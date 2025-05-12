Golden Hour: Rachel Hilson Shines in Rabanne for Duster Premiere

(Image credit: Austin Martinez)

Rachel Hilson is officially stepping into her leading-lady era in this month's new Max crime drama Duster. The actress, who you may recognize from beloved roles in Love, Victor and Red, White & Royal Blue, shines in the slick series as Nina Hayes, the FBI's first Black woman agent who heads to the Southwest in 1972 and recruits a hotshot getaway driver (Josh Holloway) to lead the takedown of a growing crime syndicate. Hilson is a force to be reckoned with as the tough-as-nails and tenacious rookie in the action-packed show from J.J. Abrams, which is out May 15. Did we mention she serves major '70s fashion moments too? Come for the bold, tailored suiting and stay for the thrills.

For the Duster premiere in L.A. last week, Hilson pulled up in style, arriving on the red carpet alongside Holloway in the show's hero vehicle, a Plymouth Duster 340, wearing a sharp Rabanne minidress and Sterling Forever jewelry. The artfully crafted look, made of gold and silver metallic discs creating a chain-mail effect, felt of the show's '70s era while creating a wow moment for the occasion. With temperature rising, Hilson is a shining example of how to do red carpet dressing for summer.

In an exclusive photo diary for Who What Wear, Hilson documented her getting-ready process, from finding the perfect Twiggy-inspired lashes to a proud moment with her parents. Keep reading for all the glamorous details.

(Image credit: Austin Martinez)

"Trusting the process."

(Image credit: Austin Martinez)

"This was probably after we'd finally figured out the lash level. There was a lot of discussion around them—what was too little, too much. How many bottom lashes? Level of clump? Ya know, the important questions."

(Image credit: Austin Martinez)

"Just after I’d changed into THE DRESS! This was the last dress I tried on with my stylist Britt McCamey. It was a no-brainer. Had all the elements we were after: some wow, some retro, some fun. Felt like I was wearing a suit of armor too, which I thought was appropriate homage to the badass character I play in Duster, Agent Nina Hayes. I absolutely loved wearing it. Even if it was a little tricky sitting down tehe."

(Image credit: Austin Martinez)

"The response I’ve received to this photo: “scary.” Idk, I think it’s fun. My gorgeous glam team trying their darndest to make me look my best."

(Image credit: Austin Martinez)

"Golden hour! Love the way this dress reflects light. You just don’t know what you were gonna get photo to photo. Loved getting these photos back for that reason."

(Image credit: Austin Martinez)

"Paco Rabanne. That’s all."

(Image credit: Austin Martinez)

"A little over the shoulder moment. We finished in time to catch some good light. Not too bright, not too dark. Golden hour one might say?"

(Image credit: Austin Martinez)

"All of my makeup reference photos were Diana Ross. Queen of big piece-y bottom and top lashes and white eyeliner on the water line."

(Image credit: Austin Martinez)

"This photo alone is the reason we went for it with the lashes. Ha. Twiggy vibes?"

(Image credit: Austin Martinez)

"My beautiful parents. I asked my dad what he was gonna wear. He said, “my suit.” The most dad answer."

(Image credit: Austin Martinez)

"Love this shot. This was my mom’s face the majority of the day. She’s such a mom. So proud. This acting journey has been a ride for us both. It’s a cool thing when we can share in some success."

(Image credit: Austin Martinez)

"And we’re zoom zoom zoomin. Couldn’t have asked for a better get ready group. Off to the races, baby!"

Duster premieres May 15 on Max.

Credits:

Photographer: Austin Martinez

Stylist: Britt McCamey

Hairstylist: Marcia Hamilton

Makeup Artist: Loren Canby