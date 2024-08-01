10 On-the-Rise Handbag Designers You'll Find on Every Fashion Person's Feed
If Who What Wear editors stand by one thing, it's that we're experts at uncovering dozens of exciting, new, and fresh brands. There are certain editors who are masters of plucking out the best international emerging ready-to-wear designers and editors who can spot incredible shoe brands from a mile away. My speciality is knowing the best handbag brands and designers fashion people swear by.
Nearly 70% of my closet space is taken up by crossbody bags, oversize totes, and embellished clutches, and my handbag collection spans more than 10 years. While I have a collection of affordable finds and high-end designer vintage pieces, there's something special about the indie-label bags that sit in my closet.
Today, I wanted to do some digging into the coolest handbag brands fashion people swear by. Some of these brands might not be quite new to us, but they might be new to you given their status as insider favorites. From Scandinavian labels to home-grown New York brands, these 10 independent handbag designers are the labels you need to be shopping and supporting this year and beyond.
Little Liffner
Country of origin: Sweden
This Swedish brand needs to be on your radar, stat. While the majority of this brand's cool-girl slouchy styles come in leather and woven leather, our editors are partial to its great suede.
Themoirè
Country of origin: Italy
Themoirè's leather clutches are already an iconic street style staple, especially during fashion week, but our editors love the brand's stance on vegan leather and ethical production.
Puppets and Puppets
Country of origin: United States
If you're in the market for a fun, playful bag, look no further than Puppets and Puppets. This beloved New York label has been making bags for years, but it has recently zeroed in on bag production and design. Its whimsical bags are known to be massive best sellers, with the label's iconic cookie bag being the pièce de résistance.
MargeSherwood
Country of origin: South Korea
After being founded in 2020, MargeSherwood has made massive waves online thanks to its minimalistic yet fresh-feeling handbags. The brand's rounded shoulder bags have become massive hits among the cool-kid crowd in Dimes Square and Ssense fans.
NDG
Country of origin: France
NDG's printed bandana bags have begun to catch fire among American fashion editors following the brand's strong presence in Paris. While we're partial to the fun metallic embossing details and structured silhouettes, we have to admit the paisley-print detailing found on nearly every style might be our favorite part.
Brandon Blackwood
Country of origin: United States
Brandon Blackwood is the people's designer, and the New York–based handbag label has made a splash among fashion insiders and everyday stylish customers. While the brand's classic ESR tote went viral in 2020, the label's structured, hardware-laden handbags are not to be missed—particularly the brand's strong summer 2024 collection.
Osoi
Country of origin: South Korea
This Seoul-based brand is a favorite of K-Pop idols and stylish TikTok teens who shop on Ssense. Most bags are polished, minimal, and perfect everyday additions to any closet.
Poppy Lissiman
Country of origin: Australia
If you're a fan of color and eccentric details, look no further than Poppy Lissiman. The designer is a Who What Wear editor favorite thanks to her out-of-the-box designs and playful use of colors, textures, and patterns for every bag the brand offers.
Warp
Country of origin: Pakistan
Warp's structured, architectural bags are akin to geometric shapes. Hard lines and simple yet striking details make up the majority of the brand's fashion aesthetic.
Freja
Country of origin: United States
If you haven't heard of Freja yet, what are you doing? This viral handbag brand has been seen on Hailey Bieber, nearly every single fashion editor I know, and Pinterest It girl Matilda Djerf. The bags are made with thoughtful vegan leather and an aesthetic reminiscent of '90s supermodels, so it's no surprise the brand has taken off into the stratosphere.
