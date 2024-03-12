Instead of Coats, Fashion People Are Wearing the Classic Jacket That Whispers Wealth
Whilst spring offers sunny respite from the dark winter months, it is not without its drawbacks. With winds kicking in, and spring showers dominating the weather forecasts, the new season, albeit slighter warmer, often proves to be just as wet as the one before. But, with flowers blooming and trees regaining their green hue, a little wet weather seems fair price to pay to witness the most beautiful season come into its glory.
As such, fashion people haven't been letting drizzly days stand in the way of looking elevated and wet-weather style has never been quite so chic thanks to one buy in particular. Reaching for a wax jacket, the style set are channeling countryside-core for early spring and have me re-thinking my wet-weather wardrobe in the process.
Layering their hardy jackets with warm knits and chunky boots, the practical clothing item instills a utilitarian yet polished silhouette that can with stand the British weather with grace. Repelling light drizzles, the wax jacket offers an elegant alternative to a classic raincoat, as well as a boxy and generally more comfortable design.
Although practical and tough as nails, the wax jacket has an air of poshness about it, similar to that of the tweed jacket. Of course the pay-off couldn't be more different between them, but there's always been something about the wax jacket that feels equally refined (albeit for a different pursuit). Still, you'll be pleased to hear you don't need to spend a fortune to get the look.
Whilst heritage brands such as Barbour serve up wax jackets in a range of shades and cuts and to the highest standard—my country-dwelling grandma has been wearing the same one for over 40 years—other high-street retailers have followed suit this season, creating hardy jackets in the trending silhouette.
From Zara to the Whistles style I keep seeing on Instagram and, yes, with some Barbour thrown in for good, timeless measure, read on to discover our edit of the best wax jackets to shop this spring.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WAX JACKETS:
This features a slight crop, meaning that it will style well with high waisted trousers or jeans.
This colour block jacket is a favourite within fashion crowds.
Ample pockets are necessary for long country walks.
The collar can be buttoned up and transformed into a turtleneck.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
Don't Mind If I Do—These 23 Pieces From the J.Crew Sale Are Too Chic to Pass Up
These are selling out fast.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Saving This '90s Supermodel's Airport Looks for All My Travel Days in 2024
Each one is comfortable and super chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm a Fashion Editor—I Shop This Affordable Brand First When I Head to Shopbop
These (mostly) under-$100 pieces look designer.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
No Seriously, These 6 Elevated Spring Pieces Always Get Me Compliments
From stellar dresses to pretty tops.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Victoria Beckham Just Wore a Versatile Jacket Style That Will Be Big This Spring
She keeps wearing it.
By Natalie Munro
-
6 Chic Spring Jacket Trends Perfect for Every Kind of Weather
Buy now, wear forever.
By Remy Farrell
-
This Jacket Trend Might Be the Death of the Oversize Blazer
You'll be ready to let it go after seeing this.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
From Celebs to Scandi Tastemakers, I'm Seeing This Spring Jacket Everywhere
And it is back in stock!
By Natalie Munro