5 Non-Tacky Ways Fashion People Are Wearing the Leopard-Print Trend

Allyson Payer
Features

In the past, you could say that leopard print hasn't always been considered "elegant." Sure, not everything has to be elegant, but that is still the aesthetic everyone wants these days. When it comes to leopard, if you're not careful and wear too much of it or wear it with certain things, it can go the opposite direction of elegance and look a bit tacky.

As is the case every few years, leopard print is a trend again, and this time around, fashion people are finding ways to make the print look surprisingly elevated. Truth be told, it's not that difficult, and mostly can be attributed to the types of leopard-print pieces that are being worn, and that you wear the trend sparingly.

I thought some visuals would be helpful in this instance, so I selected five elegant leopard-print outfits to provide some inspiration. Keep scrolling to find out which styling tricks were utilized and shop elegant leopard-print pieces while you're at it.

Styling tip: Pair a leopard-print dress with flats and a shoulder-draped sweater

The classiest way to style a leopard-print dress is with flat shoes. Drape a sweater over your shoulders for a preppy touch that ups the elegance factor.

Influenecer wearing a leopard-print dress

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Shop Leopard-Print Dresses

Mango, Short Leopard-Print Dres
Mango
Short Leopard-Print Dres

Kinny Mesh Dress
SIMON MILLER
Kinny Mesh Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch, YPB sculptLUX Slash Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
YPB SculptLux Slash Mini Dress

Satin Effect Midi Slip Dress
Zara
Satin Effect Midi Slip Dress

Noha Dress
Reformation
Noha Dress

Style tip: Wear a leopard-print bag with a neutral-colored outfit

One of the easiest ways to incorporate leopard into your wardrobe this season is with a handbag. Leopard bags weirdly go with everything, but opt for neutral colors for the most elegant look.

Influencer wearing a leopard-print bag and a blazer

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop Leopard-Print Bags

Bowler Bag in Leopard Calf Hair
J.Crew
Bowler Bag in Leopard Calf Hair

Ollie Bag
Staud
Ollie Bag

Pia Bag
8 Other Reasons
Pia Bag

Prada, Arqué Printed Leather Shoulder Bag
Prada
Arqué Printed Leather Shoulder Bag

Bea Ysl Leopard-Print Tote Bag in Calf Hair and Leather
Saint Laurent
Bea YSL Leopard-Print Tote Bag in Calf Hair and Leather

Style tip: Pair a trench coat with leopard-print pants

Leopard-print pants are another hot-ticket item this season. I love the way a trench coat elevates them.

Influencer wearing leopard-print pants

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Shop Leopard-Print Pants

Mango, Leo High-Rise Straight-Fit Leopard-Print Jeans
Mango
Leo High-Rise Straight-Fit Leopard-Print Jeans

Madewell, Low-Slung Baggy Jeans in Dark Coffee
Madewell
Low-Slung Baggy Jeans in Dark Coffee

Gale Satin Bias Pants
Reformation
Gale Satin Bias Pants

Print Denim Betzy Cropped Jeans
Ganni
Print Denim Betzy Cropped Jeans

Pants With a High Waist
Zara
Pants With a High Waist

Style tip: Opt for a pair of elegant leopard-print shoes with solid-colored pieces

The subtlest way to wear leopard print this season is via a pair of shoes. Opt for pumps, simple flats, or calf-hair knee boots for the most elevated, forward look.

Influencer wearing leopard-print pumps

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop Leopard-Print Shoes

Bianka Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pumps

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boots

Mod-A Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Mule
Steve Madden
Mod-A Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Mules

Ines Mules
Larroude
Ines Mules

Everyday Calf Hair Slip-On Shoes
Toteme
Everyday Calf Hair Slip-On Shoes

Style tip: Wear a leopard-print jacket or coat with basics

Leopard-print coats are a definite It item right now. Pair yours with basics to highlight the trend and give it a more casual feel that even works for daytime.

Influencer wearing leopard-print pants

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Shop Leopard-Print Jackets

Mango, Leopard-Print Straight-Fit Coat
Mango
Leopard-Print Straight-Fit Coat

Let Me Be Leopard Quilted Jacket
Let Me Be
Leopard Quilted Jacket

Cropped Faux Fur Jacket
Maje
Cropped Faux Fur Jacket

Jetz Cheetah Coat
SIMON MILLER
Jetz Cheetah Coat

Rixo Milly Leopard Long Coat
Rixo
Milly Leopard Long Coat

