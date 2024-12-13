I Searched High and Low for Chic, Expensive-Looking Jewellery—These 24 Under-£50 Finds Delivered

Expensive-looking jewellery under 50: @_jessicaskye wears earrings from Zara

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Jessica wears statement earrings from Zara.

Jewellery is a key component of every outfit I assemble. I tend to keep my styling simple, so these finishing touches really make an impact. In my early twenties, I was rarely seen without chunky sterling silver rings stacked on every finger. Now, I've transitioned to gold, but working within a limited budget has sharpened my ability to find jewellery that looks expensive without the hefty price tag.

In fact, you don’t need to spend more than £50 to find elegant necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings that look far more premium than their price suggests. However, there are a few things to consider. Silver pieces tend to be more affordable, and you can even find genuine sterling silver treasures in the £30-£40 range. If you prefer gold, avoid overly shiny, bright yellow designs, as they can look slightly cheap. Opt for gold-plated pieces for a more refined, authentic finish.

Expensive-looking jewellery under 50: @daniellejinadu

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Danielle's matching bracelet, necklace and earrings set is from Arket.

Costume jewellery is easier to pull off on a tight budget, as its charm lies in being bold and a little over-the-top. But for more subtle, everyday pieces, my top tip is to keep it minimal. Layering too many inexpensive pieces can lead to a look that's less sophisticated and more overwhelming.

It's also about knowing where to look. The high street can be hit or miss, but with a little digging, you’ll uncover plenty of treasures. Stores like Arket, COS and & Other Stories, already known for their elevated aesthetics, tend to carry the best affordable jewellery. There are also independent brands offering a whole spectrum of jewellery options, ranging from the frugal starter pieces all the way up to solid gold luxuries. Take a look at my favourite under-£50 finds below, starting at just £16.

The Best Necklaces Under £50:

Arket Silver-Plated Chain Necklace
arket
Silver-Plated Chain Necklace

Silver jewellery always feels so understated.

Sculptural Choker Necklace
& Other Stories
Sculptural Choker Necklace

This would completely transform a basic outfit.

Teardrop Pendant Necklace
Anthropologie
Teardrop Pendant Necklace

The simplicity of this necklace is what sold me.

Link Mixed Necklace - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Link Mixed Necklace

Such a unique statement.

Lariat Chain Necklace
& Other Stories
Lariat Chain Necklace

Western chic.

Spherical Pendant Chain Necklace
COS
Spherical Pendant Chain Necklace

J'adore!

The Best Bracelets Under £50:

Bracelet Strap Ties - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Bracelet Strap Ties

This reminds me of a watch strap, which I love.

Freshwater Pearl Bracelet
& Other Stories
Freshwater Pearl Bracelet

Layer this with other minimal gold chains.

Gold-Plated Snake-Chain Bracelet
Arket
Gold-Plated Snake-Chain Bracelet

Snake chains are timeless.

Resin Maxi Bangle
ZARA
Resin Maxi Bangle

This holds the power to elevate any top or jumper.

Polly Sayer Paperclip Chain Bracelet 18ct Gold Plate
Daisy London
Polly Sayer Paperclip Chain Bracelet 18ct Gold Plate

A gold-plated bracelet for under £50? *Adds to basket*

oliver bonas, Sarah Floral Vintage Engraved Gold Plated Bangle
Milakoo
Stainless Steel Bracelet Bangle

£10 people, £10!

The Best Earrings Under £50:

Enamelled Floral Earrings
ZARA
Enamelled Floral Earrings

Prepare for compliments.

Freshwater Pearl Hoops
& Other Stories
Freshwater Pearl Hoops

Gold and pearl is a classic pairing.

Oversized Chunky Droplet Earrings
COS
Oversized Chunky Droplet Earrings

You can also pick these up in a smaller size—and in silver, too.

Long Beaded Earrings
H&M
Long Beaded Earrings

These move beautifully.

Claw Lacuna Ear Cuff
Missoma
Claw Lacuna Ear Cuff

An elegant addition to your earring stack.

The Petra Mini Drop Earrings
By Anthropologie
The Petra Mini Drop Earrings

An affordable dupe for those Bottega earrings.

The Best Rings Under £50:

Organically Shaped Band Ring
Pandora
Organically Shaped Band Ring

This is an everyday kind of ring.

Rings Set - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Rings Set

Not one, but two premium-looking rings.

Delicate Wavy Ring
& Other Stories
Delicate Wavy Ring

So sweet and dainty.

Bubble Ring
Anthropologie
Bubble Ring

The beauty of bubble rings is they make a statement without constantly catching on things.

Estée Lalonde Mini Sunburst Shield Ring 18ct Gold Plate
Daisy London Jewellery
Estée Lalonde Mini Sunburst Shield Ring 18ct Gold Plate

I'd be happy with any piece from Estée Lalonde's collection with Daisy.

Molten Wave Stacking Ring
Missoma
Molten Wave Stacking Ring

Stack with other rings or wear it on its own.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

