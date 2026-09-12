Miranda Priestly may have had a bee in her bonnet when it came to florals for spring, but we'd argue that white jeans can feel similarly predictable. Of course, that doesn't stop us reaching for them weekly the moment warmer weather starts to creep in, but it does tempt us to think slightly more outside the box when it comes to our lighter denim. And, in the same way it works so perfectly for that transitional period between spring and summer, we stand firm in the belief that white jeans can be just as reliable as we transition out of summer and towards autumn.
Essentially, if you also feel like suddenly switching your swimwear for scarves feels a bit like jumping off a cliff, white jeans are your parachute. But as they guide us through this cooler weather towards the puffer-coat-peak of winter, how are we styling our white denim in a way that feels seasonally appropriate?
Keep scrolling to soak up the 8 ways that some of our favourite fashion people make their white jeans work for autumn and shop our edit of the coolest combinations.
8 Editor-Approved White Jeans Style Formulas for Autumn
1. Plaid Shirts and Headscarves
Style notes: Plaid shirts have long been an autumn staple, but to make them feel fresh this season we're forecasting a lot of clever layering. Whether worn open atop a long-sleeve tee, visible from beneath the collar of your favourite crew-neck knit or tied around your waist and peeking out from below your favourite transitional jacket, there are so many ways to wear your checks this season that isn't just buttoning up. Paired with summer's favourite headscarf, the bandana (which has also had a seasonal update via cosy cashmeres), this might just be our favourite transitional outfit formula.
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Pull & Bear
Straight Wide-Leg Jeans
The perfect relaxed jean.
Matteau
Checked Cotton-Flannel Shirt
A daily go-to.
Free People
We the Free Summer Daydream Plaid Tunic
We love this frayed edge.
John Lewis
Cashmere Triangle Scarf
So many ways to wear this one.
CLÒIMH
Pointelle Soft Wool Bandana
The slightly open pointelle knit immediately softens things.
2. Brown Leather and Fringing
Style notes: Rich brown hues are to autumn what pastels are to spring, but so often we pair them with similarly dark shades; whether that be blacks, deep indigo denim or complimenting browns. In favour of shunning the obvious right now, however, we're very into the concept of pairing our browns (particularly our bulky brown leathers and seasonal fringing) with contrasting light, bright pieces. White denim and white t-shirts are our first port of call, and with so many great fringed jackets around right now we reckon we could make this look work for just about any occasion.
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STILL HERE
Everyday Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
The ultimate mid-rise.
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Fringed Leather Jacket
Find me a better fringed leather jacket this season.
Free People
We the Free Fringe Out Suede Jacket
Suede brings a softness.
Nili Lotan
Lazare Fringe Leather Jacket
A seasonless classic.
Friends Like These
Tan Brown Fringe Faux Suede Jacket
A great crop.
3. Waist Scarves and Loafers
Style notes: ICYMIl this summer, one of the biggest accessory trends was the versatile silk scarf, often wrapped around some very well-dressed waists. From swimwear cover-up to zhuzhing a simple midi dress, there's no doubt that it has been the go-to styling hack for most of our favourite fashion people, but what do we do when the weather forces us to swap our bikinis for blazers and our jorts for jeans? Well. apparently we do the exact same thing, and tie a scarf around things. Paired with your favourite loafers, it's autumnal dressing with the joy of summer.
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Topshop
Ember Low Rise Relaxed Straight Jean
One for the low-rise girlies.
DISSH
Andrea Black Cupro Lace Scarf
This colour contrast with a white jean is neutral but super impactful.
Free People
Ibiza Crochet Shawl
Summer but make it autumn.
Phoebe Philo
Leather Loafers in Brown
All hail Phoebe.
ZARA
Soft Gathered Loafers
These look a lot more premium than their price tag.
4. Matching Jackets and Textural Bags
Style notes: Who doesn't love a Canadian tuxedo? While Justin and Britney may have championed the blue denim iteration, right now some of our favourite fashion people are leaning into white denim for a more impactful take. A great way to stretch your white jeans from summer into autumn, we recommend pairing the look with a heavier-duty, textural bag as opposed to anything delicate or pastel that could see things lean into fair-weather territory. It'll help to ground the look for the new season.
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Max Mara
Nettare Denim Jacket in White
It doesn't get much cooler.
Jacquemus
La Veste De-Nîmes Denim Jacket in Neutrals
The ultimate relaxed Canadian tuxedo.
Anthropologie
Calla Woven Shoulder Bag
Perfect with any outfit.
Simmi London
Simmi London Nymeria Handbag in Black Weave
You'll have no problem fitting everything in this.
5. Neutral Layers and Contrasting Textures
Style notes: When we think of wardrobe neutrals, it can be all too easy to fall into the trap of thinking tonally. But why should a biscuit base mean beige everything else? Dressing neutrally is all about avoiding anything too garish or stand-out, but it certainly needn't be boring. Mixing your biscuits with soft greys, charcoals, whites, blacks and navies—even adding texture via a muted plaid or cosy cashmere—is a great way to add interest and depth to a neutral look without sacrificing that chic simplicity.
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Massimo Dutti
High-Waist Barrel Fit Jeans
The most classic shape.
AGOLDE
Aston Recycled Leather-Blend Bomber Jacket
The ultimte transitional jacket.
ZARA
Soft Bomber Jacket
So good with the colour pop beneath.
MANGO
Knitted Button Cardigan
Totally timeless.
Albaray
Plaid Check Shirt
A great staple layering piece.
6. Leather Jackets and Deck Shoes
Style notes: Heavy duty leather jackets are such an easy way to transition a look for autumn, but have you ever considered pairing yours with white denim and deck shoes? It might seem like something of a contradiction, but there's something about top-and-tailing your look with traditionally juxtaposing themes that gives it a bit of an edge. A perfect formula to trial as we move into the new season, we recommend slouchier fits over more fitted pieces to make the sartorial conflict feel more authentic and less jarring.
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Free People
We the Free Fable Low-Rise Twisted Bowed Jeans
Great for summer, unexpectedly great for autumn.
SAINT LAURENT
Oversized Double-Breasted Paneled Leather Jacket
This warm brown is too good.
ACNE STUDIOS
Double-Breasted Textured-Leather Jacket
Acne Studios knows a great leather jacket.
Miu Miu
Bleached Leather Deck Shoes
Utterly timeless.
Next
Loeffler Randall Brown Franco Leather Boat Shoes
The autumn transition in a shoe.
7. Bold Knits and High Necks
Style notes: Did someone say sweater weather? We love nothing more than its arrival, but all too often we fall into the trap of getting too invested too soon and end up sweating it out in our chunky navy knits before it's even hit midday. Instead it's wise to keep things light while the weather continues to change its mind, and opt for knits that are bold in colour rather than texture. Think thinner weaves, statement shades and flattering crew necks to complement the classic, preppy feel of a white jean.
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The Row
Burty Straight Jeans
Luxury is The Row denim.
Frame
Sotheby's Cashmere Sweater
Elevated and understated.
STAUD
Serrano Cashmere Sweater
One of the season's hottest colours.
ZARA
High Neck Knit Jumper
Made for a white jean moment.
Mango
Fine-Knit Crew-Neck Sweater
Great layered atop a statement long-sleeve.
8. Olive Trenches and Sneakers
Style notes: Trench coats might just be one of the most exciting wardrobe switches once autumn arrives, and there are very few outfits that wouldn't be elevated by one. With white denim, though, the more traditional camel colour can feel a bit too predictable and neat. Instead, opt for soft olives and warm khakis to offset the jeans, and ditch the boots in favour of a sporty slimline trainer to relax the look.
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AGOLDE
+ Maria Mcmanus Trouser Wide Leg Mid-Rise Jeans
A great evening jean.
COS
Funnel-Neck Cotton Trench Coat
Such a premium look.
Arket
Relaxed Trench Coat
This rich olive hue works so well with any colour denim.