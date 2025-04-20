I'm Fashion People's Go-To Source for Style Inspo—Here's Everything I'm Shopping for Spring

Over the past few months, our fashion editors have been spotlighting the must-have spring buys —everything from It jackets to the most coveted sandals . However, as the season progresses, we thought it was the perfect moment to take the conversation one step further. So we tapped an industry insider for a fresh fashion perspective on the topic: Olivia Wayman. A stylist, creative consultant, and the voice behind Olivia's Shopping Diary on Substack, Wayman has quickly earned a reputation as one of Instagram’s most trusted sources for style inspiration, expertly edited brand roundups, and curated shopping guides that speak to taste and longevity.

For Wayman, spring invites both renewal and investment, perfect for updating her wardrobe with items that will stand the test of time while allowing room for the occasional playful statement piece. "Spring shopping always feels so fresh and exciting after what feels like years of wearing heavy coats during winter," Wayman shares via email. "My approach remains consistent year-round: buy less, but buy better. This means investing in luxury classics that I know I’ll wear season after season, while also incorporating a few fun, bold pieces—like statement jewelry or colorful shoes—that will add new interest to classic outfit combinations."

Continue reading to discover Wayman's top luxury picks for the season. Plus, we're sharing a small curation of editor-approved fashion finds—items we can't stop thinking about. These pieces may have been designed with spring in mind, but their versatility makes them ideal for transitioning seamlessly into summer and beyond.

MATTEAU Silk Crepe De Chine Shirt $477 SHOP NOW Matteau is a great brand for summer if you love designers like Khaite and The Row but prefer a more affordable option. Wear it partially undone with black tailoring, sandals, and a clutch for an effortless day-to-night outfit.

MARIA MCMANUS Massive Organic Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants $690 SHOP NOW White jeans look chic on everyone, especially in this oversize silhouette. Lean into a bohemian feel with a flowing blouse, statement jewelry, a basket bag, and, again, black flip-flops.

THE ROW City Leather Flip Flops $920 SHOP NOW I don’t think there is anything that flip-flops can't make cooler, and these are some of the best. Wear them with anything for a cool, off-duty look.

The Row Leins Cotton Poplin Coat $2750 SHOP NOW When it comes to spring fashion, the first thing I want to wear is a great trench coat. This one from The Row drapes so elegantly and feels like a refreshing change from more typical French silhouettes.

KHAITE Ennio Scalloped Pointelle-Knit Tank $1580 SHOP NOW I can’t get enough of a lace trim this season, and this tank is scratching that itch—a cashmere-blend black tank that works perfectly with a light-wash denim and a white shirt unbuttoned over the top.

High Sport Kick Stretch-Cotton Knit Cropped Flared Pants $860 SHOP NOW This brand has been on my radar for a long time, and I think I need to just concede and get them. This is the newest version of its famed kick flare, and they just keep getting better and better. Pair with a trench, white T-shirt, and a pair of ballet flats for an easy but chic spring look.

SAVETTE Slim Symmetry Leather Tote $1450 SHOP NOW Savette is the bag brand on every fashion girl's arm and on everyone’s radar. It knows exactly what it's doing, and this shade of brown is delightful.

KALLMEYER Benet Oversized Denim Jacket $540 SHOP NOW Kallmeyer is a new brand to me, but one that is creeping into my shopping cart. I would wear this denim shirt over a white T-shirt with The Row black Gala pants, flip-flops, and oversize sunglasses.

The Row Gala Pants $1090 SHOP NOW The Row pants in question.

THE ROW Dune Two-Tone Cotton-Blend Grosgrain Flip Flops $690 SHOP NOW These flip-flops have divided many, but The Row knows how to pique our interest. If you’re someone like me who only wears color in small doses, these are the dream. Accessories are the best way to introduce color to your outfit without so much commitment, and these just feel so cool.

LIBEROWE Otto Wool-Blend Bouclé-Tweed Jacket $2179 SHOP NOW Liberowe is the brand to have on your radar right now. Its silhouettes, paired with amazing quality, result in the perfect investment pieces for spring. I’d balance out the formality of this jacket with simple black pants or denim and some flats.

ALAÏA Pleated Layered Twill Straight-Leg Pants $3900 SHOP NOW How many pairs of black pants can one buy until it’s an issue? Asking for a friend. Luckily, these Alaïa ones provide just enough newness with the pleated-detail waist to justify buying another pair. Dress up with a black turtleneck and black slingback combination, or dress down and let the detail do the talking with a white ribbed tank and ballet flats.

SAINT LAURENT EYEWEAR D-Frame Acetate and Silver-Tone Sunglasses $565 SHOP NOW These sunglasses offer a chic take on the classic black Wayfarer style. They quietly make a strong impact. Throw them on with everything to elevate any look.

SAINT LAURENT Leather Jacket $6100 SHOP NOW When it comes to spring jackets, this is god-tier. I think a Saint Laurent leather jacket would cure numerous things for me. Follow the lead of Courtney Grow and wear it with black jeans, loafers, and a black elevated bag.

CHARVET Cotton-Poplin Shirt $568 SHOP NOW Just like the trench coat, a white shirt is a nonnegotiable for spring. Charvet provides some of the best quality with a classic silhouette. I’d size up and wear religiously through the next season.

KHAITE Dane High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $580 SHOP NOW Ask anyone with a remote interest in fashion where to get the best denim, and they’ll tell you one word: Khaite. Its unparalleled quality and fit keep you running back for every shade. Its new Dane jean is no exception; the light wash feels perfect for spring. Create a contrasting look with the brand's black loafers and a heather gray sweater.

THE ROW Nesson Linen-Chambray Shirt $1350 SHOP NOW Denim is what makes up most of my wardrobe, and this is a great spring offering from The Row (who else). It seems the Olsens themselves don’t want to sacrifice denim due to heat so have answered our prayers in the form of a linen chambray shirt.

Juju Vera Eliza Silver-Plated Earrings $595 SHOP NOW According to Allison Bornstein, aspirational jewelry is the theme of spring/summer 2025. Look no further than Juju Vera for such. These earrings would elevate any simple look.

RÓHE Embroidered Wool Jacket $860 SHOP NOW This jacket has been taking the fashion community by storm and continues to sell out everywhere for a strong reason. The mandarin-style jacket trend has been creeping in and is now in full effect. Pair with cream silk trousers, black flip-flops, and a contrasting bag.

Róhe Suede Wrap Coat $1560 SHOP NOW Adding texture to your spring looks is key for interest; this Róhe coat feels like the perfect addition to a simple jeans and a white T-shirt look. Great for throwing on and running errands or dressing up for an evening out.

JACQUES MARIE MAGE + Erin Wasson the Sud Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses $895 SHOP NOW Aspirational accessories part deux, statement jewelry, and interesting sunglasses are where I choose to thrive this spring.

Shop Some Editor-Approved Luxury Pieces for Spring

Jimmy Choo Isa 95 Slingbacks $1175 SHOP NOW No caption is needed. These fun and flirty heels speak for themselves.

Khaite Callum Jean in White $540 SHOP NOW Rumor has it the Callum jeans will replace the Danielle in terms of popularity.

BALENCIAGA Bel Air Small Leather Clutch $2650 SHOP NOW We weren't talking about new chic designer bags, but now we certainly are.

YSL Cabochon Earrings $1050 SHOP NOW Fashion or art; you decide.

MARIA MCMANUS Oversized Organic Cotton-Twill Shirt $450 SHOP NOW Where a white denim shirt meets a classic button-down.

ALAÏA Satin Wedge Sandals $1150 SHOP NOW I'd style these with everything from white jeans to a black maxi skirt.