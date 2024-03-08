The New $150 COS Bag I'm Buying While I Save Up for Loewe's Paseo

By Eliza Huber
published

COS black and white top-handle bags

(Image credit: COS)

I've been thinking about and saving my pennies for Loewe's Paseo bag for quite some time now, adoring the top-handle bag's unique shape and luxurious details from the day it debuted as part of the Spanish fashion brand's S/S 23 collection back in September of 2022. Over two years later, I still haven't set enough aside to invest in one of my own—probably because it's $2900 new and I like eating out in New York City too much. I'll get there. For now, I'm seeking comfort and satisfaction in my latest find from COS, a similar-looking handbag that was just released alongside the brand's S/S 24 collection. The best part? It's just $150.

COS's Fold Micro Tote is made of genuine leather that was folded by hand to create the sculptural shape. It comes in two colors—black and white—and can be carried either with the round top handles or a detachable crossbody strap for a hands-free experience. Though it's smaller than Loewe's Paseo bag, it undoubtedly checks off many of the same boxes, making it the perfect in-the-meantime purchase while I continue to fill up my dedicated piggy bank for dreamy designer handbags. See and shop both handbags below.

Shop Loewe's Paseo bag:

Paseo Leather Shoulder Bag
LOEWE
Paseo Leather Shoulder Bag

Shop COS's new mini bag:

Fold Micro Tote - Leather
COS
Fold Micro Tote

Fold Micro Tote - Leather
COS
Fold Micro Tote in Leather

Shop more new COS items:

Cavatelli Oversized Clutch - Leather
COS
Cavatelli Oversized Clutch

If you're the type of bag person who needs a lot of space for all of your essentials, this giant red clutch is your best bet.

Column Jeans - Straight
COS
Column Jeans

I'm kicking off white-jeans season way early this year.

Leather Moto Jacket
COS
Leather Moto Jacket

I guarantee that this distressed leather jacket won't be in stock for very long.

Panelled Leather Racer Midi Skirt
COS
Panelled Leather Racer Midi Skirt

Same goes for the matching midi skirt.

Open-Back Knitted Midi Dress
COS
Open-Back Knitted Midi Dress

The details on the back of this dress are too pretty to pass up.

Flared Wool-Blend Pants
COS
Flared Wool-Blend Pants

Just easy.

Wing Sunglasses - Cat-Eye
COS
Wing Sunglasses Cat-Eye

These will garner so many compliments.

Pleated Racer-Neck Maxi Dress
COS
Pleated Racer-Neck Maxi Dress

For casual Saturdays and low-key spring weddings alike.

Hooded Trench Coat
COS
Hooded Trench Coat

I don't know why more trench coats don't include hoods. That's genius.

Scarf-Detail Cropped Hybrid
COS
Scarf-Detail Cropped Hybrid

Scarf-detail jackets like this are so trendy right now on the runways.

Layered Chunky Hoop Earrings
COS
Layered Chunky Hoop Earrings

A good pair of oversize earrings can make any outfit a winner.

Leather Halterneck Racer Top
COS
Leather Halterneck Racer Top

A leather halter top? Count me in.

Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants
COS
Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants

These are definitely going to go viral—I can already tell.

Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats
COS
Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats

Obsessed.

V-Neck Flared Maxi Dress
COS
V-Neck Flared Maxi Dress

Throw this on for any occasion and you'll be the best dressed person in the room.

Organic-Shaped Pendant Necklace
COS
Organic-Shaped Pendant Necklace

Need.

Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt
COS
Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt

I've been very into black button-down shirts lately. They're definitely a wardrobe essential for spring.

Elasticated Barrel-Leg Pants
COS
Elasticated Barrel-Leg Pants

These will absolutely become my go-to travel pants this spring and summer.

Oval Sunglasses - Round
COS
Oval Sunglasses Round

My new everyday sunnies—found.

Leather Racer Jacket
COS
Leather Racer Jacket

The motorcore trend isn't going anywhere.

Embellished Circle-Cut Midi Skirt
COS
Embellished Circle-Cut Midi Skirt

Excuse me for drooling, but this skirt is truly delicious.

Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Pants
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Pants

You'll get so much use out of these simple black trousers.

Eliza Huber
Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

