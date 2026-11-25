The countdown to Black Friday has officially begun, but as a fashion writer who is determined to spend my money wisely this year (I can be quite the impulse sale buyer), I’ve been very particular about which fashion and beauty deals I actually choose to invest in. Naturally, this means that I’ve headed into this year's sale season with a preemptive list of the smart buys I’ll be purchasing at a discount. So, imagine my delight when I woke up this morning to see that one of those staples was already on sale ahead of Black Friday! Enter Reformation’s Clara cashmere cardigan.
After spotting this expensive-looking knit on my fellow Who What Wear editors and fashion influencers aplenty, this cardigan has long been on my wish list. And now with its 25% off price-tag in the Black Friday sale, there’s no better time to invest. In fact, I’ve decided to pick up not one, but two colours.
Speaking of colours, the Clara is available in a myriad of versatile hues, including a classic black that will go with everything, a bold cherry red that feels undeniably French-coded, and a range of seasonal hues and striped iterations that feel perfect for the winter season, there’s something for everyone. As someone who thinks of themselves as a classic dresser, I personally have my eye on the black and cocoa shades, and I can already see myself styling them with a pair of tailored trousers and loafers to the office, before swapping these out for a slip skirt and kitten heels for a festive evening out with friends. And the best part? This cardigan is so easy to layer, meaning you’ll get wear out of it all year round, from styling over a long-sleeve tee and under a wool coat now, to wearing it on its own as a top come spring 2027. The styling possibilities are truly endless.
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Convinced? Keep scrolling to shop Reformation's Clara cashmere cardigan in the 2026 black Friday sale.
Shop Reformation's Clara Cardigan in the Black Friday Sale
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
You just can't beat a classic.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
I'd style this with charcoal tailored trousers and loafers.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Layer this over a classic roll-neck tee on chillier winter days.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Royal purple is having a moment this season.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
This espresso hue looks so expensive.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Preppy chic.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Use this to brighten up your jeans.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Simple? Yes. But oh, so elegant.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
This buttery beige hue feels perfect for evenings.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
So chic.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
I know this deep teal will be a hit.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
You'll reach for this no matter the season.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
So pretty.
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What Is Black Friday?
Black Friday is an annual shopping event when brands and retailers offer discounts across fashion, beauty, homeware, technology and more. Originating in the United States, it takes place the day after Thanksgiving and has become one of the biggest shopping events of the year in the UK. Today, Black Friday sales often begin weeks before the official date, giving shoppers the opportunity to find deals on everything from wardrobe staples to Christmas gifts.
When Is Black Friday 2026?
Black Friday 2026 falls on Friday, 27 November. However, many brands launch their Black Friday sales in the weeks leading up to the date, with some offers available throughout November. The Black Friday shopping period typically continues over the weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday, 30 November.
When do Black Friday sales start in 2026?
Black Friday sales in 2026 are expected to begin at different times depending on the brand or retailer. Whilst Black Friday itself takes place on Friday, 27 November, many brands launch early offers in the weeks beforehand. Check back regularly for the latest Black Friday deals from your favourite fashion and beauty retailers.
When Do Black Friday Sales End in 2026?
There is no official end date for Black Friday sales. Many retailers extend their offers throughout the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday, 30 November 2026, whilst others may end their promotions earlier or continue discounting into December. Always check individual retailers for confirmed sale dates and terms.
Which Brands Are Taking Part in Black Friday 2026?
A number of fashion and beauty brands are expected to take part in Black Friday 2026, with discounts on everything from wardrobe basics to jewellery and skincare. In previous years, we've seen brands including DeMellier, Missoma, Dyson and Elemis offer Black Friday deals, so we're keeping an eye out for their return this year. We might even have a few exclusive discounts up our sleeves for you, too! We'll be rounding up the brands to know and the offers worth shopping as more sales are announced.
What Should I Buy During the Black Friday Sales?
Black Friday is a good opportunity to invest in fashion and beauty pieces you've had your eye on, replenish everyday essentials or get ahead with Christmas shopping. Look out for discounts on winter coats, boots, cashmere, bags, skincare, makeup and fragrance. Before buying, compare prices and check the terms of each offer to make sure you're getting a worthwhile deal.
Are Black Friday Deals Worth It?
Black Friday can be a useful time to shop for fashion and beauty at reduced prices, but not every offer represents the best value. If there's a particular item you've been considering, check its price before the sale begins and compare offers across retailers. Shopping with a wish list in mind can also help you prioritise pieces you'll genuinely wear or use. Our recommendations are selected by our editors who weigh up all the options for you, so you can trust their selections are, in their opinion, worth it.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.