When Fashion People Invest in Timeless, High-Quality Knitwear This Is The Brand They Turn To

In recent years it feels as though fashion has been through a reset. Take a glance at the runways and you'll notice through the extravagance and fan-fair that a new aesthetic is quickly taking hold, one with a focus on enduring designs and wearability. Where once we saw show-stopping trends that defined a season and were swiftly moved on from when the following year rolled around, the very best brands are appealing to a slower sense of shopping, with longevity, high quality and the wearer in mind. Of course, there will always be punctuations of drama, through feathered skirts or sky-high heels, but in this era of timeless appeal, the heels accompany an understated dress, and the skirt is paired with a simple knit.

All that to say, there's been no greater time for basics. Our white shirts, classic tailoring and trusty knitwear are no longer background players but integral parts of our understated outfits. Within this time of refinement, colour is even more important, texture more noticeable than ever, and simplicity is a word to be celebrated, rather than overlooked. And one brand that has always had refinement at its core is The Row.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded by twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the pair have quickly become fashion's darlings as straight from inception the brand's aesthetic was clear. The pieces are timeless, noticeably high in quality, and each has just the right amount of modernity embedded through an oversized fit or perfectly placed drape to still balance its forever nature. You've probably seen your favourite fashion people wearing the brand, but if it weren't for a tag or mention, you might never know. You'll find no logos or monograms to shout the brand's identity, or trending detailing that could fall out of favour when the next season arrives. It's the definition of whispered wealth.

With such a defining aesthetic it's no wonder that many an It piece can be credited to the brand. We've sung the praises of The Row's Zip-Up Boots, a consistent wish list contender any time autumn rolls around, marvelled at the craftspersonship of its tailoring and consistently refreshed our tabs in the hopes of getting our hands on the elusive Margaux bag. What each cult piece has proven is that they're here to stay. Some have years of existence and still remain prevalent features on the very best dressed around, demonstrating just how timeless the designs are. But one category that I believe doesn't get enough praise is the brand's knitwear.

Neelam wears a sweater by The Row.

As we find ourselves in the midst of autumn with winter pressing in, there's no better time to consider investing in knitwear. Of course, there are many great high street options that come at much more affordable prices, but if you have the budget and desire to invest, the higher quality fabrics and enduring designs of The Row's knitwear should be considered.

The overarching focus of this category for the brand is cut, quality and colour. There aren't hundreds of styles to choose from, but the brand is aware that different styles appeal to all. Scrolling through the site you'll find a concise edit of cuts from classic cardigans to cosy turtlenecks, ranging from the softest neutrals to the boldest red. One benefit of investing in designer wares is the use of premium-quality fabrics. Here you'll find refined cashmere, silks, wools and cotton constructed in different weights from a light cardi to a chunky knit. If now feels like the time to invest in a knitwear piece that will go the distance, I've rounded up the best knitwear from the brand, categorised by cut for ultimate ease.

Keep scrolling to explore the best The Row knitwear.

SHOP THE BEST THE ROW KNITWEAR

Round-Neck Sweaters

The Row Himus Sweater in Cashmere £2640 SHOP NOW An easy to style shade that you'll want to cuddle up in every single year.

The Row Islington Top in Cashmere £1160 SHOP NOW The superfine cashmere makes this ideal for the milder days, or an added layer on the chilliest.

The Row Hamis Sweater in Cashmere and Mohair £2910 SHOP NOW The mix of cashmere and mohair makes for this very premium, fluffy style.

The Row Hauren Sweater in Cashmere £3000 SHOP NOW Keeping the classic shape, ribbed neckline and cuffs, this red and white melange knit has a heavyweight and looks endlessly chic.

The Row Fausto Sweater in Silk £1200 SHOP NOW The neckline on the Fausto is oh-so good.

The Row Helfi Sweater in Cashmere £3280 SHOP NOW Bring a touch of sunshine to the everyday.

The Row Hibem Sweater in Cashmere £1530 SHOP NOW The oversized silhouette is a fine example of The Row's proportion play.

The Row Hege Sweater in Cashmere and Silk £2360 SHOP NOW If you're going to make a statement in bold shades, do it in cashmere and silk.

Cardigans

The Row Imperia Cardigan in Cashmere £1160 SHOP NOW Designer brands focus on every little detail, like the self-covered buttons on this cardigan.

The Row Hotie Cardigan in Wool £1470 SHOP NOW A fine black cardigan will always have a place in my wardrobe.

The Row Hime Cardigan in Cashmere and Silk £2640 SHOP NOW A luxurious blend of cashmere and silk.

V-Neck Sweaters

The Row Fayette Sweater in Cashmere £2670 SHOP NOW The deep ribbed cuffs and neckline make this minimalist piece more impactful.

The Row Gaius Top in Cashmere £1470 SHOP NOW Navy is just as enduring as black.

The Row Harini Sweater in Cashmere £2080 SHOP NOW The silhouette is described as 'petite' as a more regular fit style.

The Row Finley Sweater in Mohair and Silk £1990 SHOP NOW Note the delicate knitwork that creates a subtle pattern.

The Row Haius Sweater in Wool £1250 SHOP NOW A pop of colour that you'll always appreciate.

Turtleneck Sweaters

The Row Feries Turtleneck in Cashmere £3560 SHOP NOW The dropped shoulders add a laid-back edge to this cashmere knit.

The Row Heta Sweater in Cashmere £1710 SHOP NOW The mock neck is undeniably elegant.

The Row Hurly Turtleneck in Cashmere and Silk £1530 SHOP NOW This knit top is a luxurious blend of cashmere and silk with delicate lace-stitch details.

The Row Vinicius Turtleneck in Cashmere £2030 SHOP NOW Comfy, cosy and seriously striking.

The Row Lambeth Turtleneck in Cashmere £1340 SHOP NOW An easy turtleneck will feature in your cold-weather looks for years to come.

Sweater Vests

The Row Ilena Top in Cashmere and Silk £2540 SHOP NOW Looking for a seriously refined sweater vest? Consider this ribbed style.

The Row Balham Top in Cashmere £830 SHOP NOW The soft drape of the top to the fitted hem highlights the brands eye for silhouette.

Polo Sweaters

The Row Ipanelli Polo in Wool £1340 SHOP NOW Your casual looks just got that much more premium.

The Row Halvar Polo Sweater in Cashmere £1990 SHOP NOW

The Row Harlette Sweater in Cashmere £2080 SHOP NOW On the back you'll find a signature pleat detail.

Knit T-Shirts

The Row Hibiscus Sweater in Cashmere £1810 SHOP NOW Brown shades have all my attention right now.

The Row Ipar Top in Cashmere £880 SHOP NOW You'll turn to this cosy cashmere top all year round.