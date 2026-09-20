With autumn just weeks away, there’s only one thing on my mind: how can I look effortlessly polished and expensive without breaking the bank? As someone with a luxury taste on a very affordable budget, I’m very particular about the staples I choose to invest in. So, with a new season on the horizon, I decided to hunt for an expensive-looking capsule wardrobe that can be mixed and matched to create a myriad of outfits and remain classic and elegant for years to come.
And after much research, I’ve managed to narrow my attention down to seven easy but refined pieces that I’ll be able to pull out for each and every occasion and, more importantly, that will look expensive at every price point. And if you too are on the hunt for an autumn 2026 capsule that looks far more expensive than its high street price tag, I’ve rounded up the staples that I’ll be relying on below.
From sophisticated outerwear that will act as the focal points of all of your outfits to smart footwear styles that perfectly balance form and function, keep scrolling to discover the seven designer-passing basics I’ll be adding to my autumn 2026 capsule wardrobe ahead of the new season.
7 Expensive-Looking Buys to Add to Your Autumn 2026 Capsule Wardrobe
1. Trench Coat
Style notes: It doesn’t get more classic than a trench coat in autumn. Whether I’m throwing it over a button-down shirt and trousers for the office or a slip dress for dinners out with friends, I know that this staple is going to serve me well from now all the way through to next summer.
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Shop the Staple
H&M
Funnel-Collar Trench Coat
Funnel-neck silhouettes always look so expensive.
MANGO
Long Double-Breasted Trench Coat
This will go with everything.
Next
Khaki Green Shower Resistant Trench Coat -
This khaki hue makes for a nice point of difference from beige or black.
2. Lightweight Knit
Style notes: Knitwear season is here! But before the temperatures really drop and I have to pull out my chunky cashmere knit, I’ll be opting for lightweight iterations that can be layered and adapted to the unpredictable weather we know all too well here in the UK.
Shop the Staple
Uniqlo
100% Merino Crew Neck Cardigan
Such a great price for 100% Merino wool.
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
M&S has some of the best cashmere on the high street.
ME+EM
Barely There Jumper
I'm very into this two-tone knit.
3. Tailored Trousers
Style notes: Every polished dresser I know owns a pair of tailored trousers of some sort, and for autumn 2025 I’m on the hunt for versatile neutral hues that can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Luckily, the high street is filled with a myriad of expensive-looking options, but the viral COS pair below are by far my favourite.
Shop the Staple
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
A Who What Wear editor- favourite.
h&m
Wide pleated trousers
Imagine this with an all-brown outfit.
Boden
Belgravia Ponte Trousers
Don't sleep on Boden's excellent trouser collection.
4. Knee-High Boots
Style notes: When it comes to designer-passing handbags, opting for natural materials is always your best bet. But never fear, because you don’t have to splash out loads on a high-quality bag. In fact, the high street is currently filled with a number of 100% leather totes in the chicest bowling silhouettes.
Shop the Staple
ZARA
Kitten Heel Buckle Knee-High Boots
Simple, chic and easy to style.
River Island
Brown Faux Suede High Leg Slouch Boots
The curved heel makes these look so expensive.
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Cedrick Chisel Toe Heeled Knee Boots in Leopard Print
No notes from me.
5. Relaxed Shirt
Style notes: On those days you’re stuck on what to wear, a button-down shirt is a foolproof way to look put together. They’ll not only add an instant sense of polish to jeans, skirts and leggings, but look expensive at any and every price point. So of course, instead of splashing out on a luxury iteration, I’ll be shopping for a button-down in every colour on the high street to last me from now until next spring.
Shop the Staple
Free People
We the Free Lexi Poplin Button Down Shirt
Clean, crisp perfection.
Nobody's Child
Grey Check Frill Neck Blouse
The very definition of an elevated basic.
MANGO
Striped Cotton and Lyocell Shirt
Every wardrobe needs a versatile striped shirt.
6. Straight-Leg Jeans
Style notes: After months spent in crinkly linen, I, for one, cannot wait to get my denim out again. And although I’m always partial to a baggy silhouette, for autumn 2026 specifically, I’m opting for a straighter cut that can work both in and out of the office.
Shop the Staple
h&m
Straight High Waist Ankle Jeans
Nothing beats classic blue denim.
karen millen
Rigid Denim High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Jeans that feel smart enough for the office.
ZARA
Zw Collection Straight Mid-Waist Jeans
So easy to dress up or down.
7. Leather Bowling Bag
Style notes: I’ve sworn by my H&M knee-high boots for years now, and everyone always thinks they’re designer. And the good news is that they’re back in stock for autumn 2026! I’ve linked them down below, but if you already own them and love them as I do, there are also plenty of other expensive-looking options on the market at the moment.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.