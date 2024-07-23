The 5 Breakout Performances Heating Up Our Screens This Summer

If, like us, you've been in an all-consuming Love Island USA daze for the last two months, you might be feeling a big, gaping hole in your life following Sunday's season six finale. We totally get it, but fret not because summer film and TV is just getting revved up, and there are some really brilliant performances popping up on our radar. Just in time to fill the void, we're back with another edition of our Ones to Watch portfolio, where we keep you in the know on the breakout stars of the season.

What do you have to look forward to? There's the newest rom-com to hit theaters, which showcases funny girl Anna Garcia in a star-making turn. Later this week, Netflix is dropping a new campy period drama about a group of 14th century nobles and their servants quarantining from the black death at a secluded villa, which features a brilliant comedic cast, including Parisian Lou Gala. You can catch up on a juicy crime thriller set against a glamorous late-'70s Miami backdrop with Laura Gordon. Zoë Kravitz is making her directorial debut with a film that will have you on the edge of your seat and introduces you to newcomer Trew Mullen. Finally, you'll want to grab your girls for the film adaptation of The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat to see icon-in-the-making Kyanna Simone.

We chatted with each of these super-talented women to get the inside scoop on their projects, their personal hobbies, and, of course, what's on their summer shopping lists.

(Image credit: Mila Jacob)

WHO: Lou Gala

WHAT: What happens when a group of young nobles and their servants retreat to a countryside villa to wait out the black death in 1348? Chaos and hilarity ensue—at least that's how events unfold in The Decameron. The new Netflix series based on the 14th century short stories by Giovanni Boccaccio is a soapy period drama of sorts that brings levity to survival in a time of a pandemic while exploring themes of class systems and power struggles. At its center is a brilliant comedic cast, including Zosia Mamet, Tony Hale, Tanya Reynolds, and Parisian Lou Gala in her first English-language role. While the entire ensemble is a riot, Gala is an absolute standout as the beautiful and sweet Neifile, a God-fearing woman who is awoken to her sexual desires. She contributes to some of the show's best LOL moments, all the while wearing some pretty spectacular headpieces. The Decameron debuts on Netflix on July 25.

When you first heard about The Decameron, what were some of the elements that attracted you to the project?

Among the references to describe the atmosphere of the series, even before reading any script, there was the movie The Favourite by Yórgos Lánthimos. I loved the spirit of this movie, and I was blown away by the perfect performances of Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz. I felt like the tide was high, and I was immediately intrigued and excited by the challenge. Another idea was floating around The Decameron: "Be weird. Don't be afraid to be weird." Say no more—I'm sold! I have a friend who thinks I'm the weirdest girl he knows. I disagree. I already met weirder. But I'm proud I got to use this weirdness here. The Decameron was the opportunity to embrace and expand every little aspect in me that could feel odd in real life and turn them into a character. It's a huge gift when you find a project where you don't have to polish yourself, where you even get the opportunity to let go of the judgment you could have on yourself. You just jump into the madness, and it is a joy. Kathleen Jordan's precise, incisive, and brilliant writing made it imperious to do so and was a treat.

What really excited you about playing Neifile, and how did you make the character your own?

Neifile is a dream role, and I specifically felt it at this moment of my life. It was just a mix of elements that felt like an incredible gift and that made sense. At the beginning of the series, Neifile is anxious and suffering because the world seems to be falling apart outside, and more and more, she is finding her light and getting to know herself. The evolution of Neifile in her journey was one of the most exciting things about her too. She enters the villa to be safe physically, but spiritually and internally, it's going to be a storm. Her views on life, faith, love are going to be shaken. In a mission to discover the woman that she is and will be, she transforms from a caterpillar to butterfly. While she is tenacious, passionate, and cares for everyone's well-being around her, she can be misunderstood and underappreciated while her intentions are always pure.

It's such a fun show with a brilliant comedic cast. Is there a scene or episode that stands out to you as being a favorite to film?

It's hard to choose a scene in particular—everyone is so good. I love the unconditional and unusual love between Neifile and Panfilo. Maybe [it's] the scene where they go talk to Ruggiero about the villa, but Neifile starts to ask her husband deeper questions about his love and their relationship. So much has happened, and she is questioning where they stand. They end up opening their hearts to one another like they have never done before. It's beautiful.

What are the types of stories and projects that make you excited to work in this industry?

I would say that this is all about the kind of girl, the kind of woman I can embody in a project—anywhere from the lines, reading a script, and being intrigued by who is this human in those special circumstances. A character on paper is imbued with mystery, and sometimes, you feel strongly attracted by it, incredibly close, or you have this immense desire to advocate for this person and show her special humanity. Your desire to be this character matches the vision of a director, and you're happy.

What are some of your other passions outside of acting?

When I'm not working, I'm dreaming, singing, skateboarding, and exploring.

How would you describe your personal style?

There is often something black, so I'm smiling.

What would you say is the key to perfecting French-girl style?

It's all about pretending you just woke up this way and finding the best elements to do so. Years of studies to make it seem effortless. The girls that get it get it.

To me, SPF 50, a good concealer, and a red that can do blush and lips are the strongest allies. I would add blue jeans and anything black. In your bag, a book by George Sand, Françoise Sagan, Fatou Diome, Hélène Berr, or poems by Louise Labé—all while on your way to meet your best friend at a café.

What are your summer '24 fashion essentials?

Eric Bompard Twisted Round Neck Jumper $298 SHOP NOW "Effortlessly chic, it makes me feel like a woman, soft and tender."

L:A Bruket 234 Hair Mask $60 SHOP NOW "This hair mask works like magic on me and helps maintain healthy hair."

Repetto Zizi Oxford Shoes $460 SHOP NOW "Very comfortable, you can walk, dance, and go on a date in these shoes. It's a very French thing to wear."

(Image credit: Alex Harper)

WHO: Anna Garcia

WHAT: How many newcomers can say they've received a rave endorsement from Scarlett Johansson? We know of at least one, and her name is Anna Garcia. The Michigan native earned the award-winning actress's stamp of approval after Johansson personally came across Garcia's self-tape among a pile of audition materials. Garcia's comedy chops made such an impression on Johansson, Greg Berlanti, and all of Sony that she beat out many offer-only actresses to land the coveted role of Ruby Martin in Fly Me to the Moon. No big deal. The romantic comedy about a marketing maven (Johansson) brought in to fix NASA's public image ahead of its high-stakes Apollo 11 mission and the launch director (Channing Tatum) she wreaks havoc on is the perfect summer film and a true breakout moment for Garcia. Fly Me to the Moon is in theaters now.

What can audiences expect from Fly Me to the Moon?

To have a blast. It's a summer rom-com, baby! It's heartwarming. It's silly. It's touching. You might even cry depending on your emotional state that day. The cast is absolutely phenomenal, and visually, it's a treat. Go!

In what ways did this project challenge you as an actor?

Well, in many ways, this was my first big project. Truly, the biggest challenge was just chilling the hell out. I had such insane imposter syndrome and had 8000 questions at all times. I had never been a part of any project this length or size, so it was a learning experience every day.

You share a lot of scenes with Scarlett Johansson. What's a favorite memory from working together?

We worked for weeks on the moon landing set in a big, dark soundstage. I think the lack of vitamin D brought out some level of insanity in us. We would make up little songs or do weird voices. We would do the voices right up until action was called. We could turn them off and on like a little switch. Every day with Scarlett brought a fun, new delight.

The film is set in the '60s, which means you got to work with period costumes. What can you tell us about your character's style? Do you have a favorite look of hers?

Ugh, Ruby is a little fashion queen. She wears the sickest dresses. The thing about Ruby is that she's part of the younger, more rebellious generation of that time—sort of like today's Gen Z—so she leans into the counterculture a little more. Ruby's ahead of the curve in what she wears! Bolder, shorter, brighter.

My favorite dress (I made it known, as I begged to keep it) is this baby-blue minidress from the fake moon landing scenes. It has a turtleneck and hand-embroidered flowers at the top and the bottom. I was like, "Hmm, maybe I can 'lose' this?" Unfortunately, it never got "lost."

What are the types of stories and projects that make you excited to work in this industry?

I'm loving the risk-takers, the big swingers. I thought Problemista was so genius, and everything Julio Torres does is brilliant. I loved Challengers. Yes, Luca, get every angle of that ball! Become the ball! I also just saw Oh, Mary! on Broadway, and it blew me away. There seems to be an unlimited output of content these days, but the ones that catch my eye feel deeply authentic, highly stylized, occasionally meta, and have a strong moral compass pushing the narrative along. God, we have some good writers out there. I get so excited when I read something I find truly funny. I'm like, "Put me in, coach!"

You have done a lot of comedic work so far in your career. Who are some of your comedy icons?

I grew up watching Bo Burnham on YouTube. I even saw him on tour when he was doing stand-up. Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous was deeply influential to me. Other heroes include Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Fleabag is a masterpiece. I made my parents binge-watch it with me, which was an insane choice. Kate McKinnon, Donald Glover, Jim Carrey, Robin Williams. Luckily, my friends are some of the funniest people I know—Dan Leahy, Jetta Juriansz, Nabeel Muscatwalla, Bri Rodebaugh, Sahana Srinivasan. It's cool to be inspired by your peers too!

What are some of your other passions outside of acting?

Oof. I am, if nothing else, a hobby girl. I love all things art. I have done pottery for a decade. I paint. I draw stupid little cartoons. I play tennis. (Challengers 2, I am available.) I am addicted to a flea market and addicted to a Facebook Marketplace browse. I'm a total stuff-head. My apartment is filled to the brim with trinkets and odd lamps and art. I bravely do improv at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, which has become my artistic home here in L.A., and I'm very lucky for that. I also love to write and direct—yada, yada, yada. My agents will be happy I included that.

How would you describe your personal style?

I would say funky, colorful, whimsical, boyish clowncore? I love to do feminine looks in masculine ways and masculine looks in feminine ways. I think my dream outfit is just the uniform the boys wear in the musical Spring Awakening.

What are your summer '24 fashion essentials?

Most of my clothes are thrifted, so I can't really help you there, but I will say it is accessory girl summer. Here are my staples:

Coach Cargo Turnlock Soft Tabby Leather Shoulder Bag $550 SHOP NOW "I have recently learned the importance of a black bag. This one is *chef's kiss* to me—the stitching, the shape. Coach is back with the It-girl bags, and honey, this is one of 'em!"

Brain Dead Newman Post Modern Primitive Eye Protection $175 SHOP NOW "I am an absolute Brain Dead addict. I think their clothing and collabs are so funky and inventive, but I have become obsessed with their sunglasses. I wear these every day. A slightly unconventional shape, but they're so flattering and fun. I wore these to the Fly Me to the Moon premiere!"

Annie Cavalero Jewelry Retro Ombre Pastel Rainbow Necklace $225 SHOP NOW "I saw this necklace and fell in love. It's made by Annie Cavalero, who I know from working with her husband/actor Tony Cavalero. When I saw him post this necklace, I thought, 'I actually need that immediately.' Pearls are so in right now. I think this is the perfect twist. Also, Joe Jonas wore it. That is cool!"

(Image credit: Randy Tran)

WHO: Kyanna Simone

WHAT: One thing to know about Kyanna Simone is that she's always going to find herself in excellent company. There was the time Oprah Winfrey hand-selected her to play the teenage version of Deborah Lacks in HBO's The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, the fantasy-horror series Chambers, where she starred opposite Uma Thurman, and the time she played a young Octavia Spencer in Ma. It continues with next month's dramedy The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat, starring industry icons Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Uzo Aduba, and Sanaa Lathan.

Based on the novel of the same name and directed by Tina Mabry, The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat chronicles the enduring friendship of three women nicknamed The Supremes across two generations as they navigate life's joys and challenges. Sharing the character of Odette Henry with Ellis-Taylor, Simone delivers a vibrant performance that lights up the screen as the confident and outspoken teen. It's a must-see, if we do say so ourselves. The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat hits theaters on August 23.

The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat is such a beautiful film about female friendship. What aspects of this story resonated with you personally?

So many beautiful moments in this film taught me how to love on my friends even more than I do now. I would say what resonated with me the most is how the film highlights the beauty of platonic relationships and how friends can grow to be more like family as the years go by. Personally, I have my two girls—or should I say my "Supremes"—that have been in my life since childhood. We've really become heroes and protectors of each other. … We all know Odette is a protector, ha ha. I watch The Supremes and see a beautiful projection of how our friendship can bloom. My mom always says the quote, "Make new friends, keep the old. One is silver, and the other is gold." The Supremes makes me realize just how powerful those gold friendships can be and how a silver friendship can rise to something more.

You and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor share the character of Odette Henry, who is so vivacious. Did the two of you speak prior to filming about your approach to the character?

It's so funny because I've been given the honor of playing the younger version of so many greats—first Oprah Winfrey, then Octavia Spencer, and now Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. I have to say it still blows my mind that I get to share a role with Aunjanue. She was sweet to spend an afternoon with me while filming. We talked about Odette and shared our thoughts on her from both the book and the film. We even chatted about life, and she gave me lots of words of wisdom. To be honest, I mostly listened to her during our time together because, I mean, who better to learn from, right?! What a powerhouse and inspiration she is. [I'm] so happy to know her and have this awesome opportunity.

Your storyline takes place in the '60s, so you got to explore period costumes. What were some of the references for Odette's style?

One thing about Odette is she's going to wear a statement piece—whether everyone else likes it or not! I can relate to that! Whitney Adams is an absolute genius of a costume designer, and when she showed me the fabric for Odette's first look, all I could think of was the word "fiery," which describes Odette's personality all too well. In the book, Odette's interesting and colorful choices showcase just how confident and carefree she is, and I believe that's where most of the reference for her style comes from. Odette also likes to be comfortable and able to fight at any moment, so of course, she almost never wears heels. Smart girl, ha!

What are the types of stories and projects that make you excited to work in this industry?

I love a story that leaves me thinking and becomes a daily conversation starter for me, be it drama, action, thriller, etc.! To be super specific, as a former cheerleader and aspiring boxer, the influx of women-led sports films gets me so excited. As an admirer of the success stories of women like Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Simone Biles, and Caitlin Clark, I just feel like I could never get enough of watching characters with similar arcs. It takes me back to playing a cheerleader in American Horror Stories and a boxer in The Rebel Girls. I felt so powerful playing those roles, and to think that we'll get more projects with those characters as the focal point makes me excited to be a part of this industry. What pumps you up more than an inspirational sports movie?!

What are some of your other passions outside of acting?

Producing and writing! After I got my BA in media studies, I started to take my creative ideas very seriously. The more I write in my spare time, the more I see myself developing film and television shows professionally in my future. That's the goal. I'm so happy that there are creatives like Issa Rae and Quinta Brunson to be inspired by. Hopefully, one day, I can work with them both. Oh, and I can't forget about my baking hobby. During COVID, I started designing cakes, and now, all of my friends and families have me make their birthday cakes. It's so fun and relaxing!

How would you describe your personal style?

I would say I have a good balance between comfy and chic. I love a "sweatpants and Nike Jordans" combo when I am going out with friends to the movies or an arcade. When going to a dinner or a party, I am always reaching for a fun and colorful dress option.

What would you say is Kyanna fashion signature?

If I had to give her a name, it would be "glittered down." I feel like no outfit is complete without glitter! I recently wore a Prabal Gurung dress embellished with crystals for an event, and I loved the look.

What are your summer '24 fashion essentials?

Diesel 1DR Shoulder Bag $650 SHOP NOW "I always leave my house during summer with my Diesel bag. It's bright and sparkly and always makes my outfit more fun."

Uoozee High-Low Loose Floral Pleated Split-Joint Stand Collar Mini Dresses $100 SHOP NOW "A bright-colored, flowy dress gives you the perfect pop of color as well as comfortability in this summer heat. It's my go-to for brunch!"

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife $40 SHOP NOW "As a girl that loves shimmer, I never feel my outfit is complete without my Fenty Beauty Trophy Wife highlighter. Every season is a Fenty season, but this specific hue bounces off the skin so perfectly in the summer. It makes me think to myself, "You glow, girl!"

(Image credit: Gilad Sasporta)

WHO: Trew Mullen

WHAT: It's not every day you get a text from Zoë Kravitz asking if you know how to roll a blunt (relax, it was for a role), but that was just one of many memorable days for Trew Mullen while working on Blink Twice. The psychological thriller marked a pair of firsts for both Kravitz and Mullen. It was Kravitz's directorial debut and Mullen's first feature film, and both prove it won't be their last.

Blink Twice is the kind of movie that will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time asking what the actual F is happening on this mysterious island. Mullen plays Heather, a lawyer who joins tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) and a slew of other nefarious types on a "dream" vacation on his private island—only for things to take a weird turn. She's the group's resident stoner and blunt roller (hence the aforementioned text), loves to party, and is definitely not as dumb as she may seem. It's an amusing performance that will have you wondering who's that girl, but luckily, we are here telling you first. Blink Twice is in theaters on August 23.

Take us back to your first meeting with Zoë Kravitz about this project. What do you remember from that time, and what got you really excited about working on this film?

I felt protected by Zoë. She was curious and wanting to know more about me personally, which is rare in a callback room, especially over Zoom. She shape-shifts, knowing who needs what part of her when working. She has a kind of maternal quality that I admire. It was her priority that we all felt accounted for emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Essential oils played a big role in the making of this film. The first page read, "This is not a story about empowerment. This is a story about power," and I was like, "Hell yeah."

How would you describe your character Heather?

Ha, Heather. She's a hoot. And she's not dumb—she's a lawyer. She's just stoned out of her mind. I actually find her more perceptive than most of the others on the island. She wades in a deeper hemisphere. Sure, she plays a little dumb, but it's for safety. She's extremely empathetic and observant, which nobody really catches on about.

Rumor is you actually went to "blunt-rolling school" during prep for the film. Can you tell us about that experience?

Yeah, I remember one of the first texts I got from Zoë Kravitz was, "Trew, can you roll a blunt?" I laughed out loud. A crew member who was an avid pothead would come knock on my door at 3 p.m. or whatever scheduled time, and we'd sit by the window with the ant trail and promptly sprinkle dried tea onto rolling paper. I would bring my homework to dinner like a proud child—"Zoë, look at my blunts!"

What are the types of stories and projects that make you excited to work in this industry?

Every story lets me engage with a part of myself I've either never known, have denied, or long forgotten. I love a grounded, raw world, long conversations with no cuts, and room to let the weight of my needs surprise myself. It's harder to fight for your life or your husband if everything is overly planned and you're constantly having to call cut! I want to stand for something. Give me a gritty world, a horror, injustice, and I really gush. But I also wanna make you laugh.

What are some of your other passions outside of acting?

I used to write a lot of poetry. I can never decide if I hate them or love them. I also wrote a screenplay. I dabble in songwriting but frankly need a mentor to actualize anything. I can sit at a piano for five hours.

How would you describe your personal style?

Classy but quirky. A touch of sporty chic.

What's a recent fashion or beauty discovery that you're telling all of your friends about?

I recently tied a silky ribbon around my ankle over my jeans?

What are your summer '24 fashion essentials?

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats $268 SHOP NOW "[These] genuinely go with everything. So easy to throw in your purse, too, if you're wearing heels!"

Damson Madder Tilly Gilet $131 SHOP NOW "[This gilet is] cute under a white tee or a long-sleeved blouse. I usually wear it with a pair of matching raw denim jeans."

Glossier Skywash Sheer Matte Lid Tint in Pool $18 SHOP NOW "The perfect tone between baby blue and periwinkle. Popping a little on the top lid keeps the clean girl aesthetic fun."

(Image credit: Sarah Krick)

WHO: Laura Gordon

WHAT: When the temperatures outside are too sweltering to bear, sometimes, the best thing to do is retreat to your couch and dive into a juicy drama. Enter the MGM+ crime-thriller series Hotel Cocaine.

We'll set the stage for you: It's Miami in the late '70s and early '80s at the height of the cocaine scene, and the hottest spot in town is the Mutiny Hotel. The establishment's glitzy nightclub is the place to be seen, and its eclectic crowd includes politicians and businessmen, models, sports stars, musicians, international narcos, and CIA and FBI agents. At the helm is Cuban exile and hotel manager Roman Compte doing his best to keep it all going while chasing the American dream. Keeping Roman out of trouble while also playing an integral part in keeping the clientele happy is Janice Nichols, played by Laura Gordon, a cocktail waitress and head of the famed Mutiny Girls. Intrigued yet? So are we. The show is a feast for the eyes, but Gordon has all our attention with a stellar performance and some of the show's best looks. Cocaine Hotel is now streaming on MGM+.

In your opinion, what makes Hotel Cocaine a perfect summer watch?

It's the guilty pleasure with a gritty heart that actually gets you thinking. Hotel Cocaine is set in Miami's infamous Mutiny Hotel in 1978 at the height of the cocaine wars. It is a fun summer watch because much of it takes place within the Mutiny nightclub, where audiences get to inhale the fun and the dancing, the music and the glitter. At its core, it tackles the true cost of the drug wars, never losing sight of the tragic havoc that period of time wreaked on the streets of Miami.

You play Janice Nichols, who is the head of the famed Mutiny Girls at the Mutiny Hotel. In what ways could you relate to Janice and her story?

Janice is so far from who I am in real life. She leads this fabulous, nocturnal existence within the walls of one of the most notorious and hedonistic nightclubs of the time, whereas I rarely stay out past 10 p.m.! She wears a parade of exquisite, flamboyant outfits. I am dressed head to toe in black half the time, and the other half I'm wearing Lululemon. She has a devastating backstory compared to my idyllic childhood. Those differences are what drew me to her—both her extremes and the chance to explore the psyche of a character poles apart from me. I think there is a universal element to both of us that I could tap into. She has a huge heart, and she sees the staff in the nightclub as her family. Her love for them creates an intense loyalty about her that I could relate to and viscerally respond to. … I may not quite go to the same lengths to protect my loved ones as she does, but I won't leave any spoilers here!

The series takes place in Miami during the late '70s and early '80s, which means you got to wear some fun looks. If you could take one of Janice's looks home, which one would it be?

That is a hard question because I honestly don't know how I would narrow it down to just one. Let me think about this. I had a stunning pink-and-black backless dress with a plunging neckline that I loved. Adela Cortázar, our costume designer, was magnificent. She found a delectable selection of costumes for Janice, much of it vintage from the era. But because I am greedy, I also want to mention a flared jumpsuit they had made for me for episode six. It was cornflower blue with jewels sewn into the neckline, and it fit me like a glove.

What are the types of stories and projects that make you excited to work in this industry?

A year ago, I shot a short film Hafekasi, directed by a wonderful Australian director, Annelise Hickey. It was a tiny crew, and we shot for three days. The project was personal to her and uniquely told, and I was delighted to be a part of telling her story. I love working on projects like that and the fact that there is space for them among the bigger, splashier films and shows. Of course, I am also drawn to epic stories that can reach larger audiences and reach inside their hearts. Watching a film like Anatomy of a Fall this year and witnessing Sandra Hüller's performance completely blew my socks off. What a film! Or Kate Winslet's performance in, well, anything really, but Mare of Easttown comes to mind. Watching an actor work on their craft with that kind of volcanic precision is endlessly inspiring to me. I think social-change films are wonderful to harness the power of cinema, so I am often looking for stories that have the potential to really impact its audience.

What are some of your other passions outside of acting?

Filming in the DR opened my mind up to travel again after COVID made the world feel very small. There were elements to that quieter time that were special too, and of course, it is better for the planet for people to stay in one spot, but I loved that Hotel Cocaine took me from Australia to the Caribbean, where I met so many amazing people and got to experience the beautiful Dominican Republic.

My 3-year-old daughter takes up most of my time outside of acting, and I wouldn't have it any other way. Before I had her, I used to dread the downtime when I was in between jobs, but now, I love that time because I get to spend it with her. She has made me appreciate the work more but also cherish the downtime more.

How would you describe your personal style?

I have a pretty simple style that is very laid-back most of the time. I wear a lot of black and white, and I love blue. Ninety percent of the time, I opt for comfort, but for an event or the red carpet, I love something chic and elegant.

What's an Australian fashion brand you can't get enough of?

I adore Toni Maticevski. His designs are always breathtaking and eye-catching. Glamour with an edge.

What are your summer '24 fashion essentials?

Reformation Downing Dress $480 SHOP NOW "I am currently eyeing off this linen dress from Reformation for the summer. Linen is so comfortable and breathable with an effortless style that I am drawn to. I love the plunging neckline on this and that it works for day or night."

Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals $50 SHOP NOW "I am living in these white waterproof Birkenstocks. They are so comfortable. You can wear them at the pool or beach, and they look simple and fresh."