Sienna Miller's Winter Capsule Wardrobe Revolves Around These 7 Easy-to-Replicate Pieces

If there is one celebrity that our editors all agree has the most enviable wardrobe among the A-list, the answer has to be Sienna Miller. Sure, she consistently turns out red carpet looks that are well-worth discussing, but it's her everyday outfit rotation that has us well and truly hooked, and it's easy to see why. Seamlessly blending the the elegant and the laid-back, Sienna switches between runway pieces and high-street bargains (who can forget that Mango coat from last winter ago), and while most celebs are content with following trends, Sienna stays one step ahead, reminding us exactly why we fell in love with polished basics, casual denim and boho blouses in the first place.

Should you be wondering what Sienna will be wearing next (and frankly, aren't we all), a good indication is to look to some of the winter outfits she has been known to wear the most. Whether she's photographed off duty in London, or attending an event in New York, you can guarantee that whatever she opts for will be both comfortable and chic—the ideal combination for a chilly winter. So, how exactly does one channel Sienna's recognisable aesthetic?

After scrolling back through her street style highlights over the last 12 months, I've spotted a handful of reoccurring pieces that are are guaranteed to make an appearance in a Sienna Miller-coded outfit. From loose-leg jeans to cosy shearling, I've rounded up the seven essential winter outfit staples Sienna relies on for the coldest time of year so you can get the look without the celebrity budget. Sound good? Keep scrolling to see some of her best ensembles and shop the pieces you need to recreate her capsule wardrobe now.

1. THE BOXY BLAZER

Style Notes: Celebs, they're just like us. Or, at least, they know the power of a good blazer just as much as we do. Take away the jacket and a black tank and jeans might have felt a little underwhelming, add an oversized blazer with the sleeves pushed up and voila, the perfect low key look for work, weekend and everything in-between.

Shop Blazers:

CHLOÉ Double-Breasted Checked Wool-Blend Blazer £2475 SHOP NOW I wouldn't be surprised if this was already hanging in Sienna's wardrobe.

ARKET Single-Breasted Blazer £189 SHOP NOW ARKET always get blazers right.

COS Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer £180 SHOP NOW This is selling so fast, it's almost out of stock.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Bea Crepe Blazer £305 SHOP NOW This blazer practically has a cult following.

HARRIS WHARF LONDON Double-Breasted Flannel Blazer £425 SHOP NOW Such a luxe finish.

2. STATEMENT KNITS

Style Notes: While we've all had our heads turned by simple cardigans, Sienna has been stocking up on chunky crew neck knits—most notably the statement jumper. The key to these novelty knits looking less "ugly Christmas jumper" and more Aspen appropriate? Stick to tonal shades that look sleek and expensive tucked into a pair of leather trousers.

Shop Knitwear:

Frame Fair Isle Alpaca-Blend Sweater £560 SHOP NOW Just add blue jeans and an ankle boot.

&DAUGHTER Fair Isle Wool Cardigan £395 SHOP NOW Cute as a button.

Polo Ralph Lauren Fair Isle Wool Blend Turtleneck £449 SHOP NOW Trust Ralph Lauren to make the Fair Isle knit look chic.

H&M Jacquard-Knit Polo-Neck Jumper £25 SHOP NOW The layered effect of the polo neck is inspired.

GANNI Handknit Crop Cardigan £365 SHOP NOW This is on my Christmas wish list.

3. WIDE LEG JEANS

Style Notes: As much as the internet would have us believe that skinny jeans are "back", the evidence suggests a different story. Not only does Sienna stick to a relaxed fit but, in fact, the wider the better. Don't worry though, you needn't drag around your hems in the winter rain, she often teams jeans with a heel (crisis averted), and a deep indigo wash not only looks expensive, but covers a multitude of sins too.

Shop Wide Leg Denim:

ARKET Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW This whole look is so elegant.

AGOLDE Low Slung Baggy Boyfriend Jeans £310 SHOP NOW I always start at AGOLDE for the best fitting denim.

M&S Collection Lyocell™ Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans £45 SHOP NOW No one argue with how wide these are cut!

ZARA Z1975 Wide Leg High-Rise Jeans £30 SHOP NOW The perfect dark wash.

Citizens of Humanity Amari High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £360 SHOP NOW A sleek, chic kick-flare.

4. LUXE LEATHER

Style Notes: It's officially leather weather! And this high-impact, low-effort outfit is made all the better by topping things off with a glossy longline coat. A trench, wool coat, or even a blazer would have worked well with these high-waisted trousers and patent boots, but let's face it—nothing says luxury quite like leather, and with the right pieces in your arsenal you can dress up everything from tees to leggings simply by throwing on a little extra polish.

Shop Leather:

MANGO 100% Oversized Leather Coat £400 SHOP NOW No one will believe that this isn't designer.

hush Colette Leather Straight Leg Trouser £300 SHOP NOW A wise investment you'll want to wear all year round.

Vince Mid-Rise Flared Leather Skirt £1395 SHOP NOW The perfect silhouette for teaming with a knee-high boot.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Olympia Faux Leather Blazer £307 SHOP NOW This jacket + jeans = chefs kiss.

H&M Knee-High Boots £65 SHOP NOW It's a miracle that these are still in stock.

5. LEOPARD PRINT

Style Notes: Big cat energy is back for A/W '24 (that is, if it ever left), so expect to see much more in the way of leopard print coats, bags, trousers and shoes over the next few months as we ease away from quiet luxury into party season. A case in point? Sienna's inverted take on the age old classic "jeans and a nice top".

Shop Leopard Print:

Reformation Vida Low Rise Pant £198 SHOP NOW These come in right different colours and prints.

Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Supple Small in Pony Hair Leather £2290 SHOP NOW A smash hit with celebs.

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Textured Ballet Pumps £109 SHOP NOW A comfy "wear-with-everything" shoe.

M&S Collection Animal Print Longline Coat With Wool £79 SHOP NOW The best way to keep out the cold.

Damson Madder Macy Quilted Jacket - Leopard £120 SHOP NOW Damson Madder and leopard is a match made in heaven.

6. COSY SHEARLING

Style Notes: It's the easiest thing to throw on to beat the cold snap, and shearling remains a wardrobe staple for it's comfort factor alone, but it also helps that sized up and layered over neutrals it happens to look ten out of ten too. Sienna's winter whites look has not only inspired us to eschew our trench coats in favour of something a little more substantial, but also how to style white jeans for cold weather too.

Shop Shearling:

ARKET Short Pile Jacket £189 SHOP NOW A bestseller in the making.

Toteme Cinched Shearling Jacket Butter £2380 SHOP NOW Honestly? My dream coat.

M&S Collection Suedette Shearling Textured Aviator Gilet £69 SHOP NOW Pop on over a cosy jumper.

BIRKENSTOCK Boston Shearling-Lined Suede Slippers £160 SHOP NOW Back in stock for another year!

H&M Teddy Jacket £19 SHOP NOW You won't regret having an extra layer to hand.

7. PARTY TAILORING

Style Notes: We've all got a reliable party dress in the back of our wardrobes, but the fashion set know just how arresting a well tailored suit can be for formal occasions. Relying on one of her favourite silhouettes yet again (hello, blazer + wide-leg trousers), Sienna makes a convincing case for Studio 54 inspired partywear, and just get a load of that bag... Statement accessorising at it's finest.

Shop Party Tailoring:

Reiss Leanna Wool Blend Double Breasted Tux Blazer in White £278 SHOP NOW Sharp and perfectly tailored.

Reiss Leanna Wool Blend Wide Leg Tux Trousers in White £178 SHOP NOW The secret to making your legs look even longer.

Jigsaw Ashby Velvet Blazer | Red £240 SHOP NOW If this doesn't say "Christmas party" I don't know what does.

Jigsaw Mason Velvet Trouser £160 SHOP NOW I'd wear these again with a cream blouse or camisole.

MANGO Velvet Suit Blazer £150 SHOP NOW Now this is a show stopping look.

MANGO Velvet Suit Trousers £100 SHOP NOW But worn even better head-to-toe.