The Specific Tote Bag Celebrities and Fashion Editors Pack for Every Trip to Heathrow

Longchamp's My Pliage Signature Bag is a travel staple for a reason. Discover why celebrities and Fashion Editors alike are obsessed with the classic tote.

Longchamp bag
(Image credit: @hannahalmassi, Getty)
As a fashion editor, I have a real soft spot for airport styling, particularly when it comes to celebrities. There's something fascinating about their camera-ready take on comfort; this distinctive style set has truly mastered the art of easy elegance. Over the years, after closely observing their travel looks, I’ve come to realise that their success often hinges on a handful of carefully chosen accessories.

Of course, the right shoes are essential—ideally something that slips off easily for security, but still looks polished enough to walk straight into an event. But perhaps the most important travel companion of all? The perfect tote bag.

Rachel Brosnahan carrys a Longchamp bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Roomy enough to hold every in-flight essential yet refined enough to complement an off-duty look, there are a few go-to totes that celebrities—and fashion editors alike—consistently rely on when heading to Heathrow. Chief among them is Longchamp’s My Pliage Signature Travel Bag.

Spacious with a zip fastening and buckle closure, this chic tote is as practical as it is stylish. It’s customisable, as seen on Rachel Brosnahan’s monogrammed version, and features a durable canvas finish with a handy interior pocket. Able to tuck neatly under a plane seat while holding an impressive number of belongings, it’s easy to see why this tote has achieved cult status.

Longchamp bag

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi)

Beloved far beyond the A-list, it’s also a firm favourite among fashion editors. Just take a look at the parade of Longchamp totes passing through Heathrow during Fashion MonthWho What Wear’s Editor-in-Chief Hannah Almassi included, who picked hers up in a rich blue shade.

Read on to discover the Longchamp My Pliage Signature Bag below.

Shop the Longchamp My Pliage Signature Bag:

Longchamp, My Pliage Signature
Longchamp
My Pliage Signature

Shop Other Travel Bags:

Massimo Dutti, Grainy Leather Travel Bag
Massimo Dutti
Grainy Leather Travel Bag

Wear this in your clutches or sling it over your shoulder.

Incognito Large Suede Marrakech
Metier
Incognito Large Suede Marrakech

This roomy bag fits a 16" laptop, making it great for daily styling.

Oversized Patrizia Bag
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bag

This also comes in five other shades.

Phoenix Spacious Leather Tote Bag
AllSaints
Phoenix Spacious Leather Tote Bag

This features an internal pocket and snap closure for a secure finish.

Leather Travel Bag
Zara
Leather Travel Bag

The pale brown shade makes this easy to slip into a capsule collection.

Massimo Dutti, Split Suede Leather Travel Bag
Massimo Dutti
Split Suede Leather Travel Bag

The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

MANGO, Large Leather Shopper Bag - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Large Leather Shopper Bag

Keep this aside for weekends away, or use this roomy tote to carry around your daily essentials.

Leather Weekend Bag
H&M
Leather Weekend Bag

I'm banking this ahead of my summer holiday plans.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

