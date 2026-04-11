Timeless, Versatile, and Under $400: The 3-in-1 Bag Fashion Editors Are Making Viral

Here, read our editors Anna LaPlaca and Nikki Chwatt's reviews of the viral Verafied Eclair Bag and see the bag styled three ways.
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Anna's Review
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Shop Anna's Bag
VERAFIED
Silver Ivory Éclair Bag
Nikki's Review
"Not to be snobby, but I've never really been into wearing a bag unless it was a designer bag. Before you judge me, it has less to do with the label and more to do with the quality that offers a luxurious feel, elevating any outfit, even the most basic ones. That was until September, when the Verafied Èclair bag launched and quickly relegated my designer collection to the back of the closet. The Èclair immediately caught my eye for many reasons: its structured, inherently chic east-west silhouette; its minimalist, logoless design; the polished, ladylike finish created by the metal-framed closure; premium leather fabric; and its versatility."
"This bag can be carried in three or four ways, depending on the color you opt for. All can be worn as a clutch, which is my preferred way, as a top-handle bag with the short strap, and over the shoulder with the long strap. In the python style I chose, a long-chain strap is included to create a dressy, evening look. Despite its compact size, it easily holds all my essentials: a card case, iPhone, lipstick, lip liner, mini perfume, and even my Canon G7X camera. In the five months I've owned this bag, it has become my essential piece for instantly elevating my outfits, whether I'm wearing khaki trousers, a brown leather skirt, black jeans or really anything else." — Nikki Chwatt, associate fashion editor
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.