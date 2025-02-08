Leighton Meester Just Wore a Gorgeous Sheer Gown on the Red Carpet With Adam Brody

I'll be honest: I watch a lot more TV shows than movies. That's why I love the Critics Choice Awards, which include both television and film categories. This also means the event has double the red carpet attendees and double the opportunities for standout fashion moments. Now in its 30th year, the 2025 Critics Choice Awards luckily did not disappoint in the style department.

Leighton Meester stood out to me in an ethereal Dior dress complete with glistening gold flecks. She walked the red carpet with her husband Adam Brody, who's nominated for his work on the hit Netflix series Nobody Wants This. Brody looked dapper, of course, but let's get back to Meester. Her red hair and baby bangs reminded me of Helly from Severance. (Don't get me started on this week's wild new episode.) Scroll down to see all the new photos.

