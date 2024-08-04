Celebs, they're just like us. Maybe less so in terms of their annual salary, but when it comes to getting dressed in the morning, they too rely on the same old failsafes. Summer invariably calls for tank tops , sandals and pretty dressers, but while we're cautiously eying our jeans again after a disappointingly short summer, celebs are looking for something a little more polished—enter the humble skirt. Scroll through socials or celebrity street style pics and you'll spot skirts reoccurring as the breakout trend of the season. Sure, wearing skirts for summer is nothing new, but after seeing everyone from Sabrina Elba to Sabrina Carpenter in dressy midis this month, I'm tempted to step away from wide-leg trousers and get skirts back into my rotation instead.

(Image credit: Ilya S. Savenok/GC Images)

Still unconvinced? Allow me to put forward Emily Ratajkowski's recent minimalist ensemble. Not only does she make a strong case for the summer boot (more on that here), but a silky slip skirt immediately feels like the most comfortable thing to wear on a breezy day. And, should you have missed the pics of Sienna Miller at Wimbledon, I urge you to Google them now. A polka midi skirt might not sound inspiring, but with a co-ordinating shirt and just the right amount of midriff on show, it feels like a cute alternative to the stuffy shirt dress.



So, whether you have a wardrobe full of skirts and are in need of some outfit inspiration, or you're a lifelong trouser fan looking for a reason to switch teams, keep scrolling to see the seven skirt trends that celebrities are happily wearing now.

1. The Animal Print Skirt

Style Notes: Animal prints are back (that is, if they ever left), and Rosie HW proves just how easy it is to style such a bold print elegantly. Stick to a monochrome palette to make a zebra, leopard, or snakeskin skirt the start of the show, and add a low, strappy heel for a nod to 90s styling too.

Shop Animal Print Skirts:

ZARA Animal Print Skort £30 SHOP NOW This feels slightly Parisian with a simple black tee.

New Look SHOP NOW Just add a white tank top and chunky sandals.

Alice + Olivia Python-effect faux leather midi skirt £315 SHOP NOW The print! The glossy finish! This is 5* sophistication.

MANGO Leopard-Print Gathered Skirt £46 SHOP NOW On the warmer days, you'll appreciate floaty chiffon.

2. The Summer Bright Skirt

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Style Notes: There are a lot of J.Law outfits on our style moodboard, but this fun, off-duty 'fit is a lesson in how to make skirts cool again. A bold pop of colour and a graphic tee is perfect for summer (and don't think I haven't noticed the studded pumps too), but you could also take this look into autumn by adding a knee-high boot and a jacket.

Shop Maxi Skirts:

MANGO Pleated Midi Skirt £50 SHOP NOW Such a delicious shade of red.

Giambattista Valli Printed Gathered Jersey Midi Skirt £375 SHOP NOW This has "summer in the park" written all over it.

REISS Cleo Wrap-Front Stretch-Woven Mini Skirt £138 SHOP NOW Isn't this the cutest pop of colour?

Elder Statesman Souvenir Hanky Skirt £1115 SHOP NOW This deserves a space in your holiday wardrobe.

3. The A-Line Midi Skirt

Style Notes: Proof that celebs keep an eye on street style trends, the full skirted A-line midis that have been huge over the last 6 months have made their way over to Hollywood too. If you don't already have this airy, light, heatwave-proof skirt, consider this your sign to invest in one for next summer too. They're the perfect throw-on-and-go piece for the days you don't know what to wear.

Shop A-line Skirts:

Arket A-Line Cotton Skirt £97 SHOP NOW It's a miracle that this is still in stock.

COS Elasticated Midi Skirt £85 SHOP NOW This biscuitty beige is such an elegant shade.

& Other Stories Smock-Waist Midi Skirt £87 SHOP NOW A casual, smocked version you can wear for lazy weekends.

Reformation Delilah Denim Midi Skirt £188 SHOP NOW They come in denim too!

4. The Ladylike Mini Skirt

Style Notes: A bouclé jacket is a timeless style that always looks expensive, no matter the outfit—so it makes sense then that an accompanying skirt would be equally polished. While you don't have to wear a matching co-ord a la Ayo Edibiri, you can rely on ladylike tweed and wool skirts to elevate even a plain white tee. Just add pumps or slingbacks to see the look to full effect.

Shop Mini Skirts:

Prada Shetland Wool Miniskirt £1460 SHOP NOW Too cute for words.

ANINE BING Mateo Tweed-Textured Woven-Blend Mini Skirt £270 SHOP NOW I can see this with a blazer, tee and ballet pumps.

Arket Wool Mini Skirt £49 SHOP NOW Add a turtleneck and wear all through autumn too.

SELF-PORTRAIT Herringbone-Print Rhinestone -Embellishment Knitted Mini Skirt £250 SHOP NOW The embellished pockets make this feel evening appropriate too.

5. The Silk Slip Skirt

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

Style Notes: There's nothing wrong with recycling old favourites, and ever since the slip skirt came back into our collective consciousness in the late-2010s, they've become a wardrobe staple ever since. It's rare to find a fashion editor who doesn't own at least one in black or champagne, but Katie's unexpected choice of bright green is an inspiring way to dress up neutral knits.

Shop Slip Skirts:

MANGO Midi Satin Skirt £46 SHOP NOW This looks so elegant with a mid-heel sandal.

Massimo Dutti Long Satin Skirt £119 SHOP NOW Chocolate brown on chocolate brown? A winning combo.

Arket Maxi Satin Skirt £49 SHOP NOW This will get a lot of wear, particularly around party season.

Galvan Valletta midi skirt £510 SHOP NOW Wear with a grey cardigan just like Katies.

6. Tenniscore Pleated Skirts

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

Style Notes: We've got the release of Challengers to thank for Zendaya's foray into tennis-coded outfits, and before the movie even hit cinemas, "tenniscore" became a certified trend. Polo shirts, tank tops and visors may have spiked, but it's preppy, pleated minis that came to define the look, especially in white, grey and navy.

Shop Tennis Skirts:

Alo Yoga Grand Slam Tennis Skirt £89 SHOP NOW Try alo for performance activewear that looks good on and off the court.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Blake Pleated Denim Mini Skirt £140 SHOP NOW This is going to be an influencer favourite.

Reformation Brandy Linen Skirt £98 SHOP NOW Amp up the tennis influence with a jumper tied around your shoulder.

VARLEY Clarendon High-Rise Stretch-Woven Skort £72 SHOP NOW How to nail the look in one easy piece.

7. The Long Denim Skirt

(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Style Notes: If you find the prospect of shelving your denim for an entire season too daunting, there's always the denim skirt to tide you over. Of all the noughties trends to make a comeback over the last year, denim minis are yet to make an appearance, but long denim skirts now have the SJP stamp of approval, so expect to see a lot more of them in 2024.

Shop Denim Skirts:

VICTORIA BECKHAM Denim Midi Skirt £490 SHOP NOW Perfect to tuck an oversized shirt into.

ALIGNE Greta Maxi Denim Skirt £40 SHOP NOW This is such a good sale find—so act fast before its gone!

GANNI Light Blue Denim Midi Skirt £285 SHOP NOW How to channel Copenhagen cool.

Co Denim Pencil Skirt £630 SHOP NOW So much fresher than your average pencil skirt.

