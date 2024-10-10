5 Non-Tacky Ways Fashion People Are Wearing the Leopard-Print Trend
In the past, you could say that leopard print hasn't always been considered "elegant." Sure, not everything has to be elegant, but that is still the aesthetic everyone wants these days. When it comes to leopard, if you're not careful and wear too much of it or wear it with certain things, it can go the opposite direction of elegance and look a bit tacky.
As is the case every few years, leopard print is a trend again, and this time around, fashion people are finding ways to make the print look surprisingly elevated. Truth be told, it's not that difficult, and mostly can be attributed to the types of leopard-print pieces that are being worn, and that you wear the trend sparingly.
I thought some visuals would be helpful in this instance, so I selected five elegant leopard-print outfits to provide some inspiration. Keep scrolling to find out which styling tricks were utilized and shop elegant leopard-print pieces while you're at it.
Styling tip: Pair a leopard-print dress with flats and a shoulder-draped sweater
The classiest way to style a leopard-print dress is with flat shoes. Drape a sweater over your shoulders for a preppy touch that ups the elegance factor.
Shop Leopard-Print Dresses
Style tip: Wear a leopard-print bag with a neutral-colored outfit
One of the easiest ways to incorporate leopard into your wardrobe this season is with a handbag. Leopard bags weirdly go with everything, but opt for neutral colors for the most elegant look.
Shop Leopard-Print Bags
Style tip: Pair a trench coat with leopard-print pants
Leopard-print pants are another hot-ticket item this season. I love the way a trench coat elevates them.
Shop Leopard-Print Pants
Style tip: Opt for a pair of elegant leopard-print shoes with solid-colored pieces
The subtlest way to wear leopard print this season is via a pair of shoes. Opt for pumps, simple flats, or calf-hair knee boots for the most elevated, forward look.
Shop Leopard-Print Shoes
Style tip: Wear a leopard-print jacket or coat with basics
Leopard-print coats are a definite It item right now. Pair yours with basics to highlight the trend and give it a more casual feel that even works for daytime.
Shop Leopard-Print Jackets
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
