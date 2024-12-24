I Own a Lot of Expensive Dresses But This £79 One Is What I Want to Buy Now
Anyone who has stumbled across my monthly new-in dresses column will know a few things about me already. Firstly, I'm a sucker for a midi—these legs have not seen the light of day since a post-GCSEs holiday to Malia. Secondly, I can get a little bit carried away with costly, insanely beautiful dresses that I cannot afford to keep adding to my wardrobe.
As someone who has developed a taste for all things luxury (well, I have worked in fashion for a long time now!) it takes a lot for a more affordable buy to get into my basket. That's not to say I'm only buying expensive items, it's more that I'm just not buying anything because I'm fussy and own too much already. So, when I looked into some recent data and saw that Who What Wear UK readers were all clicking on one particular, very chic, dress and it only cost £79, my interest was piqued.
Perhaps I shouldn't be surprised: Nobody's Child is a more affordable brand that I was early to support and highlight to you dear readers when it launched many years ago. They started as a great destination for dresses and while the offering now is vast (tailoring, knits and even a perfume!) their dresses remain a strong part of the collection each season. Where their original designs leaned into the feminine floral tea dresses of that moment, now you'll find more pared-back styles like Penni, the dress you've all been clicking on (and mostly likely buying).
Penni taps into the dress trend for 'combined' silhouettes, where the top and skirt almost look like two separate entities but are combined for that styled-together aesthetic minus the effort. It has the comfort of a full jersey dress but with the volume and drama of a full skirt. It has a scooped back for a little sassiness (making it even more suitable for party season). As well as classic black the Penni leverages the season's main colours: olive green, burgundy and brown. Made from 97% organic cotton and coming in both regular and petite cuts, there's a lot to love about this seemingly simple little dress. What's more, is that my experience with Nobody's Child sizing is that it is either spot-on or a little generous (always welcome).
Shop the Penni dress and other 'combined' dress styles below.
Shop the Penni Dress:
You cannot go wrong with a fit-and-flare black dress. Fact.
I'd pair this with some gold heels for a party night.
Perfect with knee-high suede boots on a cold day.
This version is a little different thanks to the striped top half.
Shop More 'Combined' Dresses:
Bubble hems are still going strong and will head into 2025.
If you like brown but prefer a lower neckline, this is a good alternative.
This also comes in a version with a patterned skirt.
Hannah Almassi is the Editor in Chief of Who What Wear UK. Hannah has been part of the the Who What Wear brand since 2015, when she was headhunted to launch the UK sister site and social channels, implement a localised content strategy and build out the editorial team. She joined following a seven-year tenure at Grazia magazine, where she led front-of-book news, fashion features and shopping specials as fashion news and features editor. With experience in both print and digital across fashion and beauty, Hannah has over 16 years in the field as a journalist, editor, content strategist and brand consultant. Hannah has interviewed industry heavyweights such as designers including Marc Jacobs and Jonathan Anderson through to arbiters of taste including Katie Grand and Anna Dello Russo. A skilled moderator and lecturer specialising in the shift to digital media and e-commerce, Hannah’s opinion and work has been sought by the likes of CNBC, BBC, The Sunday Times Style, The Times, The Telegraph and MatchesFashion.com, among many others. Hannah is often called upon for her take on trends, becoming known as a person with their finger of the pulse of what’s happening in the fashion space for stylish Brits. Hannah currently resides in Eastbourne with her photographer husband, incredibly busy son and highly Instagrammable cat.
-
