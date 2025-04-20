I'm Fashion People's Go-To Source for Style Inspo—Here's Everything I'm Shopping for Spring
Over the past few months, our fashion editors have been spotlighting the must-have spring buys—everything from It jackets to the most coveted sandals. However, as the season progresses, we thought it was the perfect moment to take the conversation one step further. So we tapped an industry insider for a fresh fashion perspective on the topic: Olivia Wayman. A stylist, creative consultant, and the voice behind Olivia's Shopping Diary on Substack, Wayman has quickly earned a reputation as one of Instagram’s most trusted sources for style inspiration, expertly edited brand roundups, and curated shopping guides that speak to taste and longevity.
For Wayman, spring invites both renewal and investment, perfect for updating her wardrobe with items that will stand the test of time while allowing room for the occasional playful statement piece. "Spring shopping always feels so fresh and exciting after what feels like years of wearing heavy coats during winter," Wayman shares via email. "My approach remains consistent year-round: buy less, but buy better. This means investing in luxury classics that I know I’ll wear season after season, while also incorporating a few fun, bold pieces—like statement jewelry or colorful shoes—that will add new interest to classic outfit combinations."
Continue reading to discover Wayman's top luxury picks for the season. Plus, we're sharing a small curation of editor-approved fashion finds—items we can't stop thinking about. These pieces may have been designed with spring in mind, but their versatility makes them ideal for transitioning seamlessly into summer and beyond.
Matteau is a great brand for summer if you love designers like Khaite and The Row but prefer a more affordable option. Wear it partially undone with black tailoring, sandals, and a clutch for an effortless day-to-night outfit.
White jeans look chic on everyone, especially in this oversize silhouette. Lean into a bohemian feel with a flowing blouse, statement jewelry, a basket bag, and, again, black flip-flops.
I don’t think there is anything that flip-flops can't make cooler, and these are some of the best. Wear them with anything for a cool, off-duty look.
When it comes to spring fashion, the first thing I want to wear is a great trench coat. This one from The Row drapes so elegantly and feels like a refreshing change from more typical French silhouettes.
I can’t get enough of a lace trim this season, and this tank is scratching that itch—a cashmere-blend black tank that works perfectly with a light-wash denim and a white shirt unbuttoned over the top.
This brand has been on my radar for a long time, and I think I need to just concede and get them. This is the newest version of its famed kick flare, and they just keep getting better and better. Pair with a trench, white T-shirt, and a pair of ballet flats for an easy but chic spring look.
Savette is the bag brand on every fashion girl's arm and on everyone’s radar. It knows exactly what it's doing, and this shade of brown is delightful.
Kallmeyer is a new brand to me, but one that is creeping into my shopping cart. I would wear this denim shirt over a white T-shirt with The Row black Gala pants, flip-flops, and oversize sunglasses.
These flip-flops have divided many, but The Row knows how to pique our interest. If you’re someone like me who only wears color in small doses, these are the dream. Accessories are the best way to introduce color to your outfit without so much commitment, and these just feel so cool.
Liberowe is the brand to have on your radar right now. Its silhouettes, paired with amazing quality, result in the perfect investment pieces for spring. I’d balance out the formality of this jacket with simple black pants or denim and some flats.
How many pairs of black pants can one buy until it’s an issue? Asking for a friend. Luckily, these Alaïa ones provide just enough newness with the pleated-detail waist to justify buying another pair. Dress up with a black turtleneck and black slingback combination, or dress down and let the detail do the talking with a white ribbed tank and ballet flats.
These sunglasses offer a chic take on the classic black Wayfarer style. They quietly make a strong impact. Throw them on with everything to elevate any look.
When it comes to spring jackets, this is god-tier. I think a Saint Laurent leather jacket would cure numerous things for me. Follow the lead of Courtney Grow and wear it with black jeans, loafers, and a black elevated bag.
Just like the trench coat, a white shirt is a nonnegotiable for spring. Charvet provides some of the best quality with a classic silhouette. I’d size up and wear religiously through the next season.
Ask anyone with a remote interest in fashion where to get the best denim, and they’ll tell you one word: Khaite. Its unparalleled quality and fit keep you running back for every shade. Its new Dane jean is no exception; the light wash feels perfect for spring. Create a contrasting look with the brand's black loafers and a heather gray sweater.
Denim is what makes up most of my wardrobe, and this is a great spring offering from The Row (who else). It seems the Olsens themselves don’t want to sacrifice denim due to heat so have answered our prayers in the form of a linen chambray shirt.
According to Allison Bornstein, aspirational jewelry is the theme of spring/summer 2025. Look no further than Juju Vera for such. These earrings would elevate any simple look.
This jacket has been taking the fashion community by storm and continues to sell out everywhere for a strong reason. The mandarin-style jacket trend has been creeping in and is now in full effect. Pair with cream silk trousers, black flip-flops, and a contrasting bag.
Adding texture to your spring looks is key for interest; this Róhe coat feels like the perfect addition to a simple jeans and a white T-shirt look. Great for throwing on and running errands or dressing up for an evening out.
Aspirational accessories part deux, statement jewelry, and interesting sunglasses are where I choose to thrive this spring.
Shop Some Editor-Approved Luxury Pieces for Spring
Rumor has it the Callum jeans will replace the Danielle in terms of popularity.
We weren't talking about new chic designer bags, but now we certainly are.
Where a white denim shirt meets a classic button-down.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
