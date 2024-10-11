When Fashion People Invest in Timeless, High-Quality Knitwear This Is The Brand They Turn To

In recent years it feels as though fashion has been through a reset. Take a glance at the runways and you'll notice through the extravagance and fan-fair that a new aesthetic is quickly taking hold, one with a focus on enduring designs and wearability. Where once we saw show-stopping trends that defined a season and were swiftly moved on from when the following year rolled around, the very best brands are appealing to a slower sense of shopping, with longevity, high quality and the wearer in mind. Of course, there will always be punctuations of drama, through feathered skirts or sky-high heels, but in this era of timeless appeal, the heels accompany an understated dress, and the skirt is paired with a simple knit.

All that to say, there's been no greater time for basics. Our white shirts, classic tailoring and trusty knitwear are no longer background players but integral parts of our understated outfits. Within this time of refinement, colour is even more important, texture more noticeable than ever, and simplicity is a word to be celebrated, rather than overlooked. And one brand that has always had refinement at its core is The Row.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Founded by twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the pair have quickly become fashion's darlings as straight from inception the brand's aesthetic was clear. The pieces are timeless, noticeably high in quality, and each has just the right amount of modernity embedded through an oversized fit or perfectly placed drape to still balance its forever nature. You've probably seen your favourite fashion people wearing the brand, but if it weren't for a tag or mention, you might never know. You'll find no logos or monograms to shout the brand's identity, or trending detailing that could fall out of favour when the next season arrives. It's the definition of whispered wealth.

With such a defining aesthetic it's no wonder that many an It piece can be credited to the brand. We've sung the praises of The Row's Zip-Up Boots, a consistent wish list contender any time autumn rolls around, marvelled at the craftspersonship of its tailoring and consistently refreshed our tabs in the hopes of getting our hands on the elusive Margaux bag. What each cult piece has proven is that they're here to stay. Some have years of existence and still remain prevalent features on the very best dressed around, demonstrating just how timeless the designs are. But one category that I believe doesn't get enough praise is the brand's knitwear.

Woman wears grey turtlenekc, black jeans and black loaders

Neelam wears a sweater by The Row.

As we find ourselves in the midst of autumn with winter pressing in, there's no better time to consider investing in knitwear. Of course, there are many great high street options that come at much more affordable prices, but if you have the budget and desire to invest, the higher quality fabrics and enduring designs of The Row's knitwear should be considered.

The overarching focus of this category for the brand is cut, quality and colour. There aren't hundreds of styles to choose from, but the brand is aware that different styles appeal to all. Scrolling through the site you'll find a concise edit of cuts from classic cardigans to cosy turtlenecks, ranging from the softest neutrals to the boldest red. One benefit of investing in designer wares is the use of premium-quality fabrics. Here you'll find refined cashmere, silks, wools and cotton constructed in different weights from a light cardi to a chunky knit. If now feels like the time to invest in a knitwear piece that will go the distance, I've rounded up the best knitwear from the brand, categorised by cut for ultimate ease.

Keep scrolling to explore the best The Row knitwear.

SHOP THE BEST THE ROW KNITWEAR

Round-Neck Sweaters

Himus Sweater in Cashmere
The Row
Himus Sweater in Cashmere

An easy to style shade that you'll want to cuddle up in every single year.

Islington Top in Cashmere
The Row
Islington Top in Cashmere

The superfine cashmere makes this ideal for the milder days, or an added layer on the chilliest.

Hamis Sweater in Cashmere and Mohair
The Row
Hamis Sweater in Cashmere and Mohair

The mix of cashmere and mohair makes for this very premium, fluffy style.

Hauren Sweater in Cashmere
The Row
Hauren Sweater in Cashmere

Keeping the classic shape, ribbed neckline and cuffs, this red and white melange knit has a heavyweight and looks endlessly chic.

Fausto Sweater in Silk
The Row
Fausto Sweater in Silk

The neckline on the Fausto is oh-so good.

Helfi Sweater in Cashmere
The Row
Helfi Sweater in Cashmere

Bring a touch of sunshine to the everyday.

Hibem Sweater in Cashmere
The Row
Hibem Sweater in Cashmere

The oversized silhouette is a fine example of The Row's proportion play.

Hege Sweater in Cashmere and Silk
The Row
Hege Sweater in Cashmere and Silk

If you're going to make a statement in bold shades, do it in cashmere and silk.

Cardigans

Imperia Cardigan in Cashmere
The Row
Imperia Cardigan in Cashmere

Designer brands focus on every little detail, like the self-covered buttons on this cardigan.

Hotie Cardigan in Wool
The Row
Hotie Cardigan in Wool

A fine black cardigan will always have a place in my wardrobe.

Hime Cardigan in Cashmere and Silk
The Row
Hime Cardigan in Cashmere and Silk

A luxurious blend of cashmere and silk.

V-Neck Sweaters

Fayette Sweater in Cashmere
The Row
Fayette Sweater in Cashmere

The deep ribbed cuffs and neckline make this minimalist piece more impactful.

Gaius Top in Cashmere
The Row
Gaius Top in Cashmere

Navy is just as enduring as black.

Harini Sweater in Cashmere
The Row
Harini Sweater in Cashmere

The silhouette is described as 'petite' as a more regular fit style.

Finley Sweater in Mohair and Silk
The Row
Finley Sweater in Mohair and Silk

Note the delicate knitwork that creates a subtle pattern.

Haius Sweater in Wool
The Row
Haius Sweater in Wool

A pop of colour that you'll always appreciate.

Turtleneck Sweaters

Feries Turtleneck in Cashmere
The Row
Feries Turtleneck in Cashmere

The dropped shoulders add a laid-back edge to this cashmere knit.

Heta Sweater in Cashmere
The Row
Heta Sweater in Cashmere

The mock neck is undeniably elegant.

Hurly Turtleneck in Cashmere and Silk
The Row
Hurly Turtleneck in Cashmere and Silk

This knit top is a luxurious blend of cashmere and silk with delicate lace-stitch details.

Vinicius Turtleneck in Cashmere
The Row
Vinicius Turtleneck in Cashmere

Comfy, cosy and seriously striking.

Lambeth Turtleneck in Cashmere
The Row
Lambeth Turtleneck in Cashmere

An easy turtleneck will feature in your cold-weather looks for years to come.

Sweater Vests

Ilena Top in Cashmere and Silk
The Row
Ilena Top in Cashmere and Silk

Looking for a seriously refined sweater vest? Consider this ribbed style.

Balham Top in Cashmere
The Row
Balham Top in Cashmere

The soft drape of the top to the fitted hem highlights the brands eye for silhouette.

Polo Sweaters

Ipanelli Polo in Wool
The Row
Ipanelli Polo in Wool

Your casual looks just got that much more premium.

Halvar Polo Sweater in Cashmere
The Row
Halvar Polo Sweater in Cashmere

Harlette Sweater in Cashmere
The Row
Harlette Sweater in Cashmere

On the back you'll find a signature pleat detail.

Knit T-Shirts

Hibiscus Sweater in Cashmere
The Row
Hibiscus Sweater in Cashmere

Brown shades have all my attention right now.

Ipar Top in Cashmere
The Row
Ipar Top in Cashmere

You'll turn to this cosy cashmere top all year round.

