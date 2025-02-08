Leighton Meester Just Wore a Gorgeous Sheer Gown on the Red Carpet With Adam Brody
I'll be honest: I watch a lot more TV shows than movies. That's why I love the Critics Choice Awards, which include both television and film categories. This also means the event has double the red carpet attendees and double the opportunities for standout fashion moments. Now in its 30th year, the 2025 Critics Choice Awards luckily did not disappoint in the style department.
Leighton Meester stood out to me in an ethereal Dior dress complete with glistening gold flecks. She walked the red carpet with her husband Adam Brody, who's nominated for his work on the hit Netflix series Nobody Wants This. Brody looked dapper, of course, but let's get back to Meester. Her red hair and baby bangs reminded me of Helly from Severance. (Don't get me started on this week's wild new episode.) Scroll down to see all the new photos.
On Leighton Meester: Dior gown
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
