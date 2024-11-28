I Only Buy Cashmere When It's on Sale—From Timeless Knits to Cosy Socks, These Are My Best Discounted Finds

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

When winter rolls around, the first thing I'm excited about is unpacking my cashmere. Stored away during the summer months, by September I'm longing to be reunited with my cosy treasures. By now, I have a few staple pieces I've picked up in previous sales, including a Reformation cardigan that is the perfect extra layer for almost every season, a chunky turtleneck jumper I snapped up last Christmas from Elder Statesman and one of my favourite additions, a pair of cashmere socks (trust me, cashmere socks are a game changer and make for an excellent gift).

To really make the most of the intrinsically cosy and refined nature of cashmere you often have to spend a little more. That's why I've searched through the early Black Friday sales so that you too can embrace the sumptuous cashmere, now for less.

Woman wears Reformation Cashmere Clara Cardigan

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Florrie wears the Reformation Clara Cashmere Cardigan in size M (was £198, now £149)

Already, many of our favourite brands have launched their Black Friday sales, even though the sales moment doesn't officially kick off until tomorrow (November 29). From the high street to high-end designers, I've spent the better part of this week hunting through thousands of deals, be it the best beauty tools on offer, the early Christmas gifts you can now snap up for less ahead of the holidays, and even of course a plethora of brand sales from COS to Net-a-porter. So if you're interested in adding some luxurious cashmere to your wardrobe, I've done the research to find the very best deals.

Keep scrolling to explore the best Black Friday cashmere deals, primed to be added to your winter wardrobe immediately, or gifted over the holidays.

SHOP THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY SALES CASHMERE DEALS

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

I'm wearing this exact cardigan above. Now it's 25% off.

Elwinn Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
LISA YANG
Elwinn Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Bring a fresh edge to your winter looks with a light white sweater.

riseandfall,

Rise & Fall
Women's Merino Cashmere Bandana

I've spotted so many fashion people wearing knit bandana scarves, making this one of my first Black Friday purchases.

whistles,

Whistles
Neutral Cashmere V Neck Knit

We've spotted so many fashion people wearing v-neck knits this winter.

100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper

This comes in so many shades.

Cashmere Sweater
THE ELDER STATESMAN
Cashmere Sweater

Find an extra 15% off applied at checkout.

Wool-Cashmere Cosy Socks
Falke
Wool-Cashmere Cosy Socks

Unlike regular socks, a cashmere pair is sure to be a pleasing gift this Christmas.

Black Cashmere Roll Neck
Whistles
Black Cashmere Roll Neck

Pair with jeans, skirts, trousers and more.

Virgin Merino Wool-Cashmere Cardigan
Falke
Virgin Merino Wool-Cashmere Cardigan

I love the patch pockets on this cardigan.

Fine-Knit Cashmere Jumper
H&M
Fine-Knit Cashmere Jumper

Get 20% off when you become a member. (It's free to sign up!)

Alina Cashmere Crew Jumper
Hush
Alina Cashmere Crew Jumper

Hush has so many cashmere deals this Black Friday.

John Lewis Cotton Cashmere Lounge Set, Toffee
John Lewis
John Lewis Cotton Cashmere Lounge Set, Toffee

Making lounging more luxurious with this soft cashmere set.

Diletta Striped Cashmere Sweater
KHAITE
Diletta Striped Cashmere Sweater

Stripes are eternally classic.

Fine-Knit Cashmere Trousers
H&M
Fine-Knit Cashmere Trousers

Add extra warmth to your winter looks with cashmere trousers.

Neutral Cashmere Ribbed Socks
Whistles
Neutral Cashmere Ribbed Socks

The hard part is choosing between the soft beige and sleek navy.

V-Neck in Cotton and Cashmere Sweater - Woolrich
Woolrich
V-Neck in Cotton and Cashmere Sweater

Pair this cosy sweater with chunky gold jewellery.

When is Black Friday 2024?

This year, Black Friday is on the 29th of November, but retailers have already begun to introduce offers let me tell you, I've scrolled through them all.

When Is Black Friday 2024?

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 29 November, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 2 December. Our editors have been busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals.

When does Black Friday 2024 end?

Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which this year falls on Monday December 2nd this year.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. This year it will be Monday December 2nd, and is the last chance to snap up savings.

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸