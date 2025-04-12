The Specific Tote Bag Celebrities and Fashion Editors Pack for Every Trip to Heathrow
Longchamp's My Pliage Signature Bag is a travel staple for a reason. Discover why celebrities and Fashion Editors alike are obsessed with the classic tote.
As a fashion editor, I have a real soft spot for airport styling, particularly when it comes to celebrities. There's something fascinating about their camera-ready take on comfort; this distinctive style set has truly mastered the art of easy elegance. Over the years, after closely observing their travel looks, I’ve come to realise that their success often hinges on a handful of carefully chosen accessories.
Of course, the right shoes are essential—ideally something that slips off easily for security, but still looks polished enough to walk straight into an event. But perhaps the most important travel companion of all? The perfect tote bag.
Roomy enough to hold every in-flight essential yet refined enough to complement an off-duty look, there are a few go-to totes that celebrities—and fashion editors alike—consistently rely on when heading to Heathrow. Chief among them is Longchamp’s My Pliage Signature Travel Bag.
Spacious with a zip fastening and buckle closure, this chic tote is as practical as it is stylish. It’s customisable, as seen on Rachel Brosnahan’s monogrammed version, and features a durable canvas finish with a handy interior pocket. Able to tuck neatly under a plane seat while holding an impressive number of belongings, it’s easy to see why this tote has achieved cult status.
Beloved far beyond the A-list, it’s also a firm favourite among fashion editors. Just take a look at the parade of Longchamp totes passing through Heathrow during Fashion Month—Who What Wear’s Editor-in-Chief Hannah Almassi included, who picked hers up in a rich blue shade.
Read on to discover the Longchamp My Pliage Signature Bag below.
Shop the Longchamp My Pliage Signature Bag:
Shop Other Travel Bags:
This roomy bag fits a 16" laptop, making it great for daily styling.
This features an internal pocket and snap closure for a secure finish.
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Keep this aside for weekends away, or use this roomy tote to carry around your daily essentials.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
10 Spring Outfit Ideas That Will Make Anyone Look Like a Fashion Person
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Live in NYC—This Is the "It" Bag Every Fashion Person Is Wearing
A new favorite.
By Audry Hiaoui
-
Style Rut? I Have Something for That—33 Stellar Spring Picks From Nordstrom, Zara, and Madewell
I see chic outfits in your future.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Got Taste? Then This Rising It Bag Should Be Your Next Purchase
Don't wait until everyone is carrying one this summer.
By Eliza Huber
-
This Is the It Bag Everyone With Expensive Taste Has Their Eye on Right Now
Elegant is an understatement.
By Allyson Payer
-
Spotted at JFK Airport: The Only Boot Trend TSA Won't Give You Side-Eye for Wearing
Comfortable, stylish, and most importantly, functional.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Give It a Week Until Every Fashion Person in NYC Is Wearing This Under-$500 Designer Bag
It could be even less than that, though.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Spotted at the Airport in Italy: The Easy Outfit That Makes a Hoodie Look Elegant
Courtesy of Bella Hadid.
By Allyson Payer