it!) and tend to stick to the high-street brands I know and love when adding to my capsule collection. The high street has come a long way in recent years and, more often than not, its pieces look far more expensive than they actually are. Plus, with proper care, they can last for years—which is exactly what our clothes should be doing.

To prove that timeless, anti-trend looks don’t need to break the bank, I’ve scoured Instagram and rounded up five of my favourite classic, expensive-looking outfits—and then recreated them using affordable high-street finds. You (and your purse) can thank me later!

5 Anti-Trend, Expensive-Looking Outfits to Copy This Winter:

1. Crew Neck Jumper + Jeans + Pointed Boots

(Image credit: @lisonseb)

Style Notes: When it comes to winter, I live in a basic crew-neck jumper. They go with so many different outfits and are such an easy thing to throw on to look instantly put together. I love how Lison has matched her l boots to it for a cohesive finish.

2. Basic T-Shirt + Jeans + Wool Coat

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Simple doesn’t have to mean boring, and Marianne’s outfit is the epitome of that. A basic white tee paired with jeans is just so effortlessly chic, and this winter wool coats are a firm favourite to add on top.

3. Oversized Shirt + Wide-Leg Jeans + Boots

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: An oversized shirt is one of those capsule wardrobe staples that will see you through the seasons. For the colder days, simply add a knitted vest on top, or wear alone with a wide-leg jean and boots for a quick go-to outfit.

4. V-Neck Jumper + Straight-Leg Jeans + Loafers

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: A v-neck jumper is a new found favourite of mine. Worn alone or layered over a t-shirt, I tend to opt for a more oversized shape and pair with a straight-leg jean to even out the dimensions of the overall look.

5. Plain T-Shirt + Black Skirt + Pointed Flat Shoes

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style Notes: Skirts don’t have to be reserved for summer and Taffy’s outfit is a prime example. Keeping it simple with monochrome colours allows you to easily transition it through the seasons. Pair with a sleek pointed shoe, or on the colder days, add a knee-high boot.

