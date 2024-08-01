10 On-the-Rise Handbag Designers You'll Find on Every Fashion Person's Feed

If Who What Wear editors stand by one thing, it's that we're experts at uncovering dozens of exciting, new, and fresh brands. There are certain editors who are masters of plucking out the best international emerging ready-to-wear designers and editors who can spot incredible shoe brands from a mile away. My speciality is knowing the best handbag brands and designers fashion people swear by.

Nearly 70% of my closet space is taken up by crossbody bags, oversize totes, and embellished clutches, and my handbag collection spans more than 10 years. While I have a collection of affordable finds and high-end designer vintage pieces, there's something special about the indie-label bags that sit in my closet.

Today, I wanted to do some digging into the coolest handbag brands fashion people swear by. Some of these brands might not be quite new to us, but they might be new to you given their status as insider favorites. From Scandinavian labels to home-grown New York brands, these 10 independent handbag designers are the labels you need to be shopping and supporting this year and beyond.

Little Liffner

Country of origin: Sweden

This Swedish brand needs to be on your radar, stat. While the majority of this brand's cool-girl slouchy styles come in leather and woven leather, our editors are partial to its great suede.

Little Liffner Pillow Pouch Suede Rhum $494 SHOP NOW

Little Liffner Penne Bucket Black Suede $650 SHOP NOW

Little Liffner Sprout Tote Mini Black Crochet $345 SHOP NOW

Little Liffner Pillow Shoulder Bag Suede Chestnut $625 SHOP NOW

Themoirè

Country of origin: Italy

Themoirè's leather clutches are already an iconic street style staple, especially during fashion week, but our editors love the brand's stance on vegan leather and ethical production.

Themoirè Hera Studs in Milk $314 SHOP NOW

Themoirè Tia Weaved in Black $422 SHOP NOW

Themoirè Dioni Canvas Texture in Linen $390 SHOP NOW

Themoirè Tia Twist Weaved in Marsala $422 SHOP NOW

Puppets and Puppets

Country of origin: United States

If you're in the market for a fun, playful bag, look no further than Puppets and Puppets. This beloved New York label has been making bags for years, but it has recently zeroed in on bag production and design. Its whimsical bags are known to be massive best sellers, with the label's iconic cookie bag being the pièce de résistance.

Puppets and Puppets Black Small Faux Croc Jewel Cookie Bag $163 SHOP NOW

Puppets and Puppets Small Rose Bag in Oxblood $218 SHOP NOW

Puppets and Puppets Leather Banana Hobo $382 SHOP NOW

Puppets and Puppets Phone Hobo in Olive $277 SHOP NOW

MargeSherwood

Country of origin: South Korea

After being founded in 2020, MargeSherwood has made massive waves online thanks to its minimalistic yet fresh-feeling handbags. The brand's rounded shoulder bags have become massive hits among the cool-kid crowd in Dimes Square and Ssense fans.

MargeSherwood Beige Leather Shoulder Bag $280 SHOP NOW

MargeSherwood Brown Soft Bowling Bag $240 SHOP NOW

MargeSherwood Red Soft Baguette Bag $345 SHOP NOW

MargeSherwood Brown Large Bag $425 SHOP NOW

NDG

Country of origin: France

NDG's printed bandana bags have begun to catch fire among American fashion editors following the brand's strong presence in Paris. While we're partial to the fun metallic embossing details and structured silhouettes, we have to admit the paisley-print detailing found on nearly every style might be our favorite part.

NDG Mini Daily Olive Paisley $220 SHOP NOW

NDG 250mm Black Bandana $240 SHOP NOW

NDG Le Vanity 100mm Silver Paisley $200 SHOP NOW

NDG 200mm White Bandana $200 SHOP NOW

Brandon Blackwood

Country of origin: United States

Brandon Blackwood is the people's designer, and the New York–based handbag label has made a splash among fashion insiders and everyday stylish customers. While the brand's classic ESR tote went viral in 2020, the label's structured, hardware-laden handbags are not to be missed—particularly the brand's strong summer 2024 collection.

Brandon Blackwood Jacome Bag $325 SHOP NOW

Brandon Blackwood Medium Nia Bag $275 SHOP NOW

Brandon Blackwood Large Duffle $350 SHOP NOW

Brandon Blackwood Kendrick Trunk $300 SHOP NOW

Osoi

Country of origin: South Korea

This Seoul-based brand is a favorite of K-Pop idols and stylish TikTok teens who shop on Ssense. Most bags are polished, minimal, and perfect everyday additions to any closet.

Osoi Brown Brocle Bag $320 SHOP NOW

Osoi Brown Pillow Bau Bag $465 SHOP NOW

Osoi Off-White Sandy Bag $375 SHOP NOW

Osoi Black Circle Brot Bag $308 SHOP NOW

Poppy Lissiman

Country of origin: Australia

If you're a fan of color and eccentric details, look no further than Poppy Lissiman. The designer is a Who What Wear editor favorite thanks to her out-of-the-box designs and playful use of colors, textures, and patterns for every bag the brand offers.

Poppy Lissiman Nana Net Tote in Banana and Choc $125 SHOP NOW

Poppy Lissiman Spice Sac Swiss in Black $175 SHOP NOW

Poppy Lissiman Gio Bag in Floss $175 SHOP NOW

Poppy Lissiman Crikey BB in Yin Yang $170 SHOP NOW

Warp

Country of origin: Pakistan

Warp's structured, architectural bags are akin to geometric shapes. Hard lines and simple yet striking details make up the majority of the brand's fashion aesthetic.

Warp Hexella Accordion in Oxblood $550 SHOP NOW

Warp Hexella Cassette Bag in Terracotta $450 SHOP NOW

Warp Hexella Hobo in Black $425 SHOP NOW

Warp Hexella Baguette in Taupe Grey $315 SHOP NOW

Freja

Country of origin: United States

If you haven't heard of Freja yet, what are you doing? This viral handbag brand has been seen on Hailey Bieber, nearly every single fashion editor I know, and Pinterest It girl Matilda Djerf. The bags are made with thoughtful vegan leather and an aesthetic reminiscent of '90s supermodels, so it's no surprise the brand has taken off into the stratosphere.

Freja Mini Chrystie in Espresso $268 SHOP NOW

Freja Caroline Bag in Pecan $258 SHOP NOW

Freja Caroline Bag in Black $258 SHOP NOW