Jeans May Come and Go, But Celebs are Still Wearing These 7 Skirt Trends On Repeat

Celebs, they're just like us. Maybe less so in terms of their annual salary, but when it comes to getting dressed in the morning, they too rely on the same old failsafes. Summer invariably calls for tank tops, sandals and pretty dressers, but while we're cautiously eying our jeans again after a disappointingly short summer, celebs are looking for something a little more polished—enter the humble skirt. Scroll through socials or celebrity street style pics and you'll spot skirts reoccurring as the breakout trend of the season. Sure, wearing skirts for summer is nothing new, but after seeing everyone from Sabrina Elba to Sabrina Carpenter in dressy midis this month, I'm tempted to step away from wide-leg trousers and get skirts back into my rotation instead.

celebrity skirt trends

(Image credit:  Ilya S. Savenok/GC Images)

Still unconvinced? Allow me to put forward Emily Ratajkowski's recent minimalist ensemble. Not only does she make a strong case for the summer boot (more on that here), but a silky slip skirt immediately feels like the most comfortable thing to wear on a breezy day. And, should you have missed the pics of Sienna Miller at Wimbledon, I urge you to Google them now. A polka midi skirt might not sound inspiring, but with a co-ordinating shirt and just the right amount of midriff on show, it feels like a cute alternative to the stuffy shirt dress.

So, whether you have a wardrobe full of skirts and are in need of some outfit inspiration, or you're a lifelong trouser fan looking for a reason to switch teams, keep scrolling to see the seven skirt trends that celebrities are happily wearing now.

1. The Animal Print Skirt

celebrity skirt trends

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Style Notes: Animal prints are back (that is, if they ever left), and Rosie HW proves just how easy it is to style such a bold print elegantly. Stick to a monochrome palette to make a zebra, leopard, or snakeskin skirt the start of the show, and add a low, strappy heel for a nod to 90s styling too.

Shop Animal Print Skirts:

Animal Print Skort
ZARA
Animal Print Skort

This feels slightly Parisian with a simple black tee.

zebra skirt
New Look

Just add a white tank top and chunky sandals.

Alice + Olivia , Python-effect faux leather midi skirt
Alice + Olivia
Python-effect faux leather midi skirt

The print! The glossy finish! This is 5* sophistication.

Leopard-Print Gathered Skirt
MANGO
Leopard-Print Gathered Skirt

On the warmer days, you'll appreciate floaty chiffon.

2. The Summer Bright Skirt

celebrity skirt trends

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Style Notes: There are a lot of J.Law outfits on our style moodboard, but this fun, off-duty 'fit is a lesson in how to make skirts cool again. A bold pop of colour and a graphic tee is perfect for summer (and don't think I haven't noticed the studded pumps too), but you could also take this look into autumn by adding a knee-high boot and a jacket.

Shop Maxi Skirts:

Pleated Midi Skirt
MANGO
Pleated Midi Skirt

Such a delicious shade of red.

Printed Gathered Jersey Midi Skirt
Giambattista Valli
Printed Gathered Jersey Midi Skirt

This has "summer in the park" written all over it.

Cleo Wrap-Front Stretch-Woven Mini Skirt
REISS
Cleo Wrap-Front Stretch-Woven Mini Skirt

Isn't this the cutest pop of colour?

PH5, Lily Intarsia Knitted Maxi Skirt
Elder Statesman
Souvenir Hanky Skirt

This deserves a space in your holiday wardrobe.

3. The A-Line Midi Skirt

celebrity skirt trends

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

Style Notes: Proof that celebs keep an eye on street style trends, the full skirted A-line midis that have been huge over the last 6 months have made their way over to Hollywood too. If you don't already have this airy, light, heatwave-proof skirt, consider this your sign to invest in one for next summer too. They're the perfect throw-on-and-go piece for the days you don't know what to wear.

Shop A-line Skirts:

A-Line Cotton Skirt - White - Arket Gb
Arket
A-Line Cotton Skirt

It's a miracle that this is still in stock.

Elasticated Midi Skirt
COS
Elasticated Midi Skirt

This biscuitty beige is such an elegant shade.

Smock-Waist Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Smock-Waist Midi Skirt

A casual, smocked version you can wear for lazy weekends.

Delilah Denim Midi Skirt
Reformation
Delilah Denim Midi Skirt

They come in denim too!

4. The Ladylike Mini Skirt

celebrity skirt trends

(Image credit: @ayoedebiri)

Style Notes: A bouclé jacket is a timeless style that always looks expensive, no matter the outfit—so it makes sense then that an accompanying skirt would be equally polished. While you don't have to wear a matching co-ord a la Ayo Edibiri, you can rely on ladylike tweed and wool skirts to elevate even a plain white tee. Just add pumps or slingbacks to see the look to full effect.

Shop Mini Skirts:

Prada, Shetland Wool Miniskirt
Prada
Shetland Wool Miniskirt

Too cute for words.

Mateo Tweed-Textured Woven-Blend Mini Skirt
ANINE BING
Mateo Tweed-Textured Woven-Blend Mini Skirt

I can see this with a blazer, tee and ballet pumps.

Wool Mini Skirt - Mole - Arket Gb
Arket
Wool Mini Skirt

Add a turtleneck and wear all through autumn too.

Herringbone-Print Rhinestone -Embellishment Knitted Mini Skirt
SELF-PORTRAIT
Herringbone-Print Rhinestone -Embellishment Knitted Mini Skirt

The embellished pockets make this feel evening appropriate too.

5. The Silk Slip Skirt

celebrity skirt trends

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

Style Notes: There's nothing wrong with recycling old favourites, and ever since the slip skirt came back into our collective consciousness in the late-2010s, they've become a wardrobe staple ever since. It's rare to find a fashion editor who doesn't own at least one in black or champagne, but Katie's unexpected choice of bright green is an inspiring way to dress up neutral knits.

Shop Slip Skirts:

Midi Satin Skirt
MANGO
Midi Satin Skirt

This looks so elegant with a mid-heel sandal.

Massimo Dutti, Long Satin Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Long Satin Skirt

Chocolate brown on chocolate brown? A winning combo.

Maxi Satin Skirt - Beige - Arket Gb
Arket
Maxi Satin Skirt

This will get a lot of wear, particularly around party season.

Galvan, Valletta midi skirt
Galvan
Valletta midi skirt

Wear with a grey cardigan just like Katies.

6. Tenniscore Pleated Skirts

celebrity skirt trends

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

Style Notes: We've got the release of Challengers to thank for Zendaya's foray into tennis-coded outfits, and before the movie even hit cinemas, "tenniscore" became a certified trend. Polo shirts, tank tops and visors may have spiked, but it's preppy, pleated minis that came to define the look, especially in white, grey and navy.

Shop Tennis Skirts:

Grand Slam Tennis Skirt - White
Alo Yoga
Grand Slam Tennis Skirt

Try alo for performance activewear that looks good on and off the court.

Blake Pleated Denim Mini Skirt
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Blake Pleated Denim Mini Skirt

This is going to be an influencer favourite.

Brandy Linen Skirt
Reformation
Brandy Linen Skirt

Amp up the tennis influence with a jumper tied around your shoulder.

Clarendon High-Rise Stretch-Woven Skort
VARLEY
Clarendon High-Rise Stretch-Woven Skort

How to nail the look in one easy piece.

7. The Long Denim Skirt

celebrity skirt trends

(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Style Notes: If you find the prospect of shelving your denim for an entire season too daunting, there's always the denim skirt to tide you over. Of all the noughties trends to make a comeback over the last year, denim minis are yet to make an appearance, but long denim skirts now have the SJP stamp of approval, so expect to see a lot more of them in 2024.

Shop Denim Skirts:

Denim Midi Skirt
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Denim Midi Skirt

Perfect to tuck an oversized shirt into.

Greta Maxi Denim Skirt
ALIGNE
Greta Maxi Denim Skirt

This is such a good sale find—so act fast before its gone!

Light Blue Denim Midi Skirt
GANNI
Light Blue Denim Midi Skirt

How to channel Copenhagen cool.

Co, Denim Pencil Skirt
Co
Denim Pencil Skirt

So much fresher than your average pencil skirt.

Up Next, In My Opinion, Skirts Always Look Best When Worn With This Everyday Basic

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

