The New $150 COS Bag I'm Buying While I Save Up for Loewe's Paseo
I've been thinking about and saving my pennies for Loewe's Paseo bag for quite some time now, adoring the top-handle bag's unique shape and luxurious details from the day it debuted as part of the Spanish fashion brand's S/S 23 collection back in September of 2022. Over two years later, I still haven't set enough aside to invest in one of my own—probably because it's $2900 new and I like eating out in New York City too much. I'll get there. For now, I'm seeking comfort and satisfaction in my latest find from COS, a similar-looking handbag that was just released alongside the brand's S/S 24 collection. The best part? It's just $150.
COS's Fold Micro Tote is made of genuine leather that was folded by hand to create the sculptural shape. It comes in two colors—black and white—and can be carried either with the round top handles or a detachable crossbody strap for a hands-free experience. Though it's smaller than Loewe's Paseo bag, it undoubtedly checks off many of the same boxes, making it the perfect in-the-meantime purchase while I continue to fill up my dedicated piggy bank for dreamy designer handbags. See and shop both handbags below.
Shop Loewe's Paseo bag:
Shop COS's new mini bag:
Shop more new COS items:
If you're the type of bag person who needs a lot of space for all of your essentials, this giant red clutch is your best bet.
I guarantee that this distressed leather jacket won't be in stock for very long.
Scarf-detail jackets like this are so trendy right now on the runways.
Throw this on for any occasion and you'll be the best dressed person in the room.
I've been very into black button-down shirts lately. They're definitely a wardrobe essential for spring.
These will absolutely become my go-to travel pants this spring and summer.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
