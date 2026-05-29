I'm a Gen Z Fashion Editor—The Coach Tabby Is the Next Bag on My Wish List

As a 26-year-old fashion editor reporting on shifts in the trend cycle, I always know exactly what handbag styles, shapes and colours will make it big in the mainstream before they blow up. The Coach Tabby was a style I’ve had my eye on for years, and now that it’s reached cult status, it’s a piece I’m set on adding to my collection. Of course, if you, too, have been paying attention to the designer bags gaining traction, this could come as no surprise. But earning the approval of an industry insider is by no means an easy feat. Here's everything you need to know about this trending accessory with enduring style credentials.
Key Features of the Coach Tabby:
Available in two sizes: the Tabby 20 and the Tabby 26. As the name suggests, the numbers refer to the bag’s length, with the smaller size coming in at 20cm, whilst the larger option measures 26cm.
Comes with two detachable straps: a short style with 17.78.cm drop or a longer strap (designed for crossbody wear) with a 53.34cm drop.
Offered in an array of sumptuous leather, including pebble leather, smooth leather, natural grain leather and glovetanned leather.
Inspired by an archival Coach shape that dates back to the 1970s.
Shop the Coach Tabby:
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 20
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Quilting
The Coach Tabby's Modern Icon Status
Part of the reason the Coach Tabby has become such a covetable item comes down to the design itself. With a slightly elongated top handle that mimics the silhouette of the trending east-west bag and a compact size reminiscent of the baguette bags popularised in the late '90s and early '00s, the Coach Tabby is unique in that it's both contemporary and reminiscent of past icons. The bag is a modern reinterpretation of an archival 1970s design, making it a true classic for today. It's hard to strike a balance between being on the pulse and honouring the past, but the Coach Tabby does it all in a way that feels fresh and innovative.
Of course, it’s not just the practical features that piqued my interest. Despite my (almost) decade-long career and access to some of the most exclusive luxury brands, I always seek reassurance to ensure my fashion investments are truly worth it. So, when I started noticing the Tabby being carried by some of the most influential people and impactful dressers, I knew I was in good hands. (Literally).
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The Tabby has an on-the-go opulence that has made it a mainstay for It girls in fashion capitals like New York and London. From off-duty models to emerging screen starlets and musicians, the numerous endorsements from the celebrity style set caught this Gen Z fashion editor’s attention.
What’s more, it’s not just industry insiders who are captivated by the Tabby, either. In my own close circle, the bag is like an invisible member of my group chat, with our conversations quickly turning to how much we’re fawning over it every time we see the latest breakout actress or viral influencer step out with the bag in tow to grab a coffee or eat at a must-visit restaurant. Because if there’s one thing this generation can agree on, it’s our taste in accessories.
Shop the Coach Tabby:
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 in Signature Canvas
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Quilting
Coach
Chain Tabby Shoulder Bag
The Coach Tabby's Stylish Functionality
Still, it’s important to me as a conscious consumer to ensure my investment bag ticks a lot of boxes. That’s where the Coach Tabby has an edge. Given that it’s an updated version of a 50-year-old style, the design team at Coach knew exactly which elements to improve upon and what to keep the same. One of the things they certainly got right was the functionality.
Suitable for everyday wear, the Tabby is incredibly practical, thanks to its several interior compartments. Whilst my personal style can lean a little eccentric and vintage-inspired, I truly am a practical dresser at heart—a creative pragmatist, if you will—so my heartstrings were pulled a little when I saw just how practical the Coach Tabby truly is.
To talk specifics for a moment, the Tabby boasts an exterior flap that conceals an outside open pocket, an inside zip-pocket and a few multi-functional sections that can house anything from the necessities (purse, house keys, earphones) to the nice-to-have (an array of lip balms, hand creams, a chic scrunchie to tie your hair up with). These components come together with polished accordion flaps and a simple snap closure to ensure your belongings are safe and sound, which is essential for navigating London’s busy streets.
So, whether I’m carrying it with the top handle resting in the crook of my elbow or going hands-free with the extra body strap resting across my chest, the Coach Tabby guarantees I’ll be set for any occasion, courtesy of its casual but dressy shape.
Shop the Coach Tabby:
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 36
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Quilting
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
The Coach Tabby's Affordable-Luxury Price Point
The Coach Tabby has certainly become somewhat of a status symbol to own, in part due to its viral appeal, practicality and versatility. What’s more, it’s made incredibly accessible thanks to the affordable-luxury price point. Given that Coach was founded in Manhattan, the brand knows all too well about the grind required to make it in a big city. This energy is imbued into the Coach Tabby, giving us all the hallmarks of a big designer purchase at a more attractive price point.
The Tabby 20 (the smaller, more condensed offering) is valued at £375, whilst the Tabby 26, which is slightly slouchier, is offered at £475. Still, it’s not like you’re compromising on quality or considered design by making this investment. On the contrary, the Tabby is incredibly luxurious, but won’t have you breaking the bank to own a covetable designer item. I’m someone who likes my salary where I can see it—hanging up in my wardrobe— but I’m not the type to spend my entire paycheque on an item of clothing. The Tabby’s price point is one of its most appealing features (even for fashion editors), because it means I can invest in something high-quality, impeccably designed and well-valued.
Indeed, the affordable-luxury nature of the Tabby really does come down to how expertly it’s made. Coach is famous for its leather, which really does shine here. (The brand doesn’t have a reputation as "the American House of Leather" for nothing!). The Tabby has a soft, supple and durable feel that really ages beautifully over time. This is a good thing, considering that it's made to last a lifetime, so the leather will only get more pillowy and silky with wear as the seasons pass.
Of course, there are also decorative options for those wanting a bag with a bit more creative flair. Whether it be bandana-esque embroidery or suede quilting, every iteration is executed with the utmost care and attention, ensuring excellence in craftspersonship is delivered in every Coach Tabby.
So, the next time you see me at my favourite local wine bar or running to catch the tube with my Tabby swinging by my side, don’t be surprised. They say that you can tell a lot about a person by the bag they carry, and with the Coach Tabby, I’m baring all.