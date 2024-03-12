Instead of Coats, Fashion People Are Wearing the Classic Jacket That Whispers Wealth

By Natalie Munro
published

Whilst spring offers sunny respite from the dark winter months, it is not without its drawbacks. With winds kicking in, and spring showers dominating the weather forecasts, the new season, albeit slighter warmer, often proves to be just as wet as the one before. But, with flowers blooming and trees regaining their green hue, a little wet weather seems fair price to pay to witness the most beautiful season come into its glory.

As such, fashion people haven't been letting drizzly days stand in the way of looking elevated and wet-weather style has never been quite so chic thanks to one buy in particular. Reaching for a wax jacket, the style set are channeling countryside-core for early spring and have me re-thinking my wet-weather wardrobe in the process.

wax jacket trend

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Layering their hardy jackets with warm knits and chunky boots, the practical clothing item instills a utilitarian yet polished silhouette that can with stand the British weather with grace. Repelling light drizzles, the wax jacket offers an elegant alternative to a classic raincoat, as well as a boxy and generally more comfortable design.

Although practical and tough as nails, the wax jacket has an air of poshness about it, similar to that of the tweed jacket. Of course the pay-off couldn't be more different between them, but there's always been something about the wax jacket that feels equally refined (albeit for a different pursuit). Still, you'll be pleased to hear you don't need to spend a fortune to get the look.

wax jacket

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Whilst heritage brands such as Barbour serve up wax jackets in a range of shades and cuts and to the highest standard—my country-dwelling grandma has been wearing the same one for over 40 years—other high-street retailers have followed suit this season, creating hardy jackets in the trending silhouette.

From Zara to the Whistles style I keep seeing on Instagram and, yes, with some Barbour thrown in for good, timeless measure, read on to discover our edit of the best wax jackets to shop this spring.

wax jacket trend

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WAX JACKETS:

Fern Waxed Jacket
Whistles
Fern Waxed Jacket

This slightly oversized jacket will layer well over a cosy knit.

wax jacket trend
Zara
Waxed Jacket With Contrast Collar

This features a slight crop, meaning that it will style well with high waisted trousers or jeans.

+ Ganni Corduroy-Trimmed Padded Color-Block Organic Waxed-Cotton Jacket
Barbour
+ Ganni Corduroy-Trimmed Padded Color-Block Organic Waxed-Cotton Jacket

This colour block jacket is a favourite within fashion crowds.

Country Jacket Forest
Toteme
Country Jacket Forest

The dark khaki shade always looks good styled with denim or black.

Trapeze Waxed Cotton Jacket
Loewe
Trapeze Waxed Cotton Jacket

A high fashion take on the heritage design.

John Lewis Short Waxed Cotton Jacket, Navy
John Lewis
Short Waxed Cotton Jacket, Navy

A great spring-sale find.

Catton Spey Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed-Cotton Jacket
Barbour
Catton Spey Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed-Cotton Jacket

Ample pockets are necessary for long country walks.

Blair Green Waxed Cotton Field Jacket | Mackintosh
Mackintosh
Blair Green Waxed Cotton Field Jacket

The collar can be buttoned up and transformed into a turtleneck.

Explore More:
Jackets
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸