I've been a fashion editor for many years now, so I've spent plenty of winters pondering the colour trends that deliver season after season. Of course, black remains undeniably elegant, and grey, reliably timeless. But after all this time, my favourite winter hue remains the decadent shade of a deep burgundy.
I’ll take this colour in any form, but I find that when it’s rendered in a slouchy knit, it truly shines. There’s something innately luxurious about the marriage of a relaxed jumper silhouette with a sumptuous, deep-wine tone. Both cosy and refined, I've found this trend a natural shortcut to looking expensive.
Burgundy jumpers also happen to be one of the easiest additions to a winter capsule wardrobe. They complement the darker, neutral tones we naturally gravitate towards at this time of year while adding depth to some of our brighter favourites, like pastel pink and butter yellow.
Select the elegant trend in a finer knit and style it on its own; otherwise, pair a chunkier style with a fresh white tee for a neater finish. To tap into another growing winter trend, select your burgundy knit in a V-neck style and layer it over a cotton shirt.
Fortunately, both high-street and designer brands have mastered the elegant staple. From COS’s fan-favourite cashmere jumper to Reformation’s endlessly chic Clara knit, scroll on to discover the most beautiful burgundy jumpers to add to your wardrobe right now.
Shop Burgundy Jumpers
H&M
Oversized Cashmere Jumper
Be quick! This cosy cashmere knit is well on its way to selling out.
Marks & Spencer
Pure Merino Wool Crew Neck Jumper
While I love this in burgundy, it also comes in nine other shades.
COS
Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS' cashmere jumpers are a fashion person's favourites.
Arket
Alpaca and Wool Relaxed Jumper
Style this with denim or pair with a pretty skirt for an elevated take on day-to-day wear.
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
During winter's coldest days, an oversized knit is the only thing I want to wear, and Reformation's Clara jumper is tempting me this season.
Zara
Plain Knit Cape Jumper
The chic cape detail effect gives this such an elevated edge.
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
An oversized funnel neck jumper is key to staying cosy all winter.
Rise & Fall
Oxblood Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper
In my opinion, Rise & Fall's cashmere is some of the best on the market.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.