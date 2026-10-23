And Now, a Definitive Guide to the Most Iconic Denim Outfits of All Time
From Princess Diana to Britney Spears, these iconic denim outfits have certainly earned their place in the history books. Ahead, fashion writer Ava Gilchrist recaps the most memorable looks of all time.
Giving any sort of significance to denim seems slightly oxymoronic. After all, when Levi’s invented modern denim as we know it today, it did so thinking jeans would suit the muddy grounds toiled by labourers, not the fashion hall of fame. Nevertheless, there are a plethora of iconic denim outfits that strike the perfect balance between practicality and elegance: James Dean in his straight-cut 501s in Rebel Without a Cause, Cindy Crawford in her Daisy Dukes for Pepsi’s iconic 1992 Super Bowl commercial, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s insouciant stovepipes that became the uniform for '90s minimalism.
Indeed, these iconic denim outfits are intriguing in the way they subvert the mundanity of the material, translating its inherent utility into something casually elevated and effortlessly chic. It would be remiss of us to honour the most iconic denim outfits of all time without beginning with a few honourable mentions. There’s, of course, Bruce Springsteen’s posterior on the cover of his seminal 1984 album Born in the U.S.A., Thelma and Louise in their high-waisted jeans as they make a break for it across the Midwest and even Claudia Schiffer wearing Chanel’s first-ever pair of denim jeans on the autumn/winter 1993 runway.
Uncover the most iconic denim outfits of all time ahead.
The 13 Most Iconic Denim Outfits of All Time
1. Bhavitha Mandava
Style Notes: This look is the epitome of a Cinderella moment for nascent supermodel Bhavitha Mandava, though it began not with a pair of glass slippers, but a pair of mid-rise jeans. Mandava made history as the first-ever Indian model to open a Chanel show when she stepped out onto the French maison’s 2026 Métiers d'art runway in a luxuriously straightforward quarter-zip jumper and loose-fitting blue jeans. As the story goes, it was in a similar outfit and a near-identical subway that Mandava first caught the eye of a talent scout, making Matthieu Blazy’s decision to honour her modest discovery all the more significant. He then recreated this look in a haute couture silk muslin for the 2026 Met Gala, proving once and for all denim’s high status in the upper echelons of fashion.
2. Destiny's Child
Style Notes: It wouldn’t be a compilation of the most iconic denim looks of all time without acknowledging the monumental jeans trends that emerged in the early 2000s: gaudy, lurid and bumster-length. Whilst attending a taping for an MTV special in Los Angeles, the members of Destiny’s Child captured the essence of Y2K-era denim in all its chintzy glory. All styled by Tina Knowles, Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle embraced coordinating girl-group ensembles to the nth degree in their matching floral bustiers, hip-baring jeans and glittering heels. In fact, their waist chains even look similar to the floral silver belts that appeared on Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2025 runway, proving that the garishness of the noughties will always find its way back into style.
3. Princess Diana
Style Notes: Throughout her time as a member of the royal family, Princess Diana ushered in a new wave of modernity and sophistication. Whether off-duty or on-call, her outfits always communicated something unspoken: her inner struggles as a young woman thrust into the global spotlight, her desires for a more connected monarchy. Still, despite her Sloane Ranger pedigree and penchant for Moschino suiting, some of Princess Diana’s most memorable looks are her most accessible. Take this ensemble, for instance. Worn to the Guards Polo Club in 1988, she eschewed regimental tradition by opting for something so wonderfully indifferent, from the jeans tucked into her cowboy boots to the oversized graphic sweater and thrown-on cap. Hailey Bieber even channelled the look for a Vogue France spread in 2019, proving how enduring this innocuous silhouette truly is.
4. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Style Notes: You knew this one was coming. Arguably the most iconic denim moment of all time, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s double-denim look at the 2001 American Music Awards cemented them in the annals of fashion history. Speaking about the legendary look in her memoir The Woman in Me, Spears revealed that the idea of wearing matching Canadian tuxedos was first tossed around as a joke. "I didn’t think my stylist was actually going to do it, and I never thought Justin was going to do it with me. But they both went all in. I get that it was tacky, but it was also pretty great in its way," she added.
5. Naomi Campbell
Style Notes: Once Karl Lagerfeld opened the floodgates for designer denim to be taken seriously as a category, a giant wave of high-end and covetable pieces followed suit. From Calvin Klein to Tom Ford at Gucci, these designers enshrined denim as an integral part of the everyday uniform for discerning dressers. Though there are many looks to choose from, this Naomi Campbell look from Todd Oldham’s spring/summer 1997 show is quite the standout. Featuring an integral appearance of his trademark sequined fabric, the ultra-wide flare style and high-rise shape prove just how high-voltage things had become towards the turn of the millennium.
6. Victoria Beckham
Style Notes: Victoria Beckham’s contributions to the fashion industry are insurmountable: "My Dad Drives a Rolls-Royce" T-shirts, the reign of the little black dress, matching biker leather outfits with David. Still, no era is more memorable than her turn in the mid-2000s as the ultimate football WAG. Here, she is spotted in what was her quintessential outfit, with a bouncy blowdry that showed off her chunky highlights, towering heels that showed off her pins and a ludicrously capacious Hermés Birkin. The pièce de résistance, however, was her incredibly short denim shorts. You can take the girl out of the Spice Girls, but you can’t take the spice out of the girl.
7. Marilyn Monroe
Style Notes: Much of Marilyn Monroe’s life has been mythologised in the half-century since her passing. Still, the fragments that we do know about her, from her tumultuous relationships to tragic early beginnings, have no bearing on her scene-stealing performances. These roles could be summarised by a series of pivotal wardrobe choices: a white halterneck dress that fluttered above her head in The Seven Year Itch, a longline pink satin gown decorated with diamonds in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Still, there’s none more irreverent than the white shirt and blue jeans she wore in her final film, The Misfits, in 1961. Far less grandiose than any Bob Mackie "naked" dresses could ever suggest, this outfit portrays a more intimate Monroe, revealing a quiet vulnerability and understated ordinariness.
8. Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Style Notes: Fresh off her Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actress, Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrived at the 2024 Met Gala to mark another first. Ascending the floral steps, she became the first celebrity to wear Zac Posen’s designs since he was appointed creative director of Gap in February that year. (A mere month before she took home her Oscar. Talk about kismet!) "With this Gap gown, I’ve fallen back in love with denim," Randolph said in a statement. "I feel powerful. It makes me feel very feminine, but in a way that I can identify with, through strength, power and resilience."
9. Kate Moss
Style Notes: Denim is an indispensable part of a supermodel’s street-style vocabulary, and no look feels more relevant than this shot of Kate Moss strolling through New York City alongside Christy Turlington in 1994. These indigo jeans became her go-to as she manoeuvred through Manhattan from castings to runways, and, as she revealed to British Vogue in 2022, are still in her possession.
10. Jane Birkin
Style Notes: With a fluttering fringe that skimmed her eyebrows, a basket bag that sheltered its contents from the world and a legion of crisp white shirts, Jane Birkin has become an immortal symbol for classic style. Never straying far from a pair of blue jeans, her wardrobe centred around this well-edited essential, leaving many of her signature outfits grounded in a refined plainness that juxtaposed the hedonism of the ‘60s and ‘70s.
11. Jodie Turner-Smith
Style Notes: From Napoleon jackets to skinny jeans, Balmain has always been an endorser of daring denim moments. The most intrepid look, however, came in 2022 when creative director Olivier Rousteing dressed Jodie Turner-Smith in a sculptural denim gown for the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Attending the premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, the design lent into the anatomical film title with stiff bands decorating the bodice like a rib cage.
12. Bella Hadid
Style Notes: Ever since her ascent to top-model status, Bella Hadid has become one of the industry’s most intriguing dressers. Immune to the trend cycle, she often paired archival grails with sportswear influences for a unique blend that was quite often hard to describe. That was until she traded the streets of New York for the verdant pastures of Texas. Proving she’s a country girl at heart—after all, she did confess horses were her first and truest love—Hadid has regularly stepped out looking like the poster child for the Lone Star State. There aren’t many people who could make Western regalia look aspirational, but she sure is one of them, right down to her Frame bootcut jeans.
13. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Style Notes: As fashion’s favourite couple, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have a responsibility, nay, a duty, to ensure they are the best-dressed at any occasion they attend. Though the front row was exceptionally star-studded, this is exactly what they did when attending the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2024 menswear show. Marking Pharrell’s debut collection as creative director, the French maison took over Paris’s oldest bridge, the Pont Neuf, for a collection that reenergized the original Damier checkerboard motif through camouflage print. So when Rihanna showed up in a denim boiler suit that put her bump on display and a crystal-adorned beanie, not to mention A$AP’s matching double-denim set, these looks were bound to be unforgettable.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.