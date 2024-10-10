5 Non-Tacky Ways Fashion People Are Wearing the Leopard-Print Trend

In the past, you could say that leopard print hasn't always been considered "elegant." Sure, not everything has to be elegant, but that is still the aesthetic everyone wants these days. When it comes to leopard, if you're not careful and wear too much of it or wear it with certain things, it can go the opposite direction of elegance and look a bit tacky.

As is the case every few years, leopard print is a trend again, and this time around, fashion people are finding ways to make the print look surprisingly elevated. Truth be told, it's not that difficult, and mostly can be attributed to the types of leopard-print pieces that are being worn, and that you wear the trend sparingly.

I thought some visuals would be helpful in this instance, so I selected five elegant leopard-print outfits to provide some inspiration. Keep scrolling to find out which styling tricks were utilized and shop elegant leopard-print pieces while you're at it.

Styling tip: Pair a leopard-print dress with flats and a shoulder-draped sweater

The classiest way to style a leopard-print dress is with flat shoes. Drape a sweater over your shoulders for a preppy touch that ups the elegance factor.

Shop Leopard-Print Dresses

Mango Short Leopard-Print Dres $46 SHOP NOW

SIMON MILLER Kinny Mesh Dress $295 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB SculptLux Slash Mini Dress $80 $64 SHOP NOW

Zara Satin Effect Midi Slip Dress $50 SHOP NOW

Reformation Noha Dress $178 SHOP NOW

Style tip: Wear a leopard-print bag with a neutral-colored outfit

One of the easiest ways to incorporate leopard into your wardrobe this season is with a handbag. Leopard bags weirdly go with everything, but opt for neutral colors for the most elegant look.

Shop Leopard-Print Bags

J.Crew Bowler Bag in Leopard Calf Hair $168 SHOP NOW

Staud Ollie Bag $295 SHOP NOW

8 Other Reasons Pia Bag $264 SHOP NOW

Prada Arqué Printed Leather Shoulder Bag $2838 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Bea YSL Leopard-Print Tote Bag in Calf Hair and Leather $5100 SHOP NOW

Style tip: Pair a trench coat with leopard-print pants

Leopard-print pants are another hot-ticket item this season. I love the way a trench coat elevates them.

Shop Leopard-Print Pants

Mango Leo High-Rise Straight-Fit Leopard-Print Jeans $90 SHOP NOW

Madewell Low-Slung Baggy Jeans in Dark Coffee $148 SHOP NOW

Reformation Gale Satin Bias Pants $198 SHOP NOW

Ganni Print Denim Betzy Cropped Jeans $295 SHOP NOW

Zara Pants With a High Waist $46 SHOP NOW

Style tip: Opt for a pair of elegant leopard-print shoes with solid-colored pieces

The subtlest way to wear leopard print this season is via a pair of shoes. Opt for pumps, simple flats, or calf-hair knee boots for the most elevated, forward look.

Shop Leopard-Print Shoes

Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pumps $160 SHOP NOW

Reformation Remy Knee Boots $478 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Mod-A Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Mules $110 SHOP NOW

Larroude Ines Mules $330 SHOP NOW

Toteme Everyday Calf Hair Slip-On Shoes $780 SHOP NOW

Style tip: Wear a leopard-print jacket or coat with basics

Leopard-print coats are a definite It item right now. Pair yours with basics to highlight the trend and give it a more casual feel that even works for daytime.

Shop Leopard-Print Jackets

Let Me Be Leopard Quilted Jacket $158 SHOP NOW

Maje Cropped Faux Fur Jacket $595 SHOP NOW

SIMON MILLER Jetz Cheetah Coat $795 SHOP NOW