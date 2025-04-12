As a fashion editor, I have a real soft spot for airport styling, particularly when it comes to celebrities. There's something fascinating about their camera-ready take on comfort; this distinctive style set has truly mastered the art of easy elegance. Over the years, after closely observing their travel looks, I’ve come to realise that their success often hinges on a handful of carefully chosen accessories.

Of course, the right shoes are essential—ideally something that slips off easily for security, but still looks polished enough to walk straight into an event. But perhaps the most important travel companion of all? The perfect tote bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Roomy enough to hold every in-flight essential yet refined enough to complement an off-duty look, there are a few go-to totes that celebrities—and fashion editors alike—consistently rely on when heading to Heathrow. Chief among them is Longchamp’s My Pliage Signature Travel Bag.

Spacious with a zip fastening and buckle closure, this chic tote is as practical as it is stylish. It’s customisable, as seen on Rachel Brosnahan’s monogrammed version, and features a durable canvas finish with a handy interior pocket. Able to tuck neatly under a plane seat while holding an impressive number of belongings, it’s easy to see why this tote has achieved cult status.

Beloved far beyond the A-list, it’s also a firm favourite among fashion editors. Just take a look at the parade of Longchamp totes passing through Heathrow during Fashion Month—Who What Wear’s Editor-in-Chief Hannah Almassi included, who picked hers up in a rich blue shade.

Read on to discover the Longchamp My Pliage Signature Bag below.

Shop the Longchamp My Pliage Signature Bag:

Longchamp My Pliage Signature £280 SHOP NOW

Shop Other Travel Bags:

Massimo Dutti Grainy Leather Travel Bag £349 SHOP NOW Wear this in your clutches or sling it over your shoulder.

Metier Incognito Large Suede Marrakech £2050 SHOP NOW This roomy bag fits a 16" laptop, making it great for daily styling.

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag £598 SHOP NOW This also comes in five other shades.

AllSaints Phoenix Spacious Leather Tote Bag £199 SHOP NOW This features an internal pocket and snap closure for a secure finish.

Zara Leather Travel Bag £190 SHOP NOW The pale brown shade makes this easy to slip into a capsule collection.

Massimo Dutti Split Suede Leather Travel Bag £349 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Mango Large Leather Shopper Bag £230 SHOP NOW Keep this aside for weekends away, or use this roomy tote to carry around your daily essentials.