I Just Got Back From Fashion Weeks in New York, Milan, and Paris—7 Trends I Saw Everywhere

Fashion month has officially come and gone, and once again, it was truly the stage for spotting the trends that will dominate the upcoming seasons. Few people had a better view at the pulse of the industry than April Hennig, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Moda Operandi. Fresh off her whirlwind tour of New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks, Hennig has witnessed firsthand the styles and trends that are already making waves. After her flight home from Paris, I had the opportunity to pick her brain about the key trends she saw on the runways, the emerging designers that caught her eye, and what we might find on pre-order in the coming moments.

Hennig identified a series of trends that ran a common theme across fashion capitals, from bold color palettes to intricate details and innovative textures. With her deep expertise and industry experience, Hennig convinced me that these seven trends are bound to take over in a post–fashion month world.

(Image credit: Matthew Priestley)

Describe this season in one sentence.

This moment is less about conforming to singular trends—it's more about embracing a range of expressions.

Can you share a favorite memory from fashion month?

Coperni's after-dark Disneyland takeover. I'm not going to lie. I wasn't looking forward to the hour drive outside the city and past my bedtime on the final night of fashion month. As we were welcomed by Disney characters and trays of champagne, the fashion set got giddy and nostalgic for childhood memories. The backdrop of the show was a lit-up Sleeping Beauty Castle while a procession of villains and princesses came out like a twisted fairytale. The showstopping finale was straight-out-of-a storybook Kylie Jenner, who closed with a fantasia of fireworks. Afterward, the park stayed open for more fun. … Yes, we rode the Space Mountain roller coaster!

Which show ended up being your personal favorite?

I was so glad to see Gabriela Hearst bring her eponymous collection to Paris and staging it in the garden of Karl Lagerfeld's former residence in the left bank. The powerful collection showcased her exceptional craft and felt so true to her vision. I was particularly moved by the woven metallic silk dresses, the luxurious caviar-beaded cashmere knits, and the rugged leather outerwear. Overall, it embodied a sense of strength and ethereal femininity. An added bonus: a live set by The Lumineers.

1. Sporty Jackets

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

"I loved all the sporty jackets, from funnel-neck anoraks to windbreakers and utility-inspired silhouettes."

Zimmermann Illustration Leather Bomber Jacket $1950 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Short Barn Jacket $248 SHOP NOW

Victoria Beckham Patch Pocket Utility Jacket $1290 SHOP NOW

2. Skinny Trousers

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

"We're definitely seeing a return to skinny trousers, from the very wearable leggings at Prada to the sleeker tailored looks at Valentino and Miu Miu."

Abercrombie & Fitch Slim Straight Tailored Pant $90 SHOP NOW

Khaite Lenro Ruched High-Rise Satin-Crepe Pants $1580 SHOP NOW

3. Stripes

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

"Several designers had fun with stripes this season—nautical at Proenza Schouler and Prada, pinstripes at Khaite."

Bottega Veneta Striped Cotton-Knit Tank Top $1500 SHOP NOW

Seven Wonders Maliah Maxi Dress $149 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Luna Cashmere Sweater Top $130 SHOP NOW

4. Lingerie Inspired

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

"Lingerie details popped up a lot: corset lacing at Balenciaga, sheer lace bloomers at Chloé, the 'undressed' look at Miu Miu."

Rodarte Sequined Lace-Trimmed Silk Maxi Dress $2300 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Gwyneth Lace-Trim Slip Skirt $168 SHOP NOW

For Love & Lemons Morgan Mini Dress $319 SHOP NOW

5. Texture

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

"Texture was big too: lots of fringe, fuzz, and feathers, from The Attico to Giambattista Valli, as well as intentional wrinkling (Pleats Please) and bunching (Victoria Beckham)."

Ferragamo Textured Cotton-Blend Safari Jacket $2700 SHOP NOW

Beaufille Off-White Vera Blouse $495 SHOP NOW

Aje Rushes Raffia Knit Mini Dress $495 SHOP NOW

6. Green and Yellow

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

"In terms of color, we saw gorgeous green shades ranging from emerald to celadon as well as beautiful, buttery yellows."

GUIZIO Palymra Cardigan $188 SHOP NOW

St. Agni Mini Bon Bon Leather Bag $280 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Embroidered Organic Cotton Oxford Shirt $380 SHOP NOW

7. Transparency

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

"Transparency went in a new direction this season. Designers used sheers to create a soft, dreamy aura."

Chloé Embroidered Lace Crop Top $1050 SHOP NOW

Miaou Iris Top $175 SHOP NOW