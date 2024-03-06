6 Spring Handbags That Are Classy, Chic and Completely Anti-Trend

What is it about spring that makes you want to refresh your entire wardrobe? Of course, the seasonal change comes into play but it's more psychological than merely feeling too hot in your winter clothes as temperatures rise. For those of us who follow and live for fashion—that'll be anyone reading this, then—the notion of resetting your style is an intoxicating one, and the time that it feels like you can most justify doing so is when spring rolls around.

Still, I implore you to resist the temptation. If you identify a gap in your wardrobe that you see genuine benefit in filling, then it's your choice to do so. However, if you're shopping for the thrill of having something "new", then it's probably not what you should do.

That said, I'm no robot and I can completely empathise with the want and need to make your outfits feel fresh again for spring. So, if you can't settle the urge to treat yourself to a new wardrobe addition, take my advice: Invest in bag. Not only can you style a new bag with so many outfits—you're limited only by imagination!—but it's one of the easiest and most effective ways to make your old clothes feel current. There's just something about stepping out with new bag in hand that makes you walk with your head held high.

I gave this a great deal of thought, weighing up which bag styles really have staying power and will still give you that fresh style jolt you so crave. Below are six spring handbag trends that meet these requirements and that you'll look forward to digging out, year after year.

From baskets to brights, scroll on to see and shop my spring bag edit.

1. BASKET BAGS

Style Notes: Like birdsong and bright mornings, basket bags are synonymous with springtime. With the ability to give any outfit whimsical, dare I say it, French, flair, as soon as I start carrying a basket bag, there's no going back to my wooly winter coats. Style effortlessly now with blue denim and tan suede, then switch in white cotton dresses when temperatures truly begin to heat up.

2. SUEDE BAGS

Style Notes: I know what you're thinking: Suede bags work year round. And you're right, they do! But I generally see more suede bags on the go during spring when the chances of full-on downpours are slightly slimmer. Let's face it, this is Britain, and every fashion person worth their salt should, as such, have waterproof suede protector to hand to shield their accessories with, but there will always be something about a chic suede bag that screams "spring" to me.

3. CLUTCH BAGS

Style Notes: Spring marks the start of occasion season—think weddings, garden parties, days at the racers and a whole lot more of chic outdoor pursuits to consider. Along with a spike in searches for Needle & Thread and Rixo dresses, this is also the time of year that marks the clutch bag's mighty return. Fashion people are currently carrying them in bright colours, metallic finishes and animal prints but, for something even more long-lasting, look for a neutral leather option.

4. SLOUCHY SHOULDER BAGS

Style Notes: With party season a distant memory, I love the casual style shift we often see triggered by the spring months. And right now, we're seeing the effects of said shift by way of the slouchy shoulder bags that are taking over the market. Bottega Veneta's new Solstice handbag has been on the wish lists of fashion editors ever since the brand debuted them for S/S 24. Now, they're here, and are inspiring a host of relaxed shoulder bags that are roomy enough to stash more than your essentials into.

5. WHITE BAGS

Style Notes: When you think of spring, there are likely a few colours that come to mind. Yellow is probably one of them, evoked by visions of fields of daffodils. Blue is another—the colour we all hope to see when we draw our curtains in the morning. Still, the freshest of them all has to be white. Full disclosure, I used to think white bags looked cheap. But now, with slightly off-white hues and interesting shapes to choose from, the style feels a whole lot more premium and, in turn, irresistible for those looking to refresh their looks.

6. TOP-HANDLE BAGS

Style Notes: Along with the more pleasant temperatures that springtime brings comes a lessened need to keep your hands in your pockets at all times. Now, with the opportunity to roam free, you now have the option of carrying your bags in-hand as opposed to feeling restricted to wearing your crossbodies. It comes in handy, then, that top-handle bags are a huge accessory trend for spring 2024.

