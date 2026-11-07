Denim Is Timeless, But This ‘90s Jeans Trend Will Reign Supreme in 2027

From '90s Kate Moss to Hailey Bieber now, this classic denim style has many A-list fans and is set to be one of 2027's biggest denim trends.

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best 90s style jeans 2026: @nlmarylin, Getty, Launchmetrics
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I’ve always considered myself a bit of a denim connoisseur, and the kind of dresser whose capsule wardrobe is built around a pair of well-crafted jeans. Whether it's fashion-forward pintucks or sleek stovepipes, I’ve flirted with just about every style going at one time or another, but out of all the trending types I’ve tried, I always come right back to the holy grail: '90s-style mid-rise, straight-leg jeans.

Plenty of denim trends have come and gone, but mid-rise, straight-leg jeans were an instant crowd-pleaser. With a relaxed fit through the hips but narrower down the thighs and legs, their clean lines and mid-blue wash make them ideal for everyday wear. They're gloriously hardy, unfussy and unassuming, which is exactly why, to this day, they remain the ultimate pair of jeans in a stylish dresser's denim rotation.

best 90s style jeans 2026

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Think back to Princess Diana strolling across the polo pitch in an oversized black blazer, graphic sweatshirt and cowboy boots, or a baby-faced Kate Moss in her go-to off-duty 'fits. And of course, the numerous times they were worn by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Halle Berry; every It girl owned a pair, and the style was the focal point of chic pre-millennium style.

With the fashion cycle continuously drawing from bygone eras (lately, especially the ‘90s), a revival was long overdue. We first sensed the change earlier this year, when the buzz surrounding Love Story created a dressing-like-CBK hysteria. Almost overnight, fashion people were hunting down her signature ankle-grazing Levi’s, and attendees at Celine's spring/summer 2026 show sported the same style as part of a Canadian tuxedo. You're more likely to spot Kendall Jenner or Hailey Bieber in a mid-blue, straight-leg pair of jeans than any other denim trend (Hailey even included a pair in her collaboration with Gap), proving just how much '90s jeans have become a hot commodity.

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(Image credit: @kendalljenner @haileybieber Launchmetrics)

And how are we wearing them now? Well, in much the same way as women did 30 years ago. Sharp wool coats, crew-necks and flat-soled boots are perfect for winter, or style things up with loafers and a glossy leather trench in the most '90s way possible. Either way, the fashion set has made straight-leg denim their uniform this season. As we turn the corner into 2027, there's never been a better time to invest in this enduring style—especially as you can get a pair in loads of versatile washes that all carry the same cool-girl energy. Ready to update your look with just one key buy this season? Scroll down to shop the best '90-style jeans.

Shop the '90s-Style Jeans Trend:

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.