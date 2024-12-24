I Own a Lot of Expensive Dresses But This £79 One Is What I Want to Buy Now

Anyone who has stumbled across my monthly new-in dresses column will know a few things about me already. Firstly, I'm a sucker for a midi—these legs have not seen the light of day since a post-GCSEs holiday to Malia. Secondly, I can get a little bit carried away with costly, insanely beautiful dresses that I cannot afford to keep adding to my wardrobe.

As someone who has developed a taste for all things luxury (well, I have worked in fashion for a long time now!) it takes a lot for a more affordable buy to get into my basket. That's not to say I'm only buying expensive items, it's more that I'm just not buying anything because I'm fussy and own too much already. So, when I looked into some recent data and saw that Who What Wear UK readers were all clicking on one particular, very chic, dress and it only cost £79, my interest was piqued.

(Image credit: Nobody's Child)

Perhaps I shouldn't be surprised: Nobody's Child is a more affordable brand that I was early to support and highlight to you dear readers when it launched many years ago. They started as a great destination for dresses and while the offering now is vast (tailoring, knits and even a perfume!) their dresses remain a strong part of the collection each season. Where their original designs leaned into the feminine floral tea dresses of that moment, now you'll find more pared-back styles like Penni, the dress you've all been clicking on (and mostly likely buying).

Penni taps into the dress trend for 'combined' silhouettes, where the top and skirt almost look like two separate entities but are combined for that styled-together aesthetic minus the effort. It has the comfort of a full jersey dress but with the volume and drama of a full skirt. It has a scooped back for a little sassiness (making it even more suitable for party season). As well as classic black the Penni leverages the season's main colours: olive green, burgundy and brown. Made from 97% organic cotton and coming in both regular and petite cuts, there's a lot to love about this seemingly simple little dress. What's more, is that my experience with Nobody's Child sizing is that it is either spot-on or a little generous (always welcome).

Shop the Penni dress and other 'combined' dress styles below.

Shop the Penni Dress:

Nobodys Child Black Long Sleeve A-Line Penni Midi Dress £79 SHOP NOW You cannot go wrong with a fit-and-flare black dress. Fact.

Nobodys Child Burgundy Long Sleeve A-Line Penni Midi Dress £79 SHOP NOW I'd pair this with some gold heels for a party night.

Nobodys Child Brown Long Sleeve A-Line Penni Midi Dress £79 SHOP NOW Perfect with knee-high suede boots on a cold day.

Nobodys Child Green Striped Long Sleeve A-Line Penni Midi Dress £79 SHOP NOW This version is a little different thanks to the striped top half.

Shop More 'Combined' Dresses:

Mint Velvet Black Bubble Hem Jersey Midi Dress £110 SHOP NOW Bubble hems are still going strong and will head into 2025.

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Maxi Long Sleeve Poplin Mix Dress in Brown £34 SHOP NOW If you like brown but prefer a lower neckline, this is a good alternative.

Anthropologie The Thea High-Neck Mockable Maxi Jumper Dress £148 SHOP NOW This also comes in a version with a patterned skirt.

& Other Stories A-Line Midi Dress £97 SHOP NOW The satin skirt adds some party potential.

COS Contrast-Panel Long-Sleeved Midi Dress £95 SHOP NOW COS has a slightly looser fit than the others.

Albaray Velvet & Taffeta Midi Dress £110 SHOP NOW For a princess moment!