Is It Just Me, or Is Every Fashion Person Wearing This New York City Jewelry Brand?

It was Juju Vera's understated and timeless shell-shaped pendant that drew me into its artistry. With five delicate teardrop charms gently swaying beneath it and a long chain holding it from the top, this sterling silver piece rested confidently on the midriff of those in the know. It captured an aesthetic that balanced the classic and the avant-garde, with its antique-inspired design and absence of a logo only adding to its intrigue. This necklace, known as the Petra Shell, has quickly become the centerpiece of every It girl's wardrobe. That said, it's far from the only standout item

The Stella earrings have been spotted on model Vittoria Ceretti, while the Eliza earrings have been worn by content creators like Courtney Grow. All three gems from this New York City-based jewelry brand called to me with a fervor I couldn't initially articulate but found impossible to resist.

After some reflection, I began to grasp the magnetic allure behind Juju Vera. Founded by Julia Ferentino and launched in July 2024, the brand is more than just jewelry—it's a revolution in the art of adornment. Each piece is a quiet homage to the past while boldly carving its place in the present. Whether it's a necklace, a cuff, or a meticulously crafted object, Juju Vera's designs don't just enhance an outfit or a space—they become an integral part of the wearer's identity. They offer a profound, emotional connection to something greater—history, artistry, and timeless beauty—and are meant to be lived in, passed down, and cherished by generations to come.

The brand has quickly captured the style set's attention, so I sat down with Ferentino to dive into her debut collection, discover who first recognized her label, and learn where Juju Vera is headed. If you've ever thought jewelry wasn't art, prepare to see it through a new lens.

What is the significance behind the brand's name Juju Vera?

My first name is Julia, but ever since I was little, my nickname in my family has been Juju because my brother couldn't say, Julia. He would call me Juju. Vera is my grandmother's name. So, the brand name comes from half of my grandmother and me.

What compelled you to start a jewelry brand?

Initially, I had my own business sourcing [jewelry] pieces for editorials, private clients, and films. However, I have always dreamt of starting my own collection that takes inspiration from ancient Greek motifs, 1970s Art Deco architecture, and retro movies I love from the sixties and seventies. I would create my own sketches, turn them into wax molds, and then hand-cast them in our workshop in New York City.

Two and a half years of research and development led me to create Juju Vera. It took me a long time because I wanted to develop a collection that I was really proud of, one that consisted of timeless and long-lasting pieces. Through the design and production process, I was obsessed with ensuring the pieces had emotion. I would always wear the samples to see if other people would comment on them or if I would gravitate towards them in my own jewelry box.

Where else does your inspiration stem from?

It all centers around the old bygone era of elegance when women would adorn themselves in a sophisticated way, styled in a caftan or a stylish pendant, or they'd be wearing a dress with bold earrings. They would really style themselves in very individual ways. Even socialites back in the seventies or eighties, when just going out to dinner, would costume themselves. And I feel like that was somehow lost in the past couple of decades. So, it was important for me to create pieces that are timeless, elegant, and nostalgic, allowing you to adorn yourself in modern ways.

On Olivia: Juju Vera Petra Shell Pendant ($495)

Juju Vera Petra Shell Gold-Plated Necklace $595 SHOP NOW The Petra Pendant is one of Ferentino's original designs, which she cast from a sketch of her own.

How do you approach the design process?

I don't necessarily design with selling in mind. When designing, I think about catering to women who want to become someone through what they wear. So, a lot of the pieces in my debut collection are intended to say something about the person wearing them. I also love the idea of using my pieces to balance out others. For example, if I'm wearing something monochromatic or simple, I'll put on a Petra necklace, the gold cuff, or one of the collars, and it will help balance the softness of my clothes with the sculpted hard piece of metal. This could also entail balancing the old and new world or feminine and masculine designs.

Can you share a bit about the debut collection?

I launched the debut collection at the end of last year. It's a 26-piece assortment of fine jewelry like the Athena Pave Collar with diamonds, the Petra Shell, and cuffs. There are also objects which I think of as "objects of desire." For example, there's the lighter case with an art deco shell embellishment and an ashtray, which was inspired by the ancient Mediterranean mosaic called asarotos oikos, or "unswept room" in Greek. I'm half Greek and Italian, so I used a lot of my Greco-Roman heritage to inform some of these designs.

On Vittoria Ceretti: Juju Vera Stella Earrings ($495)

Juju Vera Stella 14k Gold-Plated Earrings $495 SHOP NOW

How would you describe the brand's core values?

Individuality is one. A lot of these pieces that I design, I'm anticipating them being styled in numerous ways. I never wanna tell someone how pieces should be worn. It should be up to one's interpretation, like other art. For example, with the cuffs, I've seen some people style it like a traditional bracelet on the wrist. I've seen people wear it a little bit higher on the forearm over a sweater. I've even seen people wear just one earring.

Another core value is being relentless when it comes to design and quality. I strive to produce pieces that possess integrity, which leads me to consider the entire process of how they are made. I emphasize handmade craftsmanship because it infuses each item with its own unique character, created by human hands. I think a lot about how someone will wear the pieces, if they're comfortable, if they'll be passed down generation by generation, and if they will last.

On Courtney Grow: Juju Vera Eliza Earrings ($595)

Juju Vera Eliza Silver-Plated Earrings $595 SHOP NOW

What do you believe contributed the most to the brand's success?

I credit Lauren Santo Domingo, the founder of Moda Operandi, for discovering the brand. She found me on Instagram, and we quickly connected. We then held a trunk show on Moda, which was very successful. That helped launch the brand into the market, and it continues to be sold on her site.

I didn't have a plan—I only had ideas about the designs I wanted to create. So, it shows that if you are passionate about what you create, the right partners will find you.

What's been your favorite part about watching Juju Vera grow?

I've loved seeing people style the pieces in their own way rather than copying and pasting from someone else. I think it's very elegant when women have the confidence to style the pieces in unique ways. I've seen this the most with the Petra Shell necklace. We sell it with the matching long 30-inch chain, but I've seen clients wear it as a belt, turn it into a brooch, and even wear it on a shorter, more classic 16-inch chain closer to the neck.

What does it feel like to see your pieces being worn by people you admire?

I feel so grateful. It's been such a personal journey as I worked on the collection myself and for myself. There were times when I would deal with obstacles or tell myself reasons not to do it. I didn't know what to expect or what I was doing. I didn't have a business plan or a go-to-market plan, but having my own line was something I felt so strongly about—I knew I had to bring it to life.

Seeing pieces resonate with people I look up to—style-wise—or complete strangers validates and fulfills me, and it makes me giddy. It also motivates me to dream about what's next.

What lies ahead for Juju Vera?

I'm really just taking it day by day. I'm not interested in following a fashion calendar and introducing a new collection every spring/summer or every fall/winter. I'm intentional with my designs. I want them to be considered very timeless and classic and not seasonal. So, I'm thoughtful in how I introduce new products to the marketplace because I don't want anything to have a trendy nature to it. I want the pieces to be ones you can wear forever or pass down to future generations.

Right now, I'm finalizing samples for collection number two and working on some really exciting new design ideas. We also have an exclusive collaboration coming out this spring!

