I Searched High and Low for Chic, Expensive-Looking Jewellery—These 24 Under-£50 Finds Delivered

Jessica wears statement earrings from Zara.

Jewellery is a key component of every outfit I assemble. I tend to keep my styling simple, so these finishing touches really make an impact. In my early twenties, I was rarely seen without chunky sterling silver rings stacked on every finger. Now, I've transitioned to gold, but working within a limited budget has sharpened my ability to find jewellery that looks expensive without the hefty price tag.

In fact, you don’t need to spend more than £50 to find elegant necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings that look far more premium than their price suggests. However, there are a few things to consider. Silver pieces tend to be more affordable, and you can even find genuine sterling silver treasures in the £30-£40 range. If you prefer gold, avoid overly shiny, bright yellow designs, as they can look slightly cheap. Opt for gold-plated pieces for a more refined, authentic finish.

Danielle's matching bracelet, necklace and earrings set is from Arket.

Costume jewellery is easier to pull off on a tight budget, as its charm lies in being bold and a little over-the-top. But for more subtle, everyday pieces, my top tip is to keep it minimal. Layering too many inexpensive pieces can lead to a look that's less sophisticated and more overwhelming.

It's also about knowing where to look. The high street can be hit or miss, but with a little digging, you’ll uncover plenty of treasures. Stores like Arket, COS and & Other Stories, already known for their elevated aesthetics, tend to carry the best affordable jewellery. There are also independent brands offering a whole spectrum of jewellery options, ranging from the frugal starter pieces all the way up to solid gold luxuries. Take a look at my favourite under-£50 finds below, starting at just £16.

The Best Necklaces Under £50:

arket Silver-Plated Chain Necklace £47 SHOP NOW Silver jewellery always feels so understated.

& Other Stories Sculptural Choker Necklace £37 SHOP NOW This would completely transform a basic outfit.

Anthropologie Teardrop Pendant Necklace £38 SHOP NOW The simplicity of this necklace is what sold me.

MANGO Link Mixed Necklace £18 SHOP NOW Such a unique statement.

& Other Stories Lariat Chain Necklace £27 SHOP NOW Western chic.

COS Spherical Pendant Chain Necklace £45 SHOP NOW J'adore!

The Best Bracelets Under £50:

MANGO Bracelet Strap Ties £36 SHOP NOW This reminds me of a watch strap, which I love.

& Other Stories Freshwater Pearl Bracelet £27 SHOP NOW Layer this with other minimal gold chains.

Arket Gold-Plated Snake-Chain Bracelet £29 SHOP NOW Snake chains are timeless.

ZARA Resin Maxi Bangle £20 SHOP NOW This holds the power to elevate any top or jumper.

Daisy London Polly Sayer Paperclip Chain Bracelet 18ct Gold Plate £49 SHOP NOW A gold-plated bracelet for under £50? *Adds to basket*

Milakoo Stainless Steel Bracelet Bangle £10 SHOP NOW £10 people, £10!

The Best Earrings Under £50:

ZARA Enamelled Floral Earrings £18 SHOP NOW Prepare for compliments.

& Other Stories Freshwater Pearl Hoops £47 SHOP NOW Gold and pearl is a classic pairing.

COS Oversized Chunky Droplet Earrings £35 SHOP NOW You can also pick these up in a smaller size—and in silver, too.

H&M Long Beaded Earrings £20 SHOP NOW These move beautifully.

Missoma Claw Lacuna Ear Cuff £49 SHOP NOW An elegant addition to your earring stack.

By Anthropologie The Petra Mini Drop Earrings £30 SHOP NOW An affordable dupe for those Bottega earrings.

The Best Rings Under £50:

Pandora Organically Shaped Band Ring £45 SHOP NOW This is an everyday kind of ring.

MANGO Rings Set £16 SHOP NOW Not one, but two premium-looking rings.

& Other Stories Delicate Wavy Ring £37 SHOP NOW So sweet and dainty.

Anthropologie Bubble Ring £30 SHOP NOW The beauty of bubble rings is they make a statement without constantly catching on things.

Daisy London Jewellery Estée Lalonde Mini Sunburst Shield Ring 18ct Gold Plate £49 SHOP NOW I'd be happy with any piece from Estée Lalonde's collection with Daisy.