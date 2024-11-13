Sienna Miller's Winter Capsule Wardrobe Revolves Around These 7 Easy-to-Replicate Pieces

If there is one celebrity that our editors all agree has the most enviable wardrobe among the A-list, the answer has to be Sienna Miller. Sure, she consistently turns out red carpet looks that are well-worth discussing, but it's her everyday outfit rotation that has us well and truly hooked, and it's easy to see why. Seamlessly blending the the elegant and the laid-back, Sienna switches between runway pieces and high-street bargains (who can forget that Mango coat from last winter ago), and while most celebs are content with following trends, Sienna stays one step ahead, reminding us exactly why we fell in love with polished basics, casual denim and boho blouses in the first place.

Should you be wondering what Sienna will be wearing next (and frankly, aren't we all), a good indication is to look to some of the winter outfits she has been known to wear the most. Whether she's photographed off duty in London, or attending an event in New York, you can guarantee that whatever she opts for will be both comfortable and chic—the ideal combination for a chilly winter. So, how exactly does one channel Sienna's recognisable aesthetic?

sienna miller winter capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: Backgrid)

After scrolling back through her street style highlights over the last 12 months, I've spotted a handful of reoccurring pieces that are are guaranteed to make an appearance in a Sienna Miller-coded outfit. From loose-leg jeans to cosy shearling, I've rounded up the seven essential winter outfit staples Sienna relies on for the coldest time of year so you can get the look without the celebrity budget. Sound good? Keep scrolling to see some of her best ensembles and shop the pieces you need to recreate her capsule wardrobe now.

1. THE BOXY BLAZER

sienna miller winter capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/WireImage)

Style Notes: Celebs, they're just like us. Or, at least, they know the power of a good blazer just as much as we do. Take away the jacket and a black tank and jeans might have felt a little underwhelming, add an oversized blazer with the sleeves pushed up and voila, the perfect low key look for work, weekend and everything in-between.

Shop Blazers:

Double-Breasted Checked Wool-Blend Blazer
CHLOÉ
Double-Breasted Checked Wool-Blend Blazer

I wouldn't be surprised if this was already hanging in Sienna's wardrobe.

Single-Breasted Blazer
ARKET
Single-Breasted Blazer

ARKET always get blazers right.

Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer
COS
Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer

This is selling so fast, it's almost out of stock.

Bea Crepe Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bea Crepe Blazer

This blazer practically has a cult following.

Double-Breasted Flannel Blazer
HARRIS WHARF LONDON
Double-Breasted Flannel Blazer

Such a luxe finish.

2. STATEMENT KNITS

sienna miller winter capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Bros)

Style Notes: While we've all had our heads turned by simple cardigans, Sienna has been stocking up on chunky crew neck knits—most notably the statement jumper. The key to these novelty knits looking less "ugly Christmas jumper" and more Aspen appropriate? Stick to tonal shades that look sleek and expensive tucked into a pair of leather trousers.

Shop Knitwear:

Fair Isle Alpaca-Blend Sweater
Frame
Fair Isle Alpaca-Blend Sweater

Just add blue jeans and an ankle boot.

Fair Isle Wool Cardigan
&DAUGHTER
Fair Isle Wool Cardigan

Cute as a button.

Fair Isle Wool Blend Turtleneck
Polo Ralph Lauren
Fair Isle Wool Blend Turtleneck

Trust Ralph Lauren to make the Fair Isle knit look chic.

Jacquard-Knit Polo-Neck Jumper
H&M
Jacquard-Knit Polo-Neck Jumper

The layered effect of the polo neck is inspired.

Handknit Crop Cardigan
GANNI
Handknit Crop Cardigan

This is on my Christmas wish list.

3. WIDE LEG JEANS

sienna miller winter capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: As much as the internet would have us believe that skinny jeans are "back", the evidence suggests a different story. Not only does Sienna stick to a relaxed fit but, in fact, the wider the better. Don't worry though, you needn't drag around your hems in the winter rain, she often teams jeans with a heel (crisis averted), and a deep indigo wash not only looks expensive, but covers a multitude of sins too.

Shop Wide Leg Denim:

Cloud Low Loose Jeans
ARKET
Cloud Low Loose Jeans

This whole look is so elegant.

Low Slung Baggy Boyfriend Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy Boyfriend Jeans

I always start at AGOLDE for the best fitting denim.

Lyocell™ Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans
M&S Collection
Lyocell™ Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans

No one argue with how wide these are cut!

Z1975 Wide Leg High-Rise Jeans
ZARA
Z1975 Wide Leg High-Rise Jeans

The perfect dark wash.

Amari High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Amari High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

A sleek, chic kick-flare.

4. LUXE LEATHER

sienna miller winter capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images)

Style Notes: It's officially leather weather! And this high-impact, low-effort outfit is made all the better by topping things off with a glossy longline coat. A trench, wool coat, or even a blazer would have worked well with these high-waisted trousers and patent boots, but let's face it—nothing says luxury quite like leather, and with the right pieces in your arsenal you can dress up everything from tees to leggings simply by throwing on a little extra polish.

Shop Leather:

100% Oversized Leather Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
100% Oversized Leather Coat

No one will believe that this isn't designer.

Colette Leather Straight Leg Trouser
hush
Colette Leather Straight Leg Trouser

A wise investment you'll want to wear all year round.

Mid-Rise Flared Leather Skirt
Vince
Mid-Rise Flared Leather Skirt

The perfect silhouette for teaming with a knee-high boot.

Olympia Faux Leather Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Olympia Faux Leather Blazer

This jacket + jeans = chefs kiss.

Knee-High Boots
H&M
Knee-High Boots

It's a miracle that these are still in stock.

5. LEOPARD PRINT

sienna miller winter capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Big cat energy is back for A/W '24 (that is, if it ever left), so expect to see much more in the way of leopard print coats, bags, trousers and shoes over the next few months as we ease away from quiet luxury into party season. A case in point? Sienna's inverted take on the age old classic "jeans and a nice top".

Shop Leopard Print:

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant

These come in right different colours and prints.

Saint Laurent, Le 5 À 7 Supple Small in Pony Hair Leather
Saint Laurent
Le 5 À 7 Supple Small in Pony Hair Leather

A smash hit with celebs.

Leopard Print Textured Ballet Pumps
Mint Velvet
Leopard Print Textured Ballet Pumps

A comfy "wear-with-everything" shoe.

Animal Print Longline Coat With Wool
M&S Collection
Animal Print Longline Coat With Wool

The best way to keep out the cold.

Macy Quilted Jacket - Leopard
Damson Madder
Macy Quilted Jacket - Leopard

Damson Madder and leopard is a match made in heaven.

6. COSY SHEARLING

sienna miller winter capsule wardrobe

(Image credit:  Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Style Notes: It's the easiest thing to throw on to beat the cold snap, and shearling remains a wardrobe staple for it's comfort factor alone, but it also helps that sized up and layered over neutrals it happens to look ten out of ten too. Sienna's winter whites look has not only inspired us to eschew our trench coats in favour of something a little more substantial, but also how to style white jeans for cold weather too.

Shop Shearling:

Short Pile Jacket
ARKET
Short Pile Jacket

A bestseller in the making.

Cinched Shearling Jacket Butter
Toteme
Cinched Shearling Jacket Butter

Honestly? My dream coat.

Suedette Shearling Textured Aviator Gilet
M&S Collection
Suedette Shearling Textured Aviator Gilet

Pop on over a cosy jumper.

Boston Shearling-Lined Suede Slippers
BIRKENSTOCK
Boston Shearling-Lined Suede Slippers

Back in stock for another year!

Teddy Jacket
H&M
Teddy Jacket

You won't regret having an extra layer to hand.

7. PARTY TAILORING

sienna miller winter capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Style Notes: We've all got a reliable party dress in the back of our wardrobes, but the fashion set know just how arresting a well tailored suit can be for formal occasions. Relying on one of her favourite silhouettes yet again (hello, blazer + wide-leg trousers), Sienna makes a convincing case for Studio 54 inspired partywear, and just get a load of that bag... Statement accessorising at it's finest.

Shop Party Tailoring:

Reiss, Leanna Wool Blend Double Breasted Tux Blazer in White
Reiss
Leanna Wool Blend Double Breasted Tux Blazer in White

Sharp and perfectly tailored.

Reiss, Leanna Wool Blend Wide Leg Tux Trousers in White
Reiss
Leanna Wool Blend Wide Leg Tux Trousers in White

The secret to making your legs look even longer.

Ashby Velvet Blazer | Red
Jigsaw
Ashby Velvet Blazer | Red

If this doesn't say "Christmas party" I don't know what does.

Mason Velvet Trouser | Red
Jigsaw
Mason Velvet Trouser

I'd wear these again with a cream blouse or camisole.

Velvet Suit Blazer - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Velvet Suit Blazer

Now this is a show stopping look.

Velvet Suit Trousers - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Velvet Suit Trousers

But worn even better head-to-toe.

Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

Latest
