Jeans May Come and Go, But Celebs are Still Wearing These 7 Skirt Trends On Repeat
Celebs, they're just like us. Maybe less so in terms of their annual salary, but when it comes to getting dressed in the morning, they too rely on the same old failsafes. Summer invariably calls for tank tops, sandals and pretty dressers, but while we're cautiously eying our jeans again after a disappointingly short summer, celebs are looking for something a little more polished—enter the humble skirt. Scroll through socials or celebrity street style pics and you'll spot skirts reoccurring as the breakout trend of the season. Sure, wearing skirts for summer is nothing new, but after seeing everyone from Sabrina Elba to Sabrina Carpenter in dressy midis this month, I'm tempted to step away from wide-leg trousers and get skirts back into my rotation instead.
Still unconvinced? Allow me to put forward Emily Ratajkowski's recent minimalist ensemble. Not only does she make a strong case for the summer boot (more on that here), but a silky slip skirt immediately feels like the most comfortable thing to wear on a breezy day. And, should you have missed the pics of Sienna Miller at Wimbledon, I urge you to Google them now. A polka midi skirt might not sound inspiring, but with a co-ordinating shirt and just the right amount of midriff on show, it feels like a cute alternative to the stuffy shirt dress.
So, whether you have a wardrobe full of skirts and are in need of some outfit inspiration, or you're a lifelong trouser fan looking for a reason to switch teams, keep scrolling to see the seven skirt trends that celebrities are happily wearing now.
1. The Animal Print Skirt
Style Notes: Animal prints are back (that is, if they ever left), and Rosie HW proves just how easy it is to style such a bold print elegantly. Stick to a monochrome palette to make a zebra, leopard, or snakeskin skirt the start of the show, and add a low, strappy heel for a nod to 90s styling too.
Shop Animal Print Skirts:
The print! The glossy finish! This is 5* sophistication.
2. The Summer Bright Skirt
Style Notes: There are a lot of J.Law outfits on our style moodboard, but this fun, off-duty 'fit is a lesson in how to make skirts cool again. A bold pop of colour and a graphic tee is perfect for summer (and don't think I haven't noticed the studded pumps too), but you could also take this look into autumn by adding a knee-high boot and a jacket.
Shop Maxi Skirts:
This has "summer in the park" written all over it.
3. The A-Line Midi Skirt
Style Notes: Proof that celebs keep an eye on street style trends, the full skirted A-line midis that have been huge over the last 6 months have made their way over to Hollywood too. If you don't already have this airy, light, heatwave-proof skirt, consider this your sign to invest in one for next summer too. They're the perfect throw-on-and-go piece for the days you don't know what to wear.
Shop A-line Skirts:
4. The Ladylike Mini Skirt
Style Notes: A bouclé jacket is a timeless style that always looks expensive, no matter the outfit—so it makes sense then that an accompanying skirt would be equally polished. While you don't have to wear a matching co-ord a la Ayo Edibiri, you can rely on ladylike tweed and wool skirts to elevate even a plain white tee. Just add pumps or slingbacks to see the look to full effect.
Shop Mini Skirts:
I can see this with a blazer, tee and ballet pumps.
The embellished pockets make this feel evening appropriate too.
5. The Silk Slip Skirt
Style Notes: There's nothing wrong with recycling old favourites, and ever since the slip skirt came back into our collective consciousness in the late-2010s, they've become a wardrobe staple ever since. It's rare to find a fashion editor who doesn't own at least one in black or champagne, but Katie's unexpected choice of bright green is an inspiring way to dress up neutral knits.
Shop Slip Skirts:
6. Tenniscore Pleated Skirts
Style Notes: We've got the release of Challengers to thank for Zendaya's foray into tennis-coded outfits, and before the movie even hit cinemas, "tenniscore" became a certified trend. Polo shirts, tank tops and visors may have spiked, but it's preppy, pleated minis that came to define the look, especially in white, grey and navy.
Shop Tennis Skirts:
Try alo for performance activewear that looks good on and off the court.
7. The Long Denim Skirt
Style Notes: If you find the prospect of shelving your denim for an entire season too daunting, there's always the denim skirt to tide you over. Of all the noughties trends to make a comeback over the last year, denim minis are yet to make an appearance, but long denim skirts now have the SJP stamp of approval, so expect to see a lot more of them in 2024.
Shop Denim Skirts:
Up Next, In My Opinion, Skirts Always Look Best When Worn With This Everyday Basic
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
-
Hailey Bieber Wore Audrey Hepburn's Favorite Elegant Accessory From the 1950s
The icons know.
By Eliza Huber
-
Nicole Kidman Just Wore 2024's Most Elegant Skirt Trend in Paris
Très chic.
By Eliza Huber
-
Olivia Wilde Wore the Perfect Anti-Skinny Jeans to Pair With a Button-Down
A polished alternative.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Katie Holmes Wore the Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend We're Hanging Up Our Heels For
Chic, classic, and comfortable.
By Eliza Huber
-
Rosie HW Just Proved That You Only Need This Item to Make Your Outfit Look Rich
Part polished, part laid-back cool.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Celebrities and Fashion Insiders Are Ditching Jeans for a "Strange Skirt Summer"
Ready your wardrobe.
By Natalie Munro
-
The 5 Breakout Performances Heating Up Our Screens This Summer
Here to fill your Love Island void.
By Jessica Baker
-
Jennifer Lawrence and Kaia Gerber Agree That These Are 2024's New It Sneakers
Sporty, chic, and futuristic.
By Nikki Chwatt