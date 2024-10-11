I Just Got Back From Fashion Weeks in New York, Milan, and Paris—7 Trends I Saw Everywhere
Fashion month has officially come and gone, and once again, it was truly the stage for spotting the trends that will dominate the upcoming seasons. Few people had a better view at the pulse of the industry than April Hennig, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Moda Operandi. Fresh off her whirlwind tour of New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks, Hennig has witnessed firsthand the styles and trends that are already making waves. After her flight home from Paris, I had the opportunity to pick her brain about the key trends she saw on the runways, the emerging designers that caught her eye, and what we might find on pre-order in the coming moments.
Hennig identified a series of trends that ran a common theme across fashion capitals, from bold color palettes to intricate details and innovative textures. With her deep expertise and industry experience, Hennig convinced me that these seven trends are bound to take over in a post–fashion month world.
Describe this season in one sentence.
This moment is less about conforming to singular trends—it's more about embracing a range of expressions.
Can you share a favorite memory from fashion month?
Coperni's after-dark Disneyland takeover. I'm not going to lie. I wasn't looking forward to the hour drive outside the city and past my bedtime on the final night of fashion month. As we were welcomed by Disney characters and trays of champagne, the fashion set got giddy and nostalgic for childhood memories. The backdrop of the show was a lit-up Sleeping Beauty Castle while a procession of villains and princesses came out like a twisted fairytale. The showstopping finale was straight-out-of-a storybook Kylie Jenner, who closed with a fantasia of fireworks. Afterward, the park stayed open for more fun. … Yes, we rode the Space Mountain roller coaster!
Which show ended up being your personal favorite?
I was so glad to see Gabriela Hearst bring her eponymous collection to Paris and staging it in the garden of Karl Lagerfeld's former residence in the left bank. The powerful collection showcased her exceptional craft and felt so true to her vision. I was particularly moved by the woven metallic silk dresses, the luxurious caviar-beaded cashmere knits, and the rugged leather outerwear. Overall, it embodied a sense of strength and ethereal femininity. An added bonus: a live set by The Lumineers.
1. Sporty Jackets
"I loved all the sporty jackets, from funnel-neck anoraks to windbreakers and utility-inspired silhouettes."
2. Skinny Trousers
"We're definitely seeing a return to skinny trousers, from the very wearable leggings at Prada to the sleeker tailored looks at Valentino and Miu Miu."
3. Stripes
"Several designers had fun with stripes this season—nautical at Proenza Schouler and Prada, pinstripes at Khaite."
4. Lingerie Inspired
"Lingerie details popped up a lot: corset lacing at Balenciaga, sheer lace bloomers at Chloé, the 'undressed' look at Miu Miu."
5. Texture
"Texture was big too: lots of fringe, fuzz, and feathers, from The Attico to Giambattista Valli, as well as intentional wrinkling (Pleats Please) and bunching (Victoria Beckham)."
6. Green and Yellow
"In terms of color, we saw gorgeous green shades ranging from emerald to celadon as well as beautiful, buttery yellows."
7. Transparency
"Transparency went in a new direction this season. Designers used sheers to create a soft, dreamy aura."
