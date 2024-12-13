I Searched High and Low for Chic, Expensive-Looking Jewellery—These 24 Under-£50 Finds Delivered
Jessica wears statement earrings from Zara.
Jewellery is a key component of every outfit I assemble. I tend to keep my styling simple, so these finishing touches really make an impact. In my early twenties, I was rarely seen without chunky sterling silver rings stacked on every finger. Now, I've transitioned to gold, but working within a limited budget has sharpened my ability to find jewellery that looks expensive without the hefty price tag.
In fact, you don’t need to spend more than £50 to find elegant necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings that look far more premium than their price suggests. However, there are a few things to consider. Silver pieces tend to be more affordable, and you can even find genuine sterling silver treasures in the £30-£40 range. If you prefer gold, avoid overly shiny, bright yellow designs, as they can look slightly cheap. Opt for gold-plated pieces for a more refined, authentic finish.
Danielle's matching bracelet, necklace and earrings set is from Arket.
Costume jewellery is easier to pull off on a tight budget, as its charm lies in being bold and a little over-the-top. But for more subtle, everyday pieces, my top tip is to keep it minimal. Layering too many inexpensive pieces can lead to a look that's less sophisticated and more overwhelming.
It's also about knowing where to look. The high street can be hit or miss, but with a little digging, you’ll uncover plenty of treasures. Stores like Arket, COS and & Other Stories, already known for their elevated aesthetics, tend to carry the best affordable jewellery. There are also independent brands offering a whole spectrum of jewellery options, ranging from the frugal starter pieces all the way up to solid gold luxuries. Take a look at my favourite under-£50 finds below, starting at just £16.
The Best Necklaces Under £50:
The Best Bracelets Under £50:
A gold-plated bracelet for under £50? *Adds to basket*
The Best Earrings Under £50:
You can also pick these up in a smaller size—and in silver, too.
The Best Rings Under £50:
The beauty of bubble rings is they make a statement without constantly catching on things.
I'd be happy with any piece from Estée Lalonde's collection with Daisy.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
