I Polled My Friends—They All Thought This Classy M&S Bag Was Designer
If there's one thing all Brit-based fashion people have in common, it's an affinity for Marks & Spencer. Whether dipping in to top up on snacks over a lunch break, stopping by on the way to the office to replace your snagged tights or skimming through the clothing section for new-season staples, the enduring appeal of Marks & Spencer is not missed on those who work in the industry.
Whilst I'm loyal to their tailoring—and their picnic selection—this season it's the brand's bag collection that's been piquing my interest. Catering to the demands of a daily carry-all, M&S's new top-handle bag has quickly asserted itself as the style the know this spring.
In an elegant square shape, the top-handle bag comes in both a deep black shade and a light camel tone and is crafted from a glossy, faux-leather fabric. Whilst I love to use the bag as a chic top-handle to elevate my looks, the trending style also comes with an adjustable strap so that it can be worn on the shoulder or across the body, per your preference.
I sent this style to my colleagues and my friends, keen to see what they thought too—most of them assumed it had to be designer, given its clean lines, gold hardware and expensive-looking finish. That's a lot to like for your £40.
Already a new-season favourite, this elegant this tote is destined to sell out swiftly, a sentiment confirmed by the sheer amount of eyes it's currently getting on social media right now. I've seen so many influencers with this bag this week, who knows—it might just be sold out by next.
Read on to discover the bag below and shop our edit of the best top-handle bags.
SHOP THE MARKS & SPENCER FAUX LEATHER TOP HANDLE TOTE BAG:
A top handle bag will put an elegant spin on any casual outfit.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE TOP-HANDLE BAGS :
This is large enough to stow all of your daily necessities.
Wedding season calls for a chic top-handle bag.
Ideal for a summer full of get-togethers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
