I Only Buy Cashmere When It's on Sale—From Timeless Knits to Cosy Socks, These Are My Best Discounted Finds
When winter rolls around, the first thing I'm excited about is unpacking my cashmere. Stored away during the summer months, by September I'm longing to be reunited with my cosy treasures. By now, I have a few staple pieces I've picked up in previous sales, including a Reformation cardigan that is the perfect extra layer for almost every season, a chunky turtleneck jumper I snapped up last Christmas from Elder Statesman and one of my favourite additions, a pair of cashmere socks (trust me, cashmere socks are a game changer and make for an excellent gift).
To really make the most of the intrinsically cosy and refined nature of cashmere you often have to spend a little more. That's why I've searched through the early Black Friday sales so that you too can embrace the sumptuous cashmere, now for less.
Florrie wears the Reformation Clara Cashmere Cardigan in size M (was £198, now £149)
Already, many of our favourite brands have launched their Black Friday sales, even though the sales moment doesn't officially kick off until tomorrow (November 29). From the high street to high-end designers, I've spent the better part of this week hunting through thousands of deals, be it the best beauty tools on offer, the early Christmas gifts you can now snap up for less ahead of the holidays, and even of course a plethora of brand sales from COS to Net-a-porter. So if you're interested in adding some luxurious cashmere to your wardrobe, I've done the research to find the very best deals.
Keep scrolling to explore the best Black Friday cashmere deals, primed to be added to your winter wardrobe immediately, or gifted over the holidays.
SHOP THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY SALES CASHMERE DEALS
Bring a fresh edge to your winter looks with a light white sweater.
I've spotted so many fashion people wearing knit bandana scarves, making this one of my first Black Friday purchases.
We've spotted so many fashion people wearing v-neck knits this winter.
Unlike regular socks, a cashmere pair is sure to be a pleasing gift this Christmas.
Making lounging more luxurious with this soft cashmere set.
The hard part is choosing between the soft beige and sleek navy.
When is Black Friday 2024?
This year, Black Friday is on the 29th of November, but retailers have already begun to introduce offers let me tell you, I've scrolled through them all.
When Is Black Friday 2024?
This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 29 November, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 2 December. Our editors have been busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals.
When does Black Friday 2024 end?
Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which this year falls on Monday December 2nd this year.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. This year it will be Monday December 2nd, and is the last chance to snap up savings.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
I'm Only Shopping at Sephora, Nordstrom, and Revolve This Black Friday—Here's My Buy List
From blush sticks to LBDs.
By Eliza Huber
-
4 Dated Sweater Trends I'm Purging From My Small NYC Closet by the Year's End
And the chic knitwear I'm making room for.
By Natalie Cantell
-
So *This* Is the Gwyneth Paltrow Way to Style Skinny Pants and Boots
Get ready for Goopy goodness.
By Drew Elovitz
-
I Always Shop at Aritzia for Elevated Basics—Here's Everything I'm Buying From Its Black Friday Sale
Take 20 to 50% off everything.
By Judith Jones
-
Native New Yorkers and Cool-Girl Transplants Agree on One Thing: These 31 Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Items Are *It*
Stop the fighting. Start the shopping.
By Ana Escalante
-
I Just Created 10 Spectacular Winter Outfits From Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale for Under $450
I've done the hard work for you.
By Judith Jones
-
It's All About Black Friday Sales Right Now—40 Finds From Madewell, J.Crew, and Gap You Don't Want to Miss
From cashmere sweaters to elegant coats.
By Judith Jones
-
I'm a Mom With 2 Young Kids—These 31 Easy Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Picks Make Me Feel Stylish
These are guaranteed to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes