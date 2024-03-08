The New $150 COS Bag I'm Buying While I Save Up for Loewe's Paseo

(Image credit: COS)

I've been thinking about and saving my pennies for Loewe's Paseo bag for quite some time now, adoring the top-handle bag's unique shape and luxurious details from the day it debuted as part of the Spanish fashion brand's S/S 23 collection back in September of 2022. Over two years later, I still haven't set enough aside to invest in one of my own—probably because it's $2900 new and I like eating out in New York City too much. I'll get there. For now, I'm seeking comfort and satisfaction in my latest find from COS, a similar-looking handbag that was just released alongside the brand's S/S 24 collection. The best part? It's just $150.

COS's Fold Micro Tote is made of genuine leather that was folded by hand to create the sculptural shape. It comes in two colors—black and white—and can be carried either with the round top handles or a detachable crossbody strap for a hands-free experience. Though it's smaller than Loewe's Paseo bag, it undoubtedly checks off many of the same boxes, making it the perfect in-the-meantime purchase while I continue to fill up my dedicated piggy bank for dreamy designer handbags. See and shop both handbags below.

Shop Loewe's Paseo bag:

LOEWE Paseo Leather Shoulder Bag $2900 SHOP NOW

Shop COS's new mini bag:

COS Fold Micro Tote $150 SHOP NOW

COS Fold Micro Tote in Leather $150 SHOP NOW

Shop more new COS items:

COS Cavatelli Oversized Clutch $390 SHOP NOW If you're the type of bag person who needs a lot of space for all of your essentials, this giant red clutch is your best bet.

COS Column Jeans $135 SHOP NOW I'm kicking off white-jeans season way early this year.

COS Leather Moto Jacket $550 SHOP NOW I guarantee that this distressed leather jacket won't be in stock for very long.

COS Panelled Leather Racer Midi Skirt $450 SHOP NOW Same goes for the matching midi skirt.

COS Open-Back Knitted Midi Dress $150 SHOP NOW The details on the back of this dress are too pretty to pass up.

COS Flared Wool-Blend Pants $170 SHOP NOW Just easy.

COS Wing Sunglasses Cat-Eye $150 SHOP NOW These will garner so many compliments.

COS Pleated Racer-Neck Maxi Dress $170 SHOP NOW For casual Saturdays and low-key spring weddings alike.

COS Hooded Trench Coat $290 SHOP NOW I don't know why more trench coats don't include hoods. That's genius.

COS Scarf-Detail Cropped Hybrid $135 SHOP NOW Scarf-detail jackets like this are so trendy right now on the runways.

COS Layered Chunky Hoop Earrings $49 SHOP NOW A good pair of oversize earrings can make any outfit a winner.

COS Leather Halterneck Racer Top $250 SHOP NOW A leather halter top? Count me in.

COS Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants $135 SHOP NOW These are definitely going to go viral—I can already tell.

COS Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats $170 SHOP NOW Obsessed.

COS V-Neck Flared Maxi Dress $190 SHOP NOW Throw this on for any occasion and you'll be the best dressed person in the room.

COS Organic-Shaped Pendant Necklace $69 SHOP NOW Need.

COS Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt $120 SHOP NOW I've been very into black button-down shirts lately. They're definitely a wardrobe essential for spring.

COS Elasticated Barrel-Leg Pants $120 SHOP NOW These will absolutely become my go-to travel pants this spring and summer.

COS Oval Sunglasses Round $170 SHOP NOW My new everyday sunnies—found.

COS Leather Racer Jacket $590 SHOP NOW The motorcore trend isn't going anywhere.

COS Embellished Circle-Cut Midi Skirt $220 SHOP NOW Excuse me for drooling, but this skirt is truly delicious.