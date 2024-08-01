10 On-the-Rise Handbag Designers You'll Find on Every Fashion Person's Feed

By
published
in Features

Influencer standing in front of wall wearing gray sweater, black blazer, and white Marge Sherwood bag.

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

If Who What Wear editors stand by one thing, it's that we're experts at uncovering dozens of exciting, new, and fresh brands. There are certain editors who are masters of plucking out the best international emerging ready-to-wear designers and editors who can spot incredible shoe brands from a mile away. My speciality is knowing the best handbag brands and designers fashion people swear by.

Nearly 70% of my closet space is taken up by crossbody bags, oversize totes, and embellished clutches, and my handbag collection spans more than 10 years. While I have a collection of affordable finds and high-end designer vintage pieces, there's something special about the indie-label bags that sit in my closet.

Today, I wanted to do some digging into the coolest handbag brands fashion people swear by. Some of these brands might not be quite new to us, but they might be new to you given their status as insider favorites. From Scandinavian labels to home-grown New York brands, these 10 independent handbag designers are the labels you need to be shopping and supporting this year and beyond.

Little Liffner

Country of origin: Sweden

This Swedish brand needs to be on your radar, stat. While the majority of this brand's cool-girl slouchy styles come in leather and woven leather, our editors are partial to its great suede.

Pillow Pouch Suede Rhum
Little Liffner
Pillow Pouch Suede Rhum

Penne Bucket Black Suede
Little Liffner
Penne Bucket Black Suede

Sprout Tote Mini Black Crochet
Little Liffner
Sprout Tote Mini Black Crochet

Pillow Shoulder Bag Suede Chestnut
Little Liffner
Pillow Shoulder Bag Suede Chestnut

Themoirè

Country of origin: Italy

Themoirè's leather clutches are already an iconic street style staple, especially during fashion week, but our editors love the brand's stance on vegan leather and ethical production.

Hera Studs Milk
Themoirè
Hera Studs in Milk

Tia Weaved Black

Themoirè
Tia Weaved in Black

Dioni Canvas Texture Linen
Themoirè
Dioni Canvas Texture in Linen

Tia Twist Weaved Marsala
Themoirè
Tia Twist Weaved in Marsala

Puppets and Puppets

Country of origin: United States

If you're in the market for a fun, playful bag, look no further than Puppets and Puppets. This beloved New York label has been making bags for years, but it has recently zeroed in on bag production and design. Its whimsical bags are known to be massive best sellers, with the label's iconic cookie bag being the pièce de résistance.

Black Small Faux Croc Jewel Cookie Bag
Puppets and Puppets
Black Small Faux Croc Jewel Cookie Bag

Small Rose Bag in Oxblood
Puppets and Puppets
Small Rose Bag in Oxblood

Leather Banana Hobo
Puppets and Puppets
Leather Banana Hobo

Phone Hobo in Olive
Puppets and Puppets
Phone Hobo in Olive

MargeSherwood

Country of origin: South Korea

After being founded in 2020, MargeSherwood has made massive waves online thanks to its minimalistic yet fresh-feeling handbags. The brand's rounded shoulder bags have become massive hits among the cool-kid crowd in Dimes Square and Ssense fans.

Beige Leather Shoulder Bag
MargeSherwood
Beige Leather Shoulder Bag

Brown Soft Bowling Bag
MargeSherwood
Brown Soft Bowling Bag

Red Soft Baguette Bag
MargeSherwood
Red Soft Baguette Bag

Brown Large Bag
MargeSherwood
Brown Large Bag

NDG

Country of origin: France

NDG's printed bandana bags have begun to catch fire among American fashion editors following the brand's strong presence in Paris. While we're partial to the fun metallic embossing details and structured silhouettes, we have to admit the paisley-print detailing found on nearly every style might be our favorite part.

Mini Daily Olive Paisley
NDG
Mini Daily Olive Paisley

250mm Black Bandana
NDG
250mm Black Bandana

Le Vanity 100mm Silver Paisley
NDG
Le Vanity 100mm Silver Paisley

200mm White Bandana
NDG
200mm White Bandana

Brandon Blackwood

Country of origin: United States

Brandon Blackwood is the people's designer, and the New York–based handbag label has made a splash among fashion insiders and everyday stylish customers. While the brand's classic ESR tote went viral in 2020, the label's structured, hardware-laden handbags are not to be missed—particularly the brand's strong summer 2024 collection.

Brandon Blackwood New York, Jacome Bag
Brandon Blackwood
Jacome Bag

Brandon Blackwood, Medium Nia Bag
Brandon Blackwood
Medium Nia Bag

Brandon Blackwood , Large Duffle
Brandon Blackwood
Large Duffle

Brandon Blackwood New York, Kendrick Trunk
Brandon Blackwood
Kendrick Trunk

Osoi

Country of origin: South Korea

This Seoul-based brand is a favorite of K-Pop idols and stylish TikTok teens who shop on Ssense. Most bags are polished, minimal, and perfect everyday additions to any closet.

Brown Brocle Bag
Osoi
Brown Brocle Bag

Brown Pillow Bau Bag
Osoi
Brown Pillow Bau Bag

Off-White Sandy Bag
Osoi
Off-White Sandy Bag

Black Circle Brot Bag
Osoi
Black Circle Brot Bag

Poppy Lissiman

Country of origin: Australia

If you're a fan of color and eccentric details, look no further than Poppy Lissiman. The designer is a Who What Wear editor favorite thanks to her out-of-the-box designs and playful use of colors, textures, and patterns for every bag the brand offers.

Nana Net Tote - Banana/choc
Poppy Lissiman
Nana Net Tote in Banana and Choc

Spice Sac Swiss - Black
Poppy Lissiman
Spice Sac Swiss in Black

Gio Bag - Floss
Poppy Lissiman
Gio Bag in Floss

Crikey Bb - Yin Yang
Poppy Lissiman
Crikey BB in Yin Yang

Warp

Country of origin: Pakistan

Warp's structured, architectural bags are akin to geometric shapes. Hard lines and simple yet striking details make up the majority of the brand's fashion aesthetic.

Hexella Accordion Oxblood
Warp
Hexella Accordion in Oxblood

Hexella Cassette Bag Terracotta
Warp
Hexella Cassette Bag in Terracotta

Hexella Hobo Black
Warp
Hexella Hobo in Black

Hexella Baguette Taupe Grey
Warp
Hexella Baguette in Taupe Grey

Freja

Country of origin: United States

If you haven't heard of Freja yet, what are you doing? This viral handbag brand has been seen on Hailey Bieber, nearly every single fashion editor I know, and Pinterest It girl Matilda Djerf. The bags are made with thoughtful vegan leather and an aesthetic reminiscent of '90s supermodels, so it's no surprise the brand has taken off into the stratosphere.

Mini Chrystie Espresso
Freja
Mini Chrystie in Espresso

Caroline Bag Pecan
Freja
Caroline Bag in Pecan

Caroline Bag Black
Freja
Caroline Bag in Black

Chrystie Bag Oat
Freja
Chrystie Bag in Oat

Explore More:
Bags Crossbody Bags Tote Bags
Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸