Florence Pugh Wore the Nervy Trend That's the Antithesis of Skinny Jeans

Prepare to see a lot more of Florence Pugh. She's currently on a worldwide press tour for her upcoming film, Dune: Part Two, along with her co-stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler. What I love about the quartet is how they dress so differently for the red carpet. Zendaya is quite partial to a sculptural moment, while Pugh thrives on floaty, ethereal fashion. Meanwhile, Butler loves a pantsuit, and Chalamet prefers to wear separates.

While I can't wait to see what else they have in store for us during the press tour, I want to focus on one excellent Florence Pugh outfit in particular. Her Alberta Ferretti suit features an exaggerated wide-leg silhouette that takes some nerve to pull off, but Pugh does it with ease. If you're over skinny pants or just want to try something new, might I suggest pants with extra-wide legs like Pugh's? Scroll down to see the full look and shop the trend for yourself.

On Florence Pugh: Alberta Ferretti suit; Rainbow K jewelry

Shop Extra-Wide-Leg Trousers

