Plenty of denim trends have come and gone, but mid-rise, straight-leg jeans were an instant crowd-pleaser. With a relaxed fit through the hips but narrower down the thighs and legs, their clean lines and mid-blue wash make them ideal for everyday wear. They're gloriously hardy, unfussy and unassuming, which is exactly why, to this day, they remain the ultimate pair of jeans in a stylish dresser's denim rotation.
With the fashion cycle continuously drawing from bygone eras (lately, especially the ‘90s), a revival was long overdue. We first sensed the change earlier this year, when the buzz surrounding Love Story created a dressing-like-CBK hysteria. Almost overnight, fashion people were hunting down her signature ankle-grazing Levi’s, and attendees at Celine's spring/summer 2026 show sported the same style as part of a Canadian tuxedo. You're more likely to spot Kendall Jenner or Hailey Bieber in a mid-blue, straight-leg pair of jeans than any other denim trend (Hailey even included a pair in her collaboration with Gap), proving just how much '90s jeans have become a hot commodity.
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And how are we wearing them now? Well, in much the same way as women did 30 years ago. Sharp wool coats, crew-necks and flat-soled boots are perfect for winter, or style things up with loafers and a glossy leather trench in the most '90s way possible. Either way, the fashion set has made straight-leg denim their uniform this season. As we turn the corner into 2027, there's never been a better time to invest in this enduring style—especially as you can get a pair in loads of versatile washes that all carry the same cool-girl energy. Ready to update your look with just one key buy this season? Scroll down to shop the best '90-style jeans.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.