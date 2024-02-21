Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore the Cutest $148 Madewell Shoes, and They're Still in Stock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To suggest that Olivia Rodrigo is a fan of Mary Jane shoes would be like saying that she's super influenced by '90s music. At this point, it's a well-known fact. When we spotted these leather two-strap Madewell Mary Janes on the pop star, we knew we had to add them to our growing list of accessible Olivia Rodrigo–approved footwear.

Lately, Madewell's shoe designs have been on point, and this pretty pair is no exception. The shoes are crafted from sustainably sourced leather, and the brand's signature Cloudlift Lite padding makes for a feel-good pair of Mary Janes in more ways than one. We especially love the 1.75-inch block heel for just a bit of a height boost without compromising all-day wearability. Honestly, we can't believe they're still in stock!

Ahead, check out Rodrigo's latest pair of heeled Mary Janes, plus 10 more styles we think she'd be into. With variations in heel height, special buckles, and unique materials, this retro shoe design is anything but boring. Plus, they'll look just as good 30 years from now when the 2020s are back in vogue—that's one way to relive those teenage dreams.

Olivia Rodrigo wears Mary-Janes from Madewell

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo)

Shop Olivia Rodrigo's Madewell Mary Janes

Madewell Nettie Heeled Mary Janes
Madewell
The Nettie Heeled Mary Jane

A 2020s version of the classic Mary Jane style.

Shop More Heeled Mary Jane Shoes We Love

Intentionally Blank Categorical Mary Janes
Intentionally Blank
Categorical Mary Janes

Try this chunkier take on the trend.

Reformation Naima Mary Janel Heels
Reformation
Naima Mary Jane Heel

The stacked heels and grommeted straps give off major '90s vibes.

Hawke Mary Jane Pumps
Steve Madden
Hawke Mary Jane Pump

You won't find more versatile dress shoes for under $100.

Vivienne 35 Mary Janes
Stuart Weitzman
Vivienne 35 Mary Janes

You'll want to zoom in for a better look at these black denim shoes.

Olivia Pumps
Larroudé
Olivia Pumps

We wouldn't be surprised if these shoes were named after Rodrigo herself.

Bourdin Mary Jane Pumps
Jeffrey Campbell
Bourdin Mary Jane Pump

Perfect for devotees of square toes and chunky heels.

Jeffrey Campbell Top Tier Mary Jane Pumps
Jeffrey Campbell
Top Tier Mary Jane Pump

This mesh design is perfect for stepping into springtime.

Belle Mary Jane Pumps
Linea Paolo
Belle Mary Jane Pump

Try these patent-leather pumps with cuffed jeans or an A-line miniskirt.

Nessily Mary Jane Pumps
Marc Fisher
Nessily Mary Jane Pump

We're partial to black, but Marc Fisher Mary Janes come in shiny silver too.

Larroudé Blair Mary Jane Pumps
Larroudé
Blair Mary Jane Pump

You'll want to try these on in specchio leather too.

