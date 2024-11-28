When winter rolls around, the first thing I'm excited about is unpacking my cashmere. Stored away during the summer months, by September I'm longing to be reunited with my cosy treasures. By now, I have a few staple pieces I've picked up in previous sales, including a Reformation cardigan that is the perfect extra layer for almost every season, a chunky turtleneck jumper I snapped up last Christmas from Elder Statesman and one of my favourite additions, a pair of cashmere socks (trust me, cashmere socks are a game changer and make for an excellent gift).

To really make the most of the intrinsically cosy and refined nature of cashmere you often have to spend a little more. That's why I've searched through the early Black Friday sales so that you too can embrace the sumptuous cashmere, now for less.

Florrie wears the Reformation Clara Cashmere Cardigan in size M (was £198, now £149)

Already, many of our favourite brands have launched their Black Friday sales, even though the sales moment doesn't officially kick off until tomorrow (November 29). From the high street to high-end designers, I've spent the better part of this week hunting through thousands of deals, be it the best beauty tools on offer, the early Christmas gifts you can now snap up for less ahead of the holidays, and even of course a plethora of brand sales from COS to Net-a-porter. So if you're interested in adding some luxurious cashmere to your wardrobe, I've done the research to find the very best deals.

Keep scrolling to explore the best Black Friday cashmere deals, primed to be added to your winter wardrobe immediately, or gifted over the holidays.

SHOP THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY SALES CASHMERE DEALS

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan £198 £149 SHOP NOW I'm wearing this exact cardigan above. Now it's 25% off.

LISA YANG Elwinn Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater £795 £477 SHOP NOW Bring a fresh edge to your winter looks with a light white sweater.

Rise & Fall Women's Merino Cashmere Bandana £95 £76 SHOP NOW I've spotted so many fashion people wearing knit bandana scarves, making this one of my first Black Friday purchases.

Whistles Neutral Cashmere V Neck Knit £199 £159 SHOP NOW We've spotted so many fashion people wearing v-neck knits this winter.

Uniqlo 100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper £80 £70 SHOP NOW This comes in so many shades.

THE ELDER STATESMAN Cashmere Sweater £1205 £717 SHOP NOW Find an extra 15% off applied at checkout.

Falke Wool-Cashmere Cosy Socks £20 £14 SHOP NOW Unlike regular socks, a cashmere pair is sure to be a pleasing gift this Christmas.

Whistles Black Cashmere Roll Neck £199 £159 SHOP NOW Pair with jeans, skirts, trousers and more.

Falke Virgin Merino Wool-Cashmere Cardigan £320 £224 SHOP NOW I love the patch pockets on this cardigan.

H&M Fine-Knit Cashmere Jumper £90 £72 SHOP NOW Get 20% off when you become a member. (It's free to sign up!)

Hush Alina Cashmere Crew Jumper £179 £143 SHOP NOW Hush has so many cashmere deals this Black Friday.

John Lewis John Lewis Cotton Cashmere Lounge Set, Toffee £130 £111 SHOP NOW Making lounging more luxurious with this soft cashmere set.

KHAITE Diletta Striped Cashmere Sweater £1000 £700 SHOP NOW Stripes are eternally classic.

H&M Fine-Knit Cashmere Trousers £120 £96 SHOP NOW Add extra warmth to your winter looks with cashmere trousers.

Whistles Neutral Cashmere Ribbed Socks £45 £36 SHOP NOW The hard part is choosing between the soft beige and sleek navy.

Woolrich V-Neck in Cotton and Cashmere Sweater £250 £150 SHOP NOW Pair this cosy sweater with chunky gold jewellery.

When Is Black Friday 2024?

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 29 November, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 2 December. Our editors have been busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals.

When does Black Friday 2024 end?

Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which this year falls on Monday December 2nd this year.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. This year it will be Monday December 2nd, and is the last chance to snap up savings.