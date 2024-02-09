Florence Pugh Wore the Nervy Trend That's the Antithesis of Skinny Jeans
Prepare to see a lot more of Florence Pugh. She's currently on a worldwide press tour for her upcoming film, Dune: Part Two, along with her co-stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler. What I love about the quartet is how they dress so differently for the red carpet. Zendaya is quite partial to a sculptural moment, while Pugh thrives on floaty, ethereal fashion. Meanwhile, Butler loves a pantsuit, and Chalamet prefers to wear separates.
While I can't wait to see what else they have in store for us during the press tour, I want to focus on one excellent Florence Pugh outfit in particular. Her Alberta Ferretti suit features an exaggerated wide-leg silhouette that takes some nerve to pull off, but Pugh does it with ease. If you're over skinny pants or just want to try something new, might I suggest pants with extra-wide legs like Pugh's? Scroll down to see the full look and shop the trend for yourself.
On Florence Pugh: Alberta Ferretti suit; Rainbow K jewelry
Shop Extra-Wide-Leg Trousers
I got my start as a Who What Wear intern eleven years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We've since increased that number twentyfold.) I graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how I ended up moving to Los Angeles from my hometown of San Diego. In college, I also interned at Refinery29, where I was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, I came back to WWW in 2016, where I currently hold the title of Associate Director, Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royals expert—in case you haven't noticed my numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). I spend my days trying to incorporate my idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, I love tennis, dogs, classic rock, and traveling.
-
Elizabeth Olsen Is Already Wearing Chanel's Next It Shoes
They immediately shot to the top of my wish list.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Kaia Gerber Wore the Timeless Heel Trend That French Girls Swear By
It goes with everything.
By Eliza Huber
-
Dakota Johnson Just Wore Spring's Classiest Trouser and Shoe Pairing
You know I'm going to follow suit.
By Natalie Munro
-
Liza Soberano Makes Stunning Hollywood Debut at Lisa Frankenstein Premiere
Meet the breakout star everyone will soon be talking about.
By Jessica Baker