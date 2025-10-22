Not Black, Not Grey—I Think Jumpers Look Most Expensive In This Elegant Shade

Burgundy jumpers will always have a place in my winter wardrobe. Read on to discover the styles to have on your radar right now.

Influencer @nnennaechem wears a v-neck burgundy jumper with a black balloon skirt and mesh ballet flats.
(Image credit: @nnennaechem)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

I've been a fashion editor for many years now, so I've spent plenty of winters pondering the colour trends that deliver season after season. Of course, black remains undeniably elegant, and grey, reliably timeless. But after all this time, my favourite winter hue remains the decadent shade of a deep burgundy.

I’ll take this colour in any form, but I find that when it’s rendered in a slouchy knit, it truly shines. There’s something innately luxurious about the marriage of a relaxed jumper silhouette with a sumptuous, deep-wine tone. Both cosy and refined, I've found this trend a natural shortcut to looking expensive.

Influencer @juliesfi stands outside in London wearing a burgundy jumper with a checked miniskirt.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Burgundy jumpers also happen to be one of the easiest additions to a winter capsule wardrobe. They complement the darker, neutral tones we naturally gravitate towards at this time of year while adding depth to some of our brighter favourites, like pastel pink and butter yellow.

Influencer @nnennaechem wears a v-neck burgundy jumper with a black balloon skirt and mesh ballet flats.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Select the elegant trend in a finer knit and style it on its own; otherwise, pair a chunkier style with a fresh white tee for a neater finish. To tap into another growing winter trend, select your burgundy knit in a V-neck style and layer it over a cotton shirt.

Influencer @annabelrosendah wears a burgundy jumper with navy pinstripe trousers and a burgundy bag.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendah)

Fortunately, both high-street and designer brands have mastered the elegant staple. From COS’s fan-favourite cashmere jumper to Reformation’s endlessly chic Clara knit, scroll on to discover the most beautiful burgundy jumpers to add to your wardrobe right now.

Shop Burgundy Jumpers

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸